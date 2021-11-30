NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 29 November, 2021 - Astronauts Ready for Spacewalk

Two NASA astronauts are preparing for a spacewalk on Tuesday to replace a faulty antenna system on the International Space Station.

Flight Engineers Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron will exit the orbiting lab tomorrow after setting their U.S. spacesuits to battery power at 7:10 a.m. EST signifying the start of their spacewalk.

The duo was joined on Monday by three of their fellow Expedition 66 flight engineers collecting tools and reviewing procedures planned for the six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk. NASA astronaut Raja Chari partnered with Marshburn and Barron gathering and organizing tethers, cameras, and pistol grip tools. The three astronauts then joined NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer for a procedures conference with spacewalk specialists on the ground.

Chari and Vande Hei will be on duty throughout Tuesday monitoring the two astronauts during the spacewalk and helping them in and out of their spacesuits. Maurer will be at the controls of the Canadarm2 robotic arm assisting the spacewalkers at the Port-1 truss structure worksite. NASA TV begins its live coverage on Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. on the agency's website, and the NASA app.

The station's two cosmonauts, Flight Engineer Pyotr Dubrov and Commander Anton Shkaplerov, spent their day on a variety of space research and maintenance tasks in the orbiting lab's Russian segment. Dubrov photographed the condition of the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module following the Prichal module's docking on Friday. Shkaplerov swapped out life support hardware and began unpacking cargo from the newly arrived Prichal docking port.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads:

ISS HAM: The crew completed an ISS HAM pass with Colegio Pumahue Temuco, Temuco, Chile. The school is part of the international group of Cognita Schools and a certified Cambridge International School. ISS Ham Radio provides opportunities to engage and educate students, teachers, parents, and other members of the community in science, technology, engineering, and math by providing a means to communicate between astronauts and the ground HAM radio units.

Repository: Crewmembers performed urine and blood collections. Repository supports scientific discovery that contributes to our fundamental knowledge in the area of human physiological changes and adaptation to a microgravity environment and provides unique opportunities to study longitudinal changes in human physiology spanning many missions.

Systems:

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Preparation: Today, the USOS crew continued preparations for the upcoming EVA, which will replace the S-Band Antenna Support Assembly (SASA) on the Port 1 truss. SASA is the antenna assembly that provides S-Band communication. Final preparations included preparing the Extravehicular Mobility Units (EMU)s and Airlock for EVA and suit donning. The crew also printed EVA specific cufflink pages, configured tools and reviewed procedures before conducting a conference with ground specialists. US EVA #78 is scheduled for Tuesday, November 30th with Joint Airlock Egress occurring at ~6:40am CST.

Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) In Flight Maintenance (IFM): As part of regularly scheduled preventative maintenance, the crew performed a manual WHC flush tank fill. By using a post-flight analysis bag to capture any pressure relief, also known as the burp, they depressurized the flush water tank and water valve block to protect the dose pump. This pump is critical as it injects the pre-treat required to properly recycle waste urine.

Completed Task List Activities:

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) NASA Zero-Gravity Lever (NZGL) Familiarization

Vacuum Cordless Big Picture Words

Plug-in Plan NOD2 UOP2(3) Audit

SERFE CWC Iodine Label Check

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Internal Thermal Control System (ITCS) Airlock Low Temperature Loop (LTL) Flow Modifications

Atmosphere Revitalization System (ARS) Major Constituent Analyzer (MCA) Rapid Sampling

ARS MCA Auto Sequence

PCS Reboot

Look Ahead Plan

Tuesday, November 30 (GMT 334)

Payloads:

No Payload Activities (EVA day)

Systems:

P1 SASA R&R EVA

Wednesday, December 1 (GMT 335)

Payloads:

HRF Profile of Mood States Short Form Questionnaire

Manufacturing Device Print Removal, Clean and Stow

Astrobee Perching Arm Removal

Systems:

EMU Water Ops

EVA Airlock Deconfig

EVA Glove Photos

SODF EMER-1 Temp Update

Thursday, December 2 (GMT 336)

Payloads:

ESA Ultrasonic Tweezers

ESA EPO Touching Surfaces

ESA Echo External HD connection to SSC 14

ESA Biolab Reference Experiment Container Removal

JAXA JEM Water Recovery System (JWRS) Water Disposal

Food Acceptability Survey

Food Physiology Crew Diet Briefing

Astrobee ReSWARM Setup and Checkout

INSPACE-4

Systems:

T2 6 Month Maintenance

PWD Filter R&R

SIGI 2 R&R

WHC UR/IF R&R

Recycle Tank Drain/Fill

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Relocate PBAs for upcoming EVA

Extravehicular Activity Pistol Grip Tool Battery Installation

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection and Processing

Equipment Lock (E-LK) Preparation

HRF Generic Urine Collection Stow & MELFI Operations

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Tool Audit

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Tool Configuring

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Review

Robotic Workstation (RWS) Setup

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Conference

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cuff Checklist Print

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) iPad Preparation

ISS HAM Columbus Pass Kenwood

Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Manual Fill

ISS HAM Kenwood Radio Power Down in Columbus

ISS HAM Radio Power Down in Service Module

Crew Alternate Sleep Accommodation (CASA) Keep-Out Zone (KOZ) & Door Stop Check

