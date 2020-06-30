NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 29 June, 2020 - Preparing for Wednesday Spacewalk

Spacewalkers Bob Behnken (far left) and Chris Cassidy (far right) are suited up with assistance from Expedition 63 Flight Engineers (middle left) Doug Hurley and Ivan Vagner (middle right) ahead of their June 26 spacewalk. Credit: NASA. (June 26, 2020)

NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Bob Behnken will start their second spacewalk together on July 1. The duo will continue upgrading power systems on the International Space Station.

The veteran spacewalkers wrapped up a spacewalk on Friday after six hours and 7 minutes swapping five aging nickel-hydrogen (NiH2) batteries with two new lithium-ion (Li-Ion) batteries. They will go out again on Wednesday starting at 7:20 a.m. EDT to swap one more NiH2 battery for a Li-Ion battery on the Starboard-6 truss structure worksite. NASA TV will begin its live coverage at 6 a.m.

Flight Engineer Doug Hurley joined his Expedition 63 crewmates today in a review of Wednesday's spacewalk procedures with ground specialists. Hurley once again will assist Cassidy and Behnken in and out of their spacesuits and monitor the pair during the excursion.

Space station managers also are planning two more spacewalks in July to keep up the battery upgrades. After Cassidy and Behnken complete Wednesday's spacewalk, mission planners will finalize the future spacewalk tasks along with target dates and times.

Cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner spent Monday working on a variety of Russian communications gear and life support hardware. The duo also worked on a pair of Earth science studies exploring how natural and man-made activities on the surface affect the upper and lower atmosphere.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

MELFI 1/2/3 Nitrogen pressure check: The crew performed a routine pressure check on the 3 MELFI units on board ISS. These checks are performed every 6 months to make sure the expected ~9000-10000 kPa is present in the units. The MELFIs use nitrogen as a working fluid to achieve temperature set points as cold as -95 deg C. The Minus Eighty-Degree Laboratory Freezer for ISS (MELFI) is a cold storage unit that maintains experiment samples at cold temperatures throughout a mission.

Multi-use Variable-g Platform (MVP-1): Following a previous hard drive replacement several weeks ago, the team was not able to command to the unit nominally. Today the crew exchanged another hard drive and the ground team will attempt their commanding again. The commercially developed, owned and operated Techshot MVP includes 2 internal carousels that simultaneously can produce up to 2 g of artificial gravity. MVP is used to conduct research in space with a wide variety of sample types, such as fruit flies, flatworms, plants, fish, cells, protein crystals and many others.

Systems

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Preparations: The crew performed several activities in preparation for the second S6 Battery EVA currently scheduled for Wednesday, July 1. The crew setup the EVA GoPro batteries for charging and then setup the EVA GoPro cameras. They continued charging operations on the Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Long Life Batteries (LLB) and also charged the Portable Oxygen Monitor (POM) batteries. A procedure review and procedure conference were also completed by the ISS crew and ground support teams.

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Dynamic Onboard Ubiquitous Graphic (DOUG) Review: The crew performed a visual review of the EVA using the Dynamic Onboard Ubiquitous Graphic (DOUG) software. This session allows the crew to view the step-by-step sequence of a specific EVA. Entire translation paths can be highlighted and displayed for review by crew members prior to performing an EVA.

Max Cycle Ergometer with Vibration Isolation and Stabilization (CEVIS): The crew completed Max CEVIS today which is used by the medical community to evaluate astronauts' aerobic fitness. The test is performed every 90 days and upon the crew's arrival and departure from the ISS.

H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV)9 Cargo Operations: Today, the crew continued to perform HTV9 cargo transfer operations. Ground teams estimate ~3 hours remain to complete available cargo ops.

Completed Task List Activities:

Food Consolidation

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

US to RS Audio Config/Deconfig for MRM Ops

A/L LTL Flow Init/Term for Activities in Airlock

OGA Mode Transition

Lab MCA Zero Calibration

Look Ahead Plan

Tuesday, 6/30 (GMT 182)

Payloads:

Plant Hab-02 Latch Evaluation

TangoLab Card & Cube T/S

Systems:

Equipment Lock Prep Pt2

EVA Procedure Review/Conference

EVA Tool Config

EVA Tool Audit

Wednesday, 7/1 (GMT 183)

Payloads:

No Payload Activities

Systems:

S6 1B Battery EVA#2 (Prep and EVA)

Thursday, 7/2 (GMT 184)

Payloads:

Astrobee

FIR/LMM/CDM Change-Out

ELF Software Update

Food Physiology

RADI-N2 Detector Retrieval and Processing

Systems:

HMS Ultrasound

Post-EVA PHS Exams

EMU Water Recharge

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Metal Oxide (METOX) Regeneration Termination

Transfer Operations - Pack and stow items on HTV

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Long Life Battery (LLB) Terminate

MATRYOSHKA-R. Tritel Hardware Monitoring

БМП Ф1 absorption cartridge cycling (start)

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Long Life Battery (LLB)/Metal Oxide (METOX) Installation

URAGAN. Observation and photography using the camera

ELEKTRON pre-activation pressurization

Battery Stowage Assembly (BSA) Operation Termination

Photo TV EVA Go Pro Battery Charging

TERMINATOR. Terminator-Limb science hardware install & de-install

Charging EVA Camera D4 Battery

Max Cycle Ergometer w/Vibration Isolation & Stabilization (CEVIS) Portable PFS Subject

SM KURS-P cables reconnect from MRM2 Port Antenna Feeder to DC1 Port Antenna Feeder

Environmental Health System (EHS) - Formaldehyde Monitoring Kit (FMK) Deployment Operations

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - COL

Environmental Health System (EHS) Grab Sample Container (GSC) Sampling Operations

ISS ROS available stowage space audit

Station Support Computer 16 and Portable Computer System Data Acquisition System Setup

MELFI 1,2 & 3 Nitrogen Pressure Check

Multi-use Variable-g Platform Hard Drive Replacement & Historical Documentation Photography

Recycler Hardware Stow

Portable Onboard Computers (POC) Dynamic Onboard Ubiquitous Graphics (DOUG) Setup

Photo TV Battery Charge

Packing of PK-4 Hard Drives inside Bubble Wrap Bags for return stowage on Soyuz

SM atmosphere analysis using [ФИТ] analyzer at panel 415

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Review

Payload Laptop Terminal 4 (PLT4) CMOS battery changeout

Post-recovery RSS2 software upgrade.

Comm Config to Support Tagups from MRM1

SEPARATSIA. [ЦМВД] test activation

Comm reconfig for nominal ops

PILOT-T. Experiment Ops.

Photo TV Extra Vehicular Activity (EVA) Camera Turnaround

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - JEM

Checking БД-2 treadmill carriage position and photography

Portable Onboard Computers (POC) Dynamic Onboard Ubiquitous Graphics (DOUG) Software Review

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Conference

Photo TV GoPro Setup

UF-ATMOSPHERE. Hardware setup, activation and monitoring

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.