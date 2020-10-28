NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 27 October 2020 - Physics and Biology Research.

Physics and biology research filled the majority of the science schedule aboard the International Space Station today.

The Expedition 64 crew also put on their technician caps and worked hardware, including life support gear and air conditioning systems.

NASA astronaut Kate Rubins swapped out sample containers Tuesday morning on an experiment platform that can be placed outside Japan's Kibo laboratory module. Scientists use experiments installed on the outside of the station to understand how space radiation and extreme temperatures affect a variety of materials. Results may improve the design of future spacecraft and the production of stronger, safer materials on Earth.

Rubins then spent the afternoon working on hardware maintenance servicing life support hardware and science gear. She first swapped batteries and chips inside ammonia measurement kits, then installed a pair of portable science freezers inside the Kibo and U.S. Destiny lab modules.

Immune system studies continued throughout Tuesday in the Russian segment of the orbiting lab. Cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov processed their own blood and saliva samples in the morning and evening to understand how spaceflight stresses the immunity of a crew member.

Ryzhikov, the station commander on his second space mission, also refilled freon bottles to maintain the orbiting lab's air conditioning system. Kud-Sverchkov cleaned ventilation fans and filters before checking radiation readings and smoke detectors.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

ExHAM sample detach: The crew removed and stowed 15 ExHAM#1 samples. The samples were exposed to the ISS external environment and include several exposure panels (each with multiple test materials), an actuator, capture panels, etc. Taking advantage of Kibo's unique function of having both an airlock and a robotic arm on the ISS, the ExHAM (Exposed Experiment Handrail Attachment Mechanism) facility enables space experiments to be performed in the exposed space environment, by attachment to the Japanese Experiment Module Kibo's Exposed Facility.

Iceberg install: The crew performed the steps necessary to install the Iceberg cold stowage facility into EXPRESS rack 4. Iceberg is a Double Locker equivalent designed for EXPRESS Rack operation and provides additional cold stowage resources aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The units provide an operating range of +4°C to -95°C. Iceberg is similar to the Glacier and Polar units currently in use, but provides additional volume to help reduce the number of EXPRESS Rack locations needed.

MSG facility activation: The crew assisted with the activation of the MSG (Microgravity Science Glovebox) facility, which will be used to support ops later this week. The MSG is a rack-level payload facility located in the U.S. Laboratory module on the ISS. MSG provides resources such as power, data, video, heat rejection, vacuum, nitrogen and containment for investigations. The facility is well suited for handling hazardous materials when crew are present. MSG is capable of accommodating both physical science and biological research payloads.

Systems

Special Purpose Dexterous Manipulator (SPDM) Latching End Effector (LEE) Survey: Ground teams positioned the SPDM LEE near the P1 Lower Outboard External High Definition Camera (EHDC) and are currently performing a survey of the LEE. Imagery from this survey will be used to perform a SPDM LEE snare cable health assessment.

Completed Task List Activities:

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

SSRMS LEE High Definition Survey

VB-RC Off-nominal Motion Checkout

ER4 ICEBERG Activation

SPDM OEUCS Checkout

Look Ahead Plan

Wednesday, 10/28 (GMT 302)

Payloads:

Drop Vibration gather and review

ExHAM sample attach

Food Acceptability

Systems:

ISS Crew Orientation

EHS Ops

OPTIMIS Tablet App BPW Review

Thursday, 10/29 (GMT 303)

Payloads:

Drop Vibration setup

EPM board removal

Systems:

UTS Offload & EDV Swap

Friday, 10/30 (GMT 302)

Payloads:

Cubesat review

Hero Product

HRF urine setup

Plant Habitat-02 science install

Systems:

RS EVA Prep

NORS O2 Ops

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

NEUROIMMUNITET

Insertion of Russian experiments blood samples into MELFI

Auxiliary Computer System [ВКС] laptops anti-virus scan and report

Handhold Exp Platform (HXP)

JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Extension to JPM Side

SM Atmosphere analysis using Freon Leak Analyzer/Detector (ФИТ)

Recharging air conditioning system [СКВ2] from КВО.6003 bottle

СКПФ1, СКПФ2 dust filter replacement and MRM1 Gas-Liquid Heat Exchanger (ГЖТ) cleaning (ФГБ1ПГО_4_424_1, bag 435-20 (00071061R) or ФГБ1ГА bag 440-22 (00074646R) Discard removed filters. Reflect changes in IMS)

Replacing ПФ1, ПФ2 dust filters and cleaning В1, B2 Fan screens in MRM2 (ФГБ1ПГО_4_424_1, bag 435-20 (00071061R) or bag ФГБ1ГА (440-22). Discard old units. Reflect changes in IMS)

PROFILAKTIKA-2

SM Atmosphere analysis using Freon Leak Analyzer/Detector (ФИТ)

Photography of CoaguChek device

JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Retraction from JPM Side

Photography of Ecosfera-2010 sample

Emergency Operations (EMER) Chip Measurement System (CMS) Battery Changeout

Emergency Chip Measurement System (CMS) Hardware Swap

Collecting PILLE dosimeter readings

Microgravity Science Glovebox Activation

Iceberg Express Rack Install

Preparation for ИДЭ-4 smoke sensor needle cleaning in DC1 Fire Detection System.

Crew time for ISS adaptation and orientation

