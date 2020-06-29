NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 26 June, 2020 - Spacewalk Completed

NASA astronaut Bob Behnken is pictured during a spacewalk to swap batteries and upgrade power systems on the International Space Station's Starboard-6 truss structure. Behnken was joined during the six-hour and seven-minute excursion by NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy (out of frame). Credit: NASA. (June 26, 2020)

NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken concluded their spacewalk at 1:39 p.m. EDT, after six hours and seven minutes.

The two NASA astronauts completed all the work planned for this first of four spacewalks to replace batteries that provide power for the station's solar arrays on the starboard truss of the complex as well as initial tasks originally planned for the second scheduled spacewalk next Wednesday. The new batteries provide an improved and more efficient power capacity for operations.

The spacewalkers removed five of six aging nickel-hydrogen batteries for one of two power channels for the starboard 6 (S6) truss, installed two of three new lithium-ion batteries, and installed two of three associated adapter plates that are used to complete the power circuit to the new batteries. Mission control reports that the two new batteries are working.

Cassidy and Behnken are scheduled to complete the upgrade to this initial power channel in a second spacewalk on July 1, during which they will install one more lithium-ion battery and one more adapter plate and remove the sixth nickel-hydrogen battery that will no longer be used.

This was the seventh spacewalk for both each astronaut. Cassidy now has spent a total of 37 hours and 21 minutes spacewalking, and Behnken has spent a total of 43 hours and 40 minutes spacewalking.

Space station crew members have conducted 228 spacewalks in support of assembly and maintenance of the orbiting laboratory. Spacewalkers have now spent a total of 59 days, 18 hours, and 33 minutes working outside the station.

On-Orbit Status Report

Systems

USOS Extravehicular Activity (EVA) #65/S6 Battery EVA #1: Chris Cassidy (EV1) and Bob Behnken (EV2) performed a 6 hour 7 minute EVA that completed the following tasks in support of the S6 Channel 1B battery transition from nickel hydrogen to lithium-ion batteries:

NiH2 Battery 1 from S6 IEA to External Pallet (EP)

Li-Ion Battery A from EP to S6 IEA Slot 1

NiH2 Battery 2 from S6 IEA to EP / Adapter Plate A from EP to S6 IEA Slot 2

Battery 3 from S6 IEA Slot 3 to Adapter Plate A in Slot 2

Li-Ion Battery B from EP to S6 IEA Slot 3

NiH2 Battery 4 from S6 IEA to EP / Adapter Plate B from EP to S6 IEA Slot 4 (Get Ahead)

NiH2 Battery 6 from S6 IEA slot 6 to Adapter Plate B (Get Ahead)

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

USOS Ground Support for US EVA #65

Look Ahead Plan

Saturday, 6/27 (GMT 179)

Payloads:

No Payload Activities

Systems:

Post EVA PHS

EMU Water Recharge

EVA Procedure Review

EVA Debrief

Sunday, 6/28 (GMT 180)

Payloads:

Off-Duty

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Monday, 6/29 (GMT 181)

Payloads:

No Payload Activities

Systems:

MAX CEVIS

EVA Tool Config

EVA DOUG Review

EVA Procedure Conference

HTV Cargo Ops

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

ISS HAM Radio Power Down in Columbus

ISS HAM Radio Power Down in Service Module

EVA COTS UHF Communication Unit (CUCU) Verify off

USOS Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Communication Configuration

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) In-Suit Light Exercise (ISLE) Preparation

Checking cover closure on SM windows 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Purge

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) In-Suit Light Exercise (ISLE) Prebreathe

Changeout of Replaceable Condensate Removal Lines [СМОК]

Crewlock Depress

SSRMS EVA Setup

Crewlock Post Depress

Crewlock Egress

Worksite Preparation

Move Battery 1 to EP Slot X

LOR. Experiment Session.

SSRMS EVA Support

Move Battery A to Slot 1

Move Battery 2 to EP A / AP A to Slot 2

Progress 443 (DC1) Stowage Ops with IMS Support

Move Battery 3 to AP A Slot 2

Move Battery B to Slot 3

ISS N2 repress from Progress 443 (DC1) СрПК Section 2

Cleanup

EVA Crew Lock Ingress

EVA Glove Photo Setup

ISS O2 repress from Progress 443 (DC1) СРПК Section 1

Portable Computer System (PCS) Serial Transfer - OFF

Crewlock Pre Repress

Crewlock Repress

Extra Vehicular Activity (EVA) Post-EVA Activities

Extra Vehicular Activity (EVA) Post-EVA Activities

USOS Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Communication Deconfiguration

EVA Glove Photo Downlink

Photo/TV Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Camera Disassembly

Photo/TV Extravehicular Activity (EVA) GoPro Downlink

ISS HAM Radio Power Up in Columbus

