NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 26 December 2019 - Back to Work

Expedition 61 Flight Engineers (clockwise from bottom) Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir of NASA and cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos brush up on their emergency response skills. The three crewmates practiced quickly entering their Soyuz crew ship and simulated emergency undocking and descent procedures in the unlikely event they would need to evacuate the station. Credit: NASA. (Dec. 19, 2019)

It is back to work for the six-member Expedition 61 crew from the U.S., Russia and Italy after celebrating Christmas aboard the International Space Station.

The space residents checked out BEAM and a commercial resupply ship and researched a variety of space phenomena.

NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan opened up the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM) today for some housecleaning work. He and fellow NASA Flight Engineer Christina Koch relocated gear stowed in front of BEAM's hatch and sampled the module's air and surfaces for microbes. BEAM has been attached to the station since April 2016.

Koch then moved on to loading cargo inside the SpaceX Dragon cargo craft due to return to Earth on January 5. Flight Engineer Jessica Meir started the packing work today as the crew readies research results for splashdown in the Pacific Ocean aboard Dragon.

Meir also explored what microgravity does to genetics sequencing DNA samples with student-designed tools. Next, she ran a combustion experiment and observed how different samples burn and how flames spread in weightlessness.

Commander Luca Parmitano of ESA (European Space Agency) is also gathering hardware for return to Earth inside Dragon. He is packing the obsolete power and electronics gear retrieved during a series of spacewalks earlier this year. Engineers on the ground will analyze how years of exposure to the harsh space environment impacted the devices that powered multiple station systems.

Russia's docked cargo craft, the Progress 74, will fire its engines twice beginning tonight to lift the station's orbit to support Russian spacecraft activities in 2020. Cosmonauts Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka readied the orbital lab today and shuttered windows for the orbital reboost.

On-Orbit Status Report

Advanced Nanostep: The crew inserted the Advanced Nano Step Return Bag into MERLIN. Advanced Nano Step, more formally known as Effects of Impurities on Perfection of Protein Crystals, Partition Functions, and Growth Mechanisms, monitors and records how the incorporation of specific impurity molecules affect the development and quality of protein crystals. The crystals grown on the ISS are returned to Earth, and characterized using synchrotron X-ray diffraction. The investigation seeks to improve on the quality and success rate of crystals grown in microgravity.

Confined Combustion: The crew performed fabric sample ignitions with the black baffles installed in the system. Confined Combustion examines the behavior of flame as it spreads in differently-shaped confined spaces in microgravity. Flame spread observations are translated into mathematical models for use in understanding the results and applying them to areas with different shapes. In the recent NASA Saffire project, a large-scale flame spread investigation shows that flames spread more slowly in a large confined space than in a smaller space even if all other environmental conditions are the same (oxygen, pressure, flow speed, etc). The faster flame spread in smaller chambers is suspected to be due to a combination of thermal expansion during combustion and tunnel flow acceleration. Radiation heat feedback from chamber walls may also be a factor.

Genes In Space-6 (GIS-6): The crew performed the steps to initiate the GIS-6 Freeze and Fly 2 run 1. Today's session will help confirm the success of a previous sequence insertion session, as well as attempting to identify specific types of fungi present in the sample. Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) damage caused by increased exposure to radiation can affect the long-term health of astronauts. Genes in Space-6 determines the optimal DNA repair mechanisms that cells use in the spaceflight environment. The investigation evaluates the entire process in space for the first time by inducing DNA damage in cells and assessing mutation and repair at the molecular level using the miniPCR and the Biomolecule Sequencer tools aboard the space station.

JEM Water Recovery System (JWRS): The crew checked the simulant urine bag, then re-inserted it into the JWRS unit. During this activity, the crew noted the presence of a bubble at a location where it could have been interfering with fluid flow through a Quick Disconnect (QD). They were able to successfully remove the bubble from this location. The JWRS demonstration will generate potable water from urine using some different, and possibly more efficient, technologies than the water reclamation currently in use on the ISS. In the past on manned spacecraft, urine and waste water were collected and stored, or vented overboard. For long-term space missions, however, water supply could become a limiting factor. Demonstrating the function of this water recovery system on orbit contributes to updating the Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) to support astronauts on the space station and future exploration missions.

