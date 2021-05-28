NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 27 May, 2021 - Myotones Experiment

Human research and space botany kept the Expedition 65 crew busy today. The International Space Station residents also stayed focused on next week's spacewalk and packed a U.S. cargo craft.

Flight Engineers Megan McArthur and Thomas Pesquet worked throughout Thursday scanning their leg, foot, arm, neck and lower back muscles with an ultrasound device. The duo performed the scans before and after working out on the advanced resistive exercise device. The long-running Myotones experiment, ongoing since 2011, measures how space affects muscle tone, stiffness and elasticity.

Commander Akihiko Hoshide installed an incubator inside Japan's Kibo laboratory module for upcoming research for the Kidney Cell-02 study. The biology study could lead to improved treatments for kidney stones and osteoporosis for humans living on and off the Earth. The three-time station visitor then joined NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Mark Vande Hei packing the U.S. Cygnus space freighter ahead of its departure at the end of June.

Vande Hei and Kimbrough also took turns during the day contributing to a space agriculture study that started in October of last year. The Plant Water Management explores hydroponics in microgravity and may also improve watering systems on Earth.

Roscosmos Flight Engineers Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov partnered together Thursday morning pedaling on an exercise bike to evaluate their cardiovascular function. The duo then spent the rest of the day configuring Orlan spacesuits for a spacewalk scheduled on June 2 to service Russian hardware and install science experiments.

The very next day SpaceX will launch its upgraded Cargo Dragon vehicle from Kennedy Space Center to the station at 1:29 p.m. EDT. It will automatically dock on June 5 at 5 a.m. to the Harmony module's space-facing international docking adapter carrying about 7,300 pounds of science, supplies and hardware. Dragon is also carrying the first set of new solar arrays that will be installed on upcoming spacewalk to augment the orbital lab's power system.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads:

A-HoSS (Artemis HERA on Space Station): The crew powered on the Adlink Mini PC for Artemis HERA (Hybrid Electronic Radiation Assessor on Space Station) radiation data gathering. Artemis HERA on Space Station (A-HoSS) demonstrates software to refine data analysis and operational products for future exploration missions. It modifies the Hybrid Electronic Radiation Assessor (HERA), built to operate as the primary radiation detection system for Orion and certified for flight on Artemis 2, to operate on the space station. The investigation provides an opportunity to evaluate this hardware in the space radiation environment prior to the Artemis 2 flight.

DFM (Dendrite Fragmentation and Morphology during Melting and Solidification): A crewmember removed SUBSA Ampoule from the SUBSA Thermal Chamber and install a new SUBSA Science Ampoule. When a metal solidifies during casting or additive manufacturing, it forms a multitude of tiny crystals called dendrites. The dendrite shape and whether the dendrites fragment determines the strength of the resulting solid metal. However, since gravity affects the growth and fragmentation process, it is unclear how those dendrites grow during freezing. The Dendrite Fragmentation and Morphology during Melting and Solidification (DFM) investigation, conducted in the Solidification Using a Baffle in Sealed Ampoules (SUBSA) facility, uses microgravity to examine the effects of cooling and heating rate on the shape of these crystals.

Kidney Cells-02: The crew swapped the SABL 1 CO2 Controller Installation and rotated the CO2 controller in SABL 3 in preparation for Kidney Cells-02 operations. Effects of Microgravity on the Structure and Function of Proximal and Distal Tubule MPS (Kidney Cells-02) uses a 3D kidney cell model or chip to study the effects of microgravity on formation of microcrystals in kidney tubules. In microgravity, these microcrystals are expected to remain evenly suspended, allowing better observation of their effects. Astronauts living in microgravity can experience dehydration, stasis, and bone demineralization, all frequent contributors to kidney stones. Results could support design of better treatments for conditions such as kidney stones and osteoporosis for astronauts and people on Earth.

