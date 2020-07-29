NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 28 July, 2020 - Robotics, Genetics and Fluids Research Today.

The Expedition 63 crew tackled a wide range of advanced space science today as NASA's first commercial astronauts near their departure.

Robotics, genetics and fluids were just a portion of today's research schedule as the International Space Station residents work with scientists helping to improve conditions for astronauts and Earthlings.

Flight Engineer Doug Hurley checked on AstroBee, a set of free-flying robotic assistants onboard the station, preparing it for a student programming competition later this year. Fellow NASA astronaut Bob Behnken studied how weightlessness forms water droplets to promote water conservation and improve water pressure in faucets and shower heads.

The duo continued packing their SpaceX Crew Dragon vehicle ahead of their scheduled departure and splashdown this weekend. NASA TV is broadcasting manager briefings, the crew news conference, the undocking and return to Earth live.

Commander Chris Cassidy checked the DNA profiles of microbe samples swabbed from station surfaces. Cassidy identified the bacteria living on the station using the portable, off-the-shelf technology familiar in laboratories and classrooms.

Earth observations were the prime research focus in the Russian side of the orbiting lab today. Cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner used specialized imaging hardware to look at Earth's upper atmosphere and photograph areas to identify catastrophes and hazards.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Astrobee: Astrobee was activated in support of checkout-2 for the Kibo Robotic Programming Challenge. The goal of the checkout is to confirm good data and voice communication between the 3 space centers involved, ensure the data markers (tags and targets) are in their proper locations, and ensure the files generated during the checkout are routed to the proper path. The Kibo Robot Programming Challenge (Robo-Pro Challenge), also known as Kibo-RPC, allows students to create programs to control Astrobee, a free-flying robot aboard the International Space Station (ISS). This opportunity provides hands-on experience with science, technology, engineering and mathematics in space and inspires the next generation of explorers. This activity is based on Japan-U.S. cooperation through the Japan-US Open platform Partnership Program (JP-US OP3).

BioMole: The crew performed BioMole part 1 and part 2 which consists of surface sampling and DNA Extraction using the miniPCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), followed by DeoxyriboNucleic Acid (DNA) cleanup and amplification with the miniPCR. The BioMole Facility non-culture based samples are capable of providing microbial identification on-orbit within days of sampling. The goal of this tech demo is to conduct comparative analysis for possible replacement of current microbial monitoring systems.

Drop Formation Study: The crew studied the experiment overview, filled the DFS accumulator with water, and initiated 2 experiment sessions. However, there was an issue recording the first experiment session and the session was lost. The second session was successful and is a repeat of session one so the team was still able to obtain the data. Droplet Formation Studies in Microgravity (Droplet Formation Study, or more simply DFS) evaluates water droplet formation and water flow of Delta Faucet's H2Okinetic shower head technology. To conserve water, flow rates in shower devices have been reduced, but this lower flow rate also reduces the effectiveness of these devices and often causes consumers to take longer showers, undermining the goal of using less water. Gravity's full effects on formation of water droplet size are unknown, and research in microgravity could help improve the technology, creating better performance and improved user experience while conserving water and energy.

Payload Laptop Terminal 4 (PLT4): The crew performed the reconfiguration of the BIOS on the PLT4, then performed a series of audio checks to verify the audio output. PLT4 will be used to support the upcoming Space Studio Kibo session. The Space Frontier Studio KIBO is a broadcasting studio that is constructed and operated in the Japanese Experiment Module (JEM), also known as Kibo. The studio can livestream activities, interactive entertainment, and communication from space. The program can receive uplinked video and audio from a ground studio to Space Frontier Studio KIBO, and downlink video and audio from space to ground.

Systems

Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Urine Receptacle Remove and Replace (R&R): Today, the crew removed and replaced the WHC Urine Receptacle and Insert Filter. After replacement, a functionality test of the WHC was performed and the WHC was declared operational.

USOS Airlock Restow Post US EVAs: The crew deconfigured the Airlock post US EVAs 65-68 and prepared the EMUs for long-term stowage. EVA hardware that was moved out of the Airlock during the EVAs was moved back into the Airlock and items were reorganized for future return or trash.

EHS Benzene Chip Measurement System (CMS) Operations: As part of the continued benzene investigation, the crew took two benzene measurements in the Lab today with the CMS reader. Results were provided to the ground. The crew began sampling on GMT 206 with the new CMS readers that arrived on 76P. Readings to date have been below the detectable limits. The crew will continue to take samples in the LAB approximately every other day and the frequency may be altered based on real-time indications.

Completed Task List Activities:

76P Unpack (on-going)

EVA Tool Stow (on-going)

HTV Cargo Ops (on-going)

OBT Crew Dragon Depart Review

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Ground Supt for JEM RMS Ops

OGA Sensor Overrides

Look Ahead Plan

Wednesday, 7/29 (GMT 211)

Payloads:

Astrobee off

BioMole MELFI Insertion

Droplet Formation Study

FIR/LMM/ACE-T4 Module Config

MELFI Icebrick Insertions

Plant Hab-02 ECS work

Systems:

Dragon Suit Checkout

Dragon Prepack Transfer

Thursday, 7/30 (GMT 212)

Payloads:

Colloidal Clusters experiment Stop

Droplet Formation Study

Food Physiology Brief

GLACIER/MELFI Transfers

ISS HAM Pass

POLAR Sample Transfers

Systems:

Cabin Fan Assembly 1 R&R

COL1D1 Rack Rotate

LIDAL Uninstall/Reinstall

CQ Deck and Overhead Cleaning

Friday, 7/31 (GMT 213)

Payloads:

BioMole Part 3

Droplet Formation Study

MELFI Icebrick Insert

Radi-N2 Deploy

Systems:

Dragon Prepack Transfer

OBT Dragon Depart Review

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

MSG Onboard Training

JEM Airlock Depressurization, Vent & Confirmation

Payload Laptop Terminal 4 (PLT4) BIOS Setting & Audio Output Check

Check ТБУ-В #07 Thermostat Temperature and Keep Out Zones in front of ТБУ-В Inlets and Outlets

UV-ATMOSPHERE. Closeout Operations

Benzene Chip MELFI Retrieve

Crew Departure Preparations for Return to Earth

EDV (KOV) Filling In (Degassing) for Elektron or EDV-SV

Astrobee On

PILOT-T. Experiment Ops

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Urine Receptacle (UR) and Insert Filter (IF) Remove and Replace

Droplet Formation Study Test Operations

Unpacking Time-Critical and Priority USOS Items in 76P (DC1 Progress #444). IMS Update

EHS Benzene Chip Measurement System (CMS) Operations

Light Ions Detector Procedure Review

CoaguChek-M Equipment Setup.

MELFI 2 & 3 Ice Brick Insert 1

Central Post Laptop Monthly Maintenance. Log Files Downlink via ОСА

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Airlock Restow

Cleaning БВН Cabin Air Heater Screen in Soyuz #745

МО-21. Samples Collection

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - JEM

Robot Programming Challenge Checkout 2

BIOMOLE PART 1&2

TERMINATOR. Terminator Limb Equipment Ops

Countermeasures System (CMS) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Cylinder Flywheel Evacuation

Burn Droplet Formation Study images on Blue Ray Disc [ABORTED]

Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap

Plant Habitat-02 Facility Prep Gather & Procedure Review

Inventory Management System (IMS) Stowage Conference

