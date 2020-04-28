NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 27 April, 2020 - Space Manufacturing Study

NASA astronaut and Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy services botany research hardware inside the European Space Agency's Columbus laboratory module. The Veggie PONDS research facility in Columbus supports the growing and harvesting of lettuce and mizuna greens to demonstrate reliable vegetable growth during spaceflight. Credit: NASA. (Apr. 22, 2020)

The International Space Station provides an orbiting research platform that benefits not only human health, but also industry and technology.

Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy kicked off a physics study today that explores space manufacturing.

Cassidy began his workday in the U.S. Destiny laboratory module configuring the Microgravity Science Glovebox (MSG) for the Space Fibers physics investigation. The study is using the MSG to test techniques for manufacturing fiber optic cables superior to those produced on Earth.

Gravity degrades the performance of fiber optic cables produced on Earth. Space Fibers may enable the manufacturing and commercialization of cables with greater transparency and higher transmission rates than on Earth.

The NASA commander then spent Monday afternoon on regularly scheduled maintenance for the COLBERT treadmill in the station's Tranquility module. Cassidy greased the treadmill's axles, tightened belts and replaced components.

In the Russian segment of the station, cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner took the day off after a weekend of cargo activities. The duo welcomed the new Progress 75 cargo craft after its docking early Saturday and started unloading the nearly three tons of food, fuel and supplies.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Space Fibers: The crew performed hardware gather and setup in the Microgravity Science Glovebox for the Space Fibers Reflight mission. Manufacturing Fiber Optic Cable in Microgravity (Space Fibers) evaluates a method for producing fiber optic cable from a blend of zirconium, barium, lanthanum, sodium and aluminum, called ZBLAN, in space. ZBLAN produces glass one hundred times more transparent than silica-based glass, exceptional for fiber optics. Microgravity suppresses two mechanisms that commonly degrade fiber, and previous studies showed improved properties in fiber drawn in microgravity compared to that fabricated on the ground.

Systems

Treadmill 2 (T2) Annual Maintenance: Today the crew completed the yearly T2 inspection. During this task, the crew inspected the isolators, motor belt, bottom snubbers, treadmill slats and screws, and the bungee shackle key mount witness marks. They also cleaned the bearing house, the closeout panels, and vacuumed the filter screen as well as inside the rack and around the treadmill. This is nominal periodic corrective maintenance. An unmanned activation and checkout was completed after the maintenance.

Acoustic Monitor Recording of T2 Audio: Today the crew also performed an Acoustic Monitor recording of the unmanned activation and checkout protocol that is performed prior to and immediately following the T2 yearly maintenance. Two Acoustic Monitors were used to record audio of the T2 at each tread speed.

Completed Task List Activities:

Columbus D1 Rack Bags filling

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS) Cleanup

Cleaning up ECOKs and relocating outside of Airlock

Express Rack 6 Locker Removal

iPad FIT Update

IP Concatenation Box LAN Cable 2 Check

Payload MELFI Retrieve

Rodent Research MELFI Sample Locate

Space Automated Bioproduct Lab, CO2 Incubator Controller Valve Close

Unpack USOS items launched on 75P

Glacier 3 Desiccant Swap

Polar 4 Desiccant Swap

SSC2 Shell Swap

Warehouse CTB Locate

ESA AstroPi Blue SD Card Adapter Wanted Poster

Electrostatic Levitation Furnace (ELF) Saver Cable Removal

Mesh Cleaning on 120 TO 28 VDC Converter

EXPRESS Laptop Computer 4 Shell Change

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Oxygen Generator Assembly (OGA) Pump Speed Adjustment

Ground Support for T2 Annual Maint

ATS PPL Load

JEM Robotics Ops

Look Ahead Plan

Tuesday, 4/28 (GMT 119)

Payloads:

J-SSOD-13 Deploy Obs (JAXA)

Slingshot Test (NASA)

CIR ACME controller replace (NASA)

Systems:

CBM CPA Removal

Acoustic Monitor Setup

Wednesday, 4/29 (GMT 120)

Payloads:

Astrobee Battery change (NASA)

VEGGIE PONDS Facility Clean (NASA)

RED-EYE temp Stow (NASA)

Systems:

Acoustic Monitor Setup - Static Msrmts

EVA Loops Scrubs - 3004/3008

O-OHA Test

Thursday, 4/30 (GMT 121)

Payloads:

Astrobee Localization and Mobility ops (NASA)

CBEF 2nd cleaning post MHU-5 (JAXA)

Space Fiber Stow (NASA)

Food Physiology (NASA)

VEGGIE PONDS Facility deact (NASA)

ISS HAM Pass (NASA)

Systems:

JEM CTB Relocate

EHS TOCA Water Sample Analysis

Acoustic Monitor Data Transfer and Stow

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Auxiliary Computer System [ВКС] Laptops Antivirus Update

JEM Temporary Stowage

Space Fibers Hardware Gather

Space Fibers Hardware Set Up in MSG Work Volume

Countermeasures System (CMS) Treadmill 2 System (T2) Monthly Inspection

Station Support Computer (SSC) 9 Laptop Relocate

Treadmill 2 (T2) Yearly Maintenance

Photo/TV Treadmill 2 (T2) Activation and Checkout (ACO) Video Setup & Teardown

Station Support Computer (SSC) Relocate

Acoustic Monitor Setup for Static Measurements

Countermeasures System (CMS) Treadmill 2 (T2) Unmanned Activation and Checkout (ACO)

Acoustic Monitor Data Transfer

Physical Exercise Data Downlink via ОСА

Auxiliary Computer System [ВКС] Laptops Antivirus Scan Preparation

