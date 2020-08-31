NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 28 August, 2020 - Mission Control Normal Operations Resume

The night lights of the southeastern U.S. are pictured as the International Space Station orbited over the Gulf of Mexico. Credit: NASA.

Mission controllers at NASA's Johnson Space Center are returning to normal operations today after setting backup control centers at remote locations.

The International Space Station support team returned to Houston after setting up remote operations earlier this week when Hurricane Laura neared the Texas-Louisiana border.

The three Expedition 63 crew members continued their standard science and maintenance tasks this week after orbiting above Laura and sending down video and imagery of the storm. This comes after a four-night stay in the station's Russian segment during a test to locate the source of a minor cabin air pressure leak.

Today, Commander Chris Cassidy worked on swapping components on a U.S. oxygen generator. He replaced a hydrogen sensor then cleaned the critical life support device. Afterward, the NASA astronaut checked samples in the Materials Science Laboratory which processes experiments to discover new uses for a variety of materials such as metals, alloys, polymers, and more.

Veteran cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin worked Friday morning servicing communications gear inside the Soyuz MS-16 crew ship. During the afternoon, the three-time station resident handed Russian radiation detection gear to Cassidy for deployment in the orbiting lab's U.S. segment.

First-time space flyer Ivan Vagner of Roscosmos spent his day focusing on a variety of space technology studies using advanced photography gear. He explored ways to improve orbital navigation and improve the detection of landmarks on Earth.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

MSRR/MSL (Materials Science Laboratory) SCA exchange: The crew removed the processed calibration cartridge and inserted the first ESA batch-2b Sample Cartridge Assembly (SCA). Batch-2b serves two projects investigating how different phases organize in a structure when metallic alloys are solidified. The project Metastable Solidification of Composites (METCOMP) studies the phase formed by the reaction of the remaining liquid phase with an already formed solid, to form a second solid phase on cooling. For this purpose, Bronze (Copper-Tin Alloys) of different compositions will be processed. The other project, Solidification along a Eutectic path in Ternary Alloys (SETA), looks at how two phases that form together organize into lamellar, or fiber, structures when cooling Aluminum (Copper-Silver Alloys). Both projects will provide benchmark samples that will enable to test numerical models that aim to predict these structures.

Radi-N2 Deploy: Chris retrieved the Radi-N2 detector package from the Russian crew and deployed the eight bubble detectors at the NODE2 Panel P3 location where they will remain for one week. The objective of this Canadian Space Agency investigation is to better characterize the ISS neutron environment, define the risk posed to the crew members' health, and provide the data necessary to develop advanced protective measures for future spaceflight. It's been recognized that neutrons make up a significant fraction (10-30%) of the biologically effective radiation exposure in low-Earth orbit. The bubble detectors used in the investigation are designed to detect neutrons and ignore all other radiation.

Systems

Oxygen Generation System (OGS) Hydrogen (H2) Sensor Orbital Replacement Unit (ORU) Remove & Replace (R&R): Today, the crew performed an R&R of the OGS H2 sensor and cleaned the associated Avionics Air Assembly (AAA) inlet. The H2 sensor R&R is routine maintenance activity and is necessary due to nominal degradation of the H2 sensor materials over time. Following today's R&R, ground specialists will conduct a checkout of the new sensor.

Hurricane Laura Response/Backup Control Center (BCC) Ops: Today, the Houston flight control team (FCT) resumed control of ISS operations from the Backup Control Center Activation Team (BAT) located in Palestine, TX. The MCC-H team began the shift logged in to the BCC platform and transitioned to the Mission Critical Environment (MCE) today. Final close-out steps to return MCC-H to nominal operations should be complete by the end of the day. Hurricane Laura made landfall on August 27th in Cameron, LA located approximately 125 miles east of the MCC-H. The Houston area remained unscathed by the impacts of the storm.

Completed Task List Activities:

PMM1O2 Cleanup

WORF Failed Light Bulb Replacement

ExPRESS Rack Failed Light Bulb Replacement

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Ground Support for OGS R&R

Transition from BCC to MCE

Look Ahead Plan

Saturday, 8/29 (GMT 242)

Payloads:

Payload NAS Vent Clean

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Sunday, 8/30 (GMT 243)

Payloads:

POLAR2 Desiccant Swap

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Monday, 8/31 (GMT 244)

Payloads:

JEMAL Depress

LIDAL Move

Plant Habitat-02 Prep B

SCRAM MCA Plug Install

Systems:

OBT ROBoT Proficiency

Rack Transfer BPW Review

ER-10 Rack Transfer Gather/Prep

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

TBU. Check temperature

ISS Crew and ГОГУ (RSA Flight Control Team) weekly conference

URAGAN. Earth imagery with use of still camera

VEKTOR-T. Hardware preparation & setup

Inspection of voltage converter ПН28-120 (behind SM panel 231А)

Filling ЕДВ (KOВ) for Elektron

Oxygen Generation System (OGS) Hydrogen Sensor R&R

Recharging Iridium EXTREME 9575 phone in Soyuz 745 - battery status check

Checkout of Condensate Supply Unit (БПК) from spares. БПК replacement

MATRIOSHKA-R. Initialization & Handover. Tritel Hardware Monitoring

VIZIR. Session with Photo image coordinate referencing - smart drawers system (СКПФ-УМ)

Radiation Dosimetry Inside ISS-Neutrons Hardware Handover & Deploy

Weekly Checkout of RS video recording equipment

Combustion Integrated Rack Hardware Return

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

РС ISS plug inventory

Inventory Management System (IMS) Conference

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - Node 1 Camcorder Towards Airlock

Material Science Laboratory SCA Exchange2B #15

Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Inspection