Systems:

SpX-19 Cargo Operations: In preparation for the SpX-19 unberth and return to the ground, the ISS crew took the opportunity today work on Cargo transfer operations. The ISS crew, working off a Cargo Transfer list, packed and transferred a variety cargo items on the Dragon vehicle.

BEAM Cargo Operations: BEAM is currently being used for long-term stowage to help reduce stowage overflow in PMM and elsewhere in nominal ISS stowage locations. Some of the hardware previously stowed in BEAM is due for return or use, so the ISS crew ingressed and removed items for return (ex: HELIOS payload is being returned on SpX-19) or disposal. In addition to retrieving items from BEAM, the crew also backfilled these locations with additional hardware for long term stowage.

Main Bus Switching Unit (MBSU)/Battery Discharging/Charging Unit (BDCU) Packing: With the SpX-19 unberth approaching, the ISS crew prepared both the MBSU and BDCU (previously failed) for return to the ground. The crew reconfigured a removed BCDU and packed into an 8.0 Cargo Transfer Bag (CTB) for return to the ground for a failure investigation. In addition, the crew removed the MBSU from the JEM ORU Xfer I/F and installed the Stanchion Cover on an MBSU for protection during I-Level Maintenance or IVA stowage. The MBSU was placed in a 10.0 CTB and packed with foam for stowage and return.

Completed Task List Activities:

Dragon Cargo Transfer

EVA Procedure Review

Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Payload Operations Support

Thursday, 12/26 (GMT 360)

Payloads:

Advanced Nanostep

Confined Combustion

Food Acceptability

Genes In Space-6

ISS Experience message review

JWRS bag check

Standard Measures

Systems:

Dragon Transfer and Cargo Ops

ARED Cylinder Flywheel/Valve Foam

CCAA Maintenance Review

MBSU/BCDU Gather, Pack and Stow

Stanchion Tear Down

Regen - EDV Drain Initialize, Swap, Drain Term

OBT Emergency Mask Review

BEAM Ingress, H/W Stow and associated activities

Friday, 12/27 (GMT 361)

Payloads:

Confined Combustion

Food Acceptability

ISS Experience

Rodent Research-19

Standard Measures

SPHERES reswarm prep

Systems:

IFM CCAA R&R

Saturday, 12/28 (GMT 362) - Off Duty Day

Payloads:

No utilization activities

Systems:

No systems activities

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

AMS Procedure/video review

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Review

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Suit Intravehicular (IV) Review

Preparation of reports for Roscosmos website and social media

SCENARIY. Observation and photography of catastrophic events and their aftermath. Monitoring of fires in the south of Australia

ECON-M. Observation and Photography

KORREKTSIYA. Venous blood sample processing using Plazma-03 centrifuge

Insertion of Russian experiments blood samples into MELFI

KORREKTSIYA. Transfer to USOS for MELFI Insertion

KORREKTSIYA. Closeout Ops

Countermeasures System Advanced Resistive Exercise Device Cylinder Flywheel Assembly Valve Foam Installation

Integrated Emergency Procedure Review

ARED Platform Partial Fold

KORREKTSIYA. Data export from Actiemeter device to a data storage device

Main Bus Switching Unit (MBSU) and Battery Charge/Discharge Unit (BCDU) Gather

Photo/TV N3/BEAM Camcorder Setup

Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM) Ingress

Battery Charge Discharge Unit (BCDU) Packing

ALGOMETRIYA. Experiment Ops.

Comm Config to Support Tagups from MRM1

SEPARATSIA. Letting air to vacuum pumping unit (БВ).

SEPARATSIA. Letting air into Distilling Unit (БД) Specialist conference

Environmental Health System (EHS) - Surface Sample Kit (SSK) Collection/Incubation

Main Bus Switching Unit (MBSU) Packaging

Weekly ISS RS Video HW functional check

Environmental Health System (EHS) - Microbial Air Sampler