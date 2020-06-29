NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 26 June, 2020 - Spacewalk Completed

NASA astronaut Bob Behnken is pictured during a spacewalk to swap batteries and upgrade power systems on the International Space Station's Starboard-6 truss structure. Behnken was joined during the six-hour and seven-minute excursion by NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy (out of frame). Credit: NASA. (June 26, 2020)
NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken concluded their spacewalk at 1:39 p.m. EDT, after six hours and seven minutes.
The two NASA astronauts completed all the work planned for this first of four spacewalks to replace batteries that provide power for the station's solar arrays on the starboard truss of the complex as well as initial tasks originally planned for the second scheduled spacewalk next Wednesday. The new batteries provide an improved and more efficient power capacity for operations.
The spacewalkers removed five of six aging nickel-hydrogen batteries for one of two power channels for the starboard 6 (S6) truss, installed two of three new lithium-ion batteries, and installed two of three associated adapter plates that are used to complete the power circuit to the new batteries. Mission control reports that the two new batteries are working.
Cassidy and Behnken are scheduled to complete the upgrade to this initial power channel in a second spacewalk on July 1, during which they will install one more lithium-ion battery and one more adapter plate and remove the sixth nickel-hydrogen battery that will no longer be used.
This was the seventh spacewalk for both each astronaut. Cassidy now has spent a total of 37 hours and 21 minutes spacewalking, and Behnken has spent a total of 43 hours and 40 minutes spacewalking.
Space station crew members have conducted 228 spacewalks in support of assembly and maintenance of the orbiting laboratory. Spacewalkers have now spent a total of 59 days, 18 hours, and 33 minutes working outside the station.
On-Orbit Status Report
Systems
USOS Extravehicular Activity (EVA) #65/S6 Battery EVA #1: Chris Cassidy (EV1) and Bob Behnken (EV2) performed a 6 hour 7 minute EVA that completed the following tasks in support of the S6 Channel 1B battery transition from nickel hydrogen to lithium-ion batteries:
NiH2 Battery 1 from S6 IEA to External Pallet (EP)
Li-Ion Battery A from EP to S6 IEA Slot 1
NiH2 Battery 2 from S6 IEA to EP / Adapter Plate A from EP to S6 IEA Slot 2
Battery 3 from S6 IEA Slot 3 to Adapter Plate A in Slot 2
Li-Ion Battery B from EP to S6 IEA Slot 3
NiH2 Battery 4 from S6 IEA to EP / Adapter Plate B from EP to S6 IEA Slot 4 (Get Ahead)
NiH2 Battery 6 from S6 IEA slot 6 to Adapter Plate B (Get Ahead)
Completed Task List Activities:
None
Today's Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
USOS Ground Support for US EVA #65
Look Ahead Plan
Saturday, 6/27 (GMT 179)
Payloads:
No Payload Activities
Systems:
Post EVA PHS
EMU Water Recharge
EVA Procedure Review
EVA Debrief
Sunday, 6/28 (GMT 180)
Payloads:
Off-Duty
Systems:
Crew Off Duty
Monday, 6/29 (GMT 181)
Payloads:
No Payload Activities
Systems:
MAX CEVIS
EVA Tool Config
EVA DOUG Review
EVA Procedure Conference
HTV Cargo Ops
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
ISS HAM Radio Power Down in Columbus
ISS HAM Radio Power Down in Service Module
EVA COTS UHF Communication Unit (CUCU) Verify off
USOS Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Communication Configuration
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) In-Suit Light Exercise (ISLE) Preparation
Checking cover closure on SM windows 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14
Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Purge
Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) In-Suit Light Exercise (ISLE) Prebreathe
Changeout of Replaceable Condensate Removal Lines [СМОК]
Crewlock Depress
SSRMS EVA Setup
Crewlock Post Depress
Crewlock Egress
Worksite Preparation
Move Battery 1 to EP Slot X
LOR. Experiment Session.
SSRMS EVA Support
Move Battery A to Slot 1
Move Battery 2 to EP A / AP A to Slot 2
Progress 443 (DC1) Stowage Ops with IMS Support
Move Battery 3 to AP A Slot 2
Move Battery B to Slot 3
ISS N2 repress from Progress 443 (DC1) СрПК Section 2
Cleanup
EVA Crew Lock Ingress
EVA Glove Photo Setup
ISS O2 repress from Progress 443 (DC1) СРПК Section 1
Portable Computer System (PCS) Serial Transfer - OFF
Crewlock Pre Repress
Crewlock Repress
Extra Vehicular Activity (EVA) Post-EVA Activities
Extra Vehicular Activity (EVA) Post-EVA Activities
USOS Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Communication Deconfiguration
EVA Glove Photo Downlink
Photo/TV Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Camera Disassembly
Photo/TV Extravehicular Activity (EVA) GoPro Downlink
ISS HAM Radio Power Up in Columbus
