NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 27 May, 2020 - SpaceX Crew Demo 2 Launch Scrubbed

SpaceX Demo-2 Launch Delay: SpaceX and NASA scrubbed the launch today due to weather. The next launch attempt is scheduled for 2:22pm CT on Saturday, May 30th from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

The ISS Experience: The crew performed the Z-camera setup in Node 2 in order to capture footage of the upcoming Dragon Crew Demo-2 Hatch opening. The ISS Experience creates a virtual reality film documenting daily life aboard the ISS. The 8 to 10 minute videos created from footage taken during the six-month investigation cover different aspects of crew life, execution of science aboard the station, and the international partnerships involved. The ISS Experience uses a Z-CAM V1 Pro Cinematic Virtual Reality (VR) 360-degree camera with nine 190° fisheye lenses.

Spacecraft Atmosphere Monitor: The crew removed the protective Plug from the Spacecraft Atmosphere Monitor Major Constituent Analyzer (MCA) inlet in preparation for Spacecraft Atmosphere Monitor operations. The Spacecraft Atmosphere Monitor investigation demonstrates the capabilities of a small, reliable, portable gas chromatograph mass spectrometer instrument aboard the International Space Station (ISS) to conduct major and minor elements of air measurement. The instrument transmits data back to the ground research team every two seconds, providing a continuous analysis to the ground research team.

Systems

Columbus Zero-G Stowage Rack (ZSR) Transfer: As the initial steps in the choreography sequence to transfer newly arrived racks from HTV9, the crew transferred the Zero-G Stowage Rack (ZSR) from Columbus to a temporary location in Node 1. Prior to the transfer, the crew prepared the rack by removing stowage from Columbus Overhead 2 (COL1O2) and then collapsing the ZSR. Stowage removed from the ZSR was placed into the empty COL1O2 Rack Bay. The ZSR will eventually be transferred into HTV9 for disposal.

Crew Dragon Preparation for Arrival: Today the crew performed several activities in preparation for the arrival of the Crew Dragon vehicle. The crew performed an audit of a docking kit and gathered missing items for the kit. The crew also relocated and reconfigured a laptop (SSC) for use during Demo approach and docking. Finally, the crew setup and checked out crew monitoring tools required for US Visiting Vehicles, including vehicle-specific and Rendezvous and Proximity Operations Program (RPOP) software.

Completed Task List Activities:

WHC KTO Replace

Station Support Computer (SSC)21 Shell Swap

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

N3 MCA Activation

VS PGT Bias Update

WSS Potable Tank Equalization and FDIR Cleanup

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, 5/28 (GMT 149)

Payloads:

Food Physiology Brief (NASA)

ISS Experience Recording Demo-2 Dragon hatch open (NASA)

Systems:

Crew Dragon Docking

ISS Safety Briefing

Crew Dragon/ISS IAS Audio Checkout

SODF Deploy

Friday, 5/29 (GMT 150)

Payloads:

RADi-N2 Deploy in NOD103 Rack Front (CSA)

FSL Soft Matter Dynamics container exchange (ESA)

ISS Experience Hardware Stow (NASA)

Systems:

Crew Dragon Debrief Conference

Crew Dragon Emergency Review OBT

Emergency Equipment Transfer

Crew Dragon PCS Checkout

Crew Dragon Cargo Ops

Crew Dragon/ISS IAS Audio Checkout

Saturday, 5/30 (GMT 151)

Payloads:

Crew Off Duty

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

ISS Crew Handover

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

URAGAN. SOVA PL closeout ops and hardware teardown

CONTROL. Indicator P/L measuring mode switchover

GREAT START. Video recording of educational session

TERMINATOR. Terminator-Limb PL Installation.

Configure Emergency Equipment for Crew Dragon

Cardiovascular evaluation during graded exercises on cycle ergometer (with assistance)

Cable Reconfiguration after WAP/Camera Unit operation

Draining water from several ЕДВ into one

Replacement of FGB Power Supply System 800А Battery АБ3 Module

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (RGN) Wastewater Storage Tank Assembly (WSTA) Fills

Spacecraft Atmosphere Monitor MCA Plug Remove

PCS Laptop Relocate

Filling (separation) of ЕДВ-СВ or ЕДВ [КОВ] for Elektron-VM

Progress 443 (DC1) Stowage Ops with IMS Support

Structures & Mechanisms COL1O2 Zero-Gravity Stowage Rack (ZSR) Relocate Prepare

Structures and mechanisms (S&M) Columbus Zero-G Stowage Rack (ZSR) Transfer

Zero-G Stowage Rack (ZSR) Relocate Assist

Crew Dragon Docking Kit Gather

ISS Experience Node 2 Setup

Dragon Forward - Station Support Computer Relocate

On-Board Training (OBT) HTV Emergency Review

Docking Dragon Monitoring Tools Setup

TERMINATOR. Deinstallation of Terminator-Limb PL

INTERACTION-2. Experiment Ops

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.