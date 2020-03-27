NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 26 March 2020 - Engineered Heart Tissues

NASA astronaut and Expedition 62 Flight Engineer Andrew Morgan retrieves gut microbe samples from a science freezer for the Rhodium Space Microbiome experiment to understand how microgravity enriches or depletes the microbes that affect astronaut health. Credit: NASA. (Mar. 23, 2020)

Cardiac research and 3D bioprinting aboard the International Space Station today are helping NASA improve health for humans in space and on Earth.

The three Expedition 62 crewmembers also participated in eye exams and radiation checks.

Three new Expedition 63 crewmembers are in Kazakhstan just two weeks away from beginning a 195-day mission on the station. NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy joined Roscosmos cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner for a traditional flag-raising ceremony today outside the Cosmonaut Hotel at the Baikonur Cosmodrome. The trio is due to liftoff April 9 at 4:05 a.m. EDT and arrive at their new home in space about six-and-a-half hours later.

Back aboard the orbiting lab, the station crew spent the afternoon on eye checks. NASA Flight Engineer Jessica Meir started the optometry work and scanned her crewmates' eyes using the Human Research Facility's ultrasound device.

NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan then took over and imaged the eyes of Commander Oleg Skripochka using optical tomography (OCT) gear. The OCT uses lightwaves for non-invasive mapping and measurement of a subject's retina.

Morgan started the day with ongoing tests of a 3D bioprinter without using human cells. The device, also known as the Bio-Fabrication Facility, seeks to manufacture human organs in space due to the detrimental effects of Earth's gravity. Patients on the ground would benefits and future astronauts on planetary missions could print their own food or medicines.

Meir checked samples of cultured cardiac muscle tissue for the Engineered Heart Tissues experiment in the morning. The investigation is exploring cardiac function in weightlessness that may provide new drug developments for astronauts and Earthlings.

In the station's Russian segment, Skripochka collected radiation measurements then serviced atmospheric purification gear. The commander also spent a few moments working on a specialized research furnace that levitates and observes metallic alloys at high temperatures.



On-Orbit Status Report

Engineered Heart Tissues: The crew performed sample fixations on selected tissue chambers and performed cell culture media exchanges on the remaining tissue chambers. A Human iPSC-based 3D Micro-physiological System for Modeling Cardiac Dysfunction in Microgravity (Engineered Heart Tissues) assesses human cardiac function in microgravity. It uses 3D cultured cardiac muscle tissue that mimics the architecture and function of adult human cardiac muscle. A magnet-based sensor placed underneath the tissue culture chamber allows real-time, non-destructive analysis of the functional performance and maturation of the tissues in space, which is compared with those cultured on Earth.

BioFabrication Facility (BFF): The crew placed a test cassettes (without cells) into the BFF for a test print. Cleaning Syringes were swapped out after the prints and photos were taken. The BFF is dedicated to manufacturing human organs and tissues in space, primarily for use by patients on Earth. Besides printing tissue, the BFF also can help maintain the health of deep space exploration crews by producing food and personalized pharmaceuticals on demand.

RADI-N2 (Radiation Dosimetry Inside ISS-Neutrons): The crew retrieved the 8 dosimeters from the Columbus module and handed over the units to CDR for data downlink. The objective of this Canadian Space Agency investigation is to better characterize the ISS neutron environment, define the risk posed to the crew members' health, and provide the data necessary to develop advanced protective measures for future spaceflight. It's been recognized that neutrons make up a significant fraction (10-30%) of the biologically effective radiation exposure in low-Earth orbit. The bubble detectors used in the investigation are designed detect neutrons and ignore all other radiation.

Completed Task List Activities:

Photo documentation Engineered Heart Tissue (EHT) operations within LSG.

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

BioFabrication Facility Test Print

EHT Tissue Chamber Media Change and Fix/Preservation

SM 8.11 loads

Look Ahead Plan

Friday, 3/27 (GMT 087)

Payloads:

Vascular Echo Blood Collection (CSA)

BFF hardware uninstall (NASA)

MVP2 Cell-03 Nutrient tube and waste tube replacement (NASA)

Food Acceptability (NASA)

ISS HAM pass (NASA)

POLAR desiccant swap (NASA)

Everywear App configuration on Ipads (ESA)

Systems:

SpX-20 EVA Pre-pack

Regen ECLSS Operations

Saturday, 3/28 (GMT 088)

Systems:

SpX-20 Cargo Operations

Sunday, 3/29 (GMT 089)

Crew Off-Duty Day

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

ECON-M. Observation and Photography

IMS update

Preparation of reports for Roscosmos website and social media

Reminder Portable O2 Monitor (POM) Reading

SCENARIY. Observation and photography of catastrophic events and their aftermath

Standard Measures Post-sleep Questionnaire

Reminder Probiotics Fecal Operations

CSA Generic Frozen Blood Collection

LSG Work Volume Deploy

EHT MELFI Sample Retrieval Operation 1

EML Gas Valves Closing

BioFabrication Facility Test Print Without Cells Install 1

BioFabrication Facility MELFI Sample Retrieve

BioFabrication Facility Test Print Without Cells Install

Vozdukh Deactivation

Queso Service Pack Plan Review

Radi-N Detector Retrieval/Readout

MATRYOSHKA-R. Handover of BUBBLE-dosimeter detectors from USOS

Radiation Dosimetry Inside ISS-Neutrons Hardware Handover

MATRYOSHKA-R. BUBBLE-dosimeter gathering and measurements

Activation of Laptop RS2

LSG Primary Crew Restraint Unfold

EHT Tissue Chamber Media Change and Fix/Preservation

SSC2 Reload from Load Image Server

EHT MELFI Sample Insertion Operations Session 1

EHT MELFI Sample Insertion Operations Session 2

BioFabrication Facility Cleaning Syringe Install

Deactivation of RS3 Laptop

Vacuum Cleaning of Dust collectors ПC1, ПС2 filter cartridges in FGB (panels 203, 403)

Ultrasound 2 HRF Rack 2 Power On

Cleaning FGB ЦВ1 Circulation Fan Protective Screen

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Ultrasound 2 Scan

Activation of Vozdukh Atmosphere Revitalization Subsystem [СОА]

RS2 Laptop-КЦП2-ЦВМ-ТВМ Commanding & Data Transmission Test

BioFabrication Facility Test Cassette Removal

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain

BioFabrication Facility Historical Photo 2

CSA Generic Frozen Blood Collection Hardware Setup

Inventory Management System (IMS) Conference

LSG Primary Crew Restraint Fold

LSG Work Volume Stow

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (RGN) Wastewater Storage Tank Assembly (WSTA) Fill

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.