NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 28 May, 2021

Today - Payloads: Behavioral Core Measures: A crewmember performed the Robotic On-Board Trainer test.

The Standardized Behavioral Measures for Detecting Behavioral Health Risks during Exploration Missions (Behavioral Core Measures) experiment initially examined a suite of measurements to reliably assess the risk of adverse cognitive or behavioral conditions and psychiatric disorders during long-duration spaceflight, and evaluated the feasibility of those tests within the operational and time constraints of spaceflight for two crewmembers. Subsequent subjects perform a subset of the original activities to measure the performance capabilities of deconditioned crew members to complete either individual or crew telerobotic operations within the first 24 hours after landing. This information could help characterize what tasks a crewmember who has spent months in weightlessness can reasonably be expected to perform after landing on the surface of Mars.

CBEF-L (Cell Biology Experiment Facility-L): A crewmember closed out the Cell Biology Experiment Facility (CBEF) 1G Vent Fan Cable now that the fan checkout is completed. CBEF-L is a Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) new subrack facility, which is an upgraded facility of the original Cell Biology Experiment Facility (CBEF) currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS). CBEF-L provides new capabilities with additional new resources such as Full High Definition video interface, Ethernet, 24 VDC power supply, and a larger diameter centrifugal test environment. By using the original CBEF and CBEF-L as one facility for the same experiment, the payload user is provided with an upgraded experimental environment that can handle the processing of more experimental samples for a wider array of experiments.

DFM (Dendrite Fragmentation and Morphology during Melting and Solidification): A crewmember removed DFM-7 SUBSA Ampoule from the SUBSA Thermal Chamber and install the DFM-4 SUBSA Science Ampoule. When a metal solidifies during casting or additive manufacturing, it forms a multitude of tiny crystals called dendrites. The dendrite shape and whether the dendrites fragment determines the strength of the resulting solid metal. However, since gravity affects the growth and fragmentation process, it is unclear how those dendrites grow during freezing. The Dendrite Fragmentation and Morphology During Melting and Solidification (DFM) investigation, conducted in the Solidification Using a Baffle in Sealed Ampoules (SUBSA) facility, uses microgravity to examine the effects of cooling and heating rate on the shape of these crystals.

Manufacturing Device (MAND): The crew removed the printed object, cleaned the extruder print nozzle and print tray, labeled, photographed, and bag & stow the printed object. The Manufacturing Device enables the production of components on the ISS for both NASA and commercial objectives. Parts, entire experiments, and tools can be created on demand utilizing the MAND printer that is installed into an Express Rack locker location. MAND is capable of producing parts out of a wide variety of thermopolymers including engineered plastics.

MSL SCA-Batch3a-ESA: The crew removed the used MSL CETSOL-3 #5 Sample Cartridge, installed the next Sample Cartridge and prepared the facility for a sample run. The Materials Science Lab Batch 3a (MSL SCA-Batch 3a-ESA) serves two projects investigating how different phases organize in a structure when metallic alloys are solidified. The Microstructure Formation in Casting of Technical Alloys under Diffusive and Magnetically Controlled Convective Conditions (MICAST) experiment aims to deepen the understanding of the physical principles that govern solidification processes in metal alloys. The Columnar-to-Equiaxed Transition in Solidification Processing (CETSOL) experiment aims to deepen the understanding of the physical principles that govern solidification processes in metal alloys.

Exploration ECLSS-TOILET: The crew used the Vacuum Cleaner to reverse airflow into Toilet Separator in an attempt to successfully spin up Separator as part of trouble shooting efforts. The Toilet System is an Exploration Tech Demo that has evolved into a permanent USOS system. The Toilet has the same basic design as the Orion Universal Waste Management System (UWMS). The Toilet System will be the primary WMS for USOS for up to 90-crew-days and interfaces with the Urine Transfer System (UTS) to allow concurrent WHC/Toilet operations.

Systems:

Mobile Servicing System (MSS) operations: Last night, the Robotics Ground Controllers powered up the Mobile Servicing System (MSS) and maneuvered the Space Station Remote Manipulator System (SSRMS) and the Special Purpose Dexterous Manipulator (SPDM) to unstow the Robotic Micro Conical Tool 2 (RMCT 2) from the SPDM Tool Holster Assembly (THA).

They then performed a survey of the Payload & On-Orbit Replaceable Unit (ORU) Accommodation (POA) snares cable using the Lab Starboard Zenith External High Definition (EHDC) camera.

Finally, SSRMS and SPDM were maneuvered to a park position in preparation for a RPCM R&R.

Remote Power Control Module (RPCM) Removal and Replace (R&R) - Ground teams are currently in work to replace the failed RPCM S03A_C with a spare unit. This is being done by the SSRMS and is nominally planned to be finished later this evening.

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Preparations: The crew resized EMU 3009 and 3006 to fit crewmembers Thomas Pesquet and Shane Kimbrough respectively. They then completed an EVA procedure conference with NASA ground teams. This is done to prepare for the upcoming USOS 2B IROSA EVA, which is currently scheduled for Friday, June 16.

NG-15 Cargo Operations: Today, the crew performed NG-15 cargo transfer operations.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

PRO PL MDM File Commanding

Mobile Servicing System (MSS) Powerup

Special Purpose Dexterous Manipulator (SPDM) Remote Power Control Module (RPCM) Remove

Special Purpose Dexterous Manipulator (SPDM) Remote Power Control Module (RPCM) Replace [Active]

Look Ahead Plan:

Saturday, May 29 (GMT 149)

Payloads:

Repository Urine collect (NASA)

Systems:

Crew off-duty day

Sunday, May 30 (GMT 150)

Crew off-duty day

Monday, May 31 (GMT 151)

Payloads:

Fluidics run (ESA)

PILOTE (ESA)

Confocal connect (JAXA)

TOILET T/S (NASA)

RTPCG-2 Microscope ops (NASA)

AC Touch (NASA)

ISS HAM (NASA)

Systems:

EMU Swap

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Water Processing Jumper Degas

Extravehicular Activity Battery Removal

Internal Thermal Control System (ITCS) Node 3 Return to Ground Sampling

EVA loop scrub

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Setup and Frozen Blood Collection

Resupply Air Tank Teardown

Columbus Restow

CBEF Vent Fan Cable Checkout Closeout

Glove Box Setup

Node 2 Stowage Cleanup

Manufacturing Device Print Removal

Multi-use Variable-g Platform Historical Photo

Multi-use Variable-g Platform Module Removal

Mouse Habitat Unit 6 Experiment Laptop Terminal 2 (ELT2) Cable Disconnection

MSL SCA Exchange Big Picture Words Review

Antimicrobial Coatings Touch

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

Program Management/ISS Crew Conference

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Resize

ICEBERG Hardware Inspect

Material Science Laboratory SQF Exchange

Toilet Separator Troubleshooting

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval and Insertion Operations

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Conference

Behavioral Core Measures ROBoT-r Testing [Deferred]

Food Physiology Crew Diet Briefing

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) in Columbus

Solidification Using Baffles in Sealed Ampoules Sample Exchange

Transfer Cygnus Cargo Operations

Phospho-Aging Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval And Insertion Operations