Myotones: A subject and operator performed the skin marking and Myotones Device measurements. The Muscle Tone in Space (Myotones) investigation observes the biochemical properties of muscles (e.g. muscle tone, stiffness, elasticity) during long-term exposure spaceflight environment. Results from this investigation can provide a better understanding of the principles of human resting muscle tone. This could lead to the development of new strategies for alternative treatments for rehabilitation on Earth, as well as for future space missions.

Plant Water Management: The crew conducted day 2 of Cell-2 Wedge Test and Article operations. The Plant Water Management investigation demonstrates passive measures for controlling fluid delivery and uptake in plant growth systems. Reduced gravity creates challenges in providing adequate fluid and nutrition for plant growth. This investigation examines using other physical properties such as surface tension, wetting and system geometry to replace the role of gravity.

Systems:

Russian Segment (RS) Extravehicular Activity (EVA) #48 Preparations: The crew installed a High Definition EMU Camera Assembly (HECA) and Lithium-Ion EVA Helmet Interchangeable Portable Light (EHIP) Power Adapters (LEPA) onto the Russian Orlan EVA suit. This was done in preparation for the RS EVA #48 which is currently scheduled for Wednesday, June 2.

Atmospheric Control System (ACS) Resupply Air tank venting Initiation and termination: Today, Crew setup and vented a resupply air tank. The goal of this task is to release air into the ISS to maintain a nominal cabin pressure onboard the station.

NG-15 Cargo Operations: Today, the crew performed NG-15 cargo transfer operations and will continue to work on NG-15 cargo operations throughout the week.

Completed Task List Activities:

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Review

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

PRO MSRR Deactivation Commanding

Mobile Servicing System (MSS) Maneuver

Special Purpose Dexterous Manipulator (SPDM) Robotics Micro Conical Tool (RMCT) Stow

POA Snare Cable Test Survey

Mobile Remote Servicer (MRS) Base System (MBS) Payload ORU Accommodation (POA) Latching End Effector (LEE) Checkout

Look Ahead Plan:

Friday, May 28 (GMT 148)

Payloads:

CBEF fan Checkout and closeout (JAXA)

Standard Measures Post Sleep question (NASA)

TOILET T/S (NASA)

BCM ROBOT Test session #2 (NASA)

Food Acceptability (NASA)

Repository Blood and Urine Collect (NASA)

MVP locker relocate (NASA)

MAND Print removal (NASA)

AC Touch (NASA)

MSL SCA 3A-CETSOL3 #5 Exchange (ESA)

DFM SUBSA Sample Exchange (NASA)

Food Physiology Brief (NASA)

Systems:

SpaceX-22 Dragon Rendezvous Review CBT

Transfer Cygnus Cargo Operations

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Resize

SpaceX-22 Dragon review CBT

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Conference

Saturday, May 29 (GMT 149)

Payloads:

Repository Urine collect (NASA)

TOILET Daily Question (NASA)

Systems:

Crew off duty day

Sunday, May 30 (GMT 150)

Crew off-duty day

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

ARED Photo/TV Reminder

Myotones Ultrasound scan using ECHO Unit

Space Suit Video Take 1

JEM Temp Stowage

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

MRM2 comm config

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Social Media Event

Solidification Using Baffles in Sealed Ampoules Sample Exchange

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - JEM

Plant Water Management 3&4 Cylinder Test Operations

Solidification Using Baffles in Sealed Ampoules OBT

CO2 Controller Installation

Transfer Cygnus Cargo Operations

Artimis HERA (Hybrid Electronic Radiation Assessor) on Space Station (A-HoSS) Adlink Mini PC Power Up

Install EHIP Light (and secure with Wire Ties), LREBA, HECA Power Cable, HECA/ERCA hardware on ORLAN suits

Echo Unit Setup for Myotones experiment

Myotones Measurements

Resupply Air Tank Setup and Initiation

Inventory Management System (IMS) Conference

Echo Unit Stowage

Glacier Desiccant Swap

Flight Director/ISS CREW CONFERENCE

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.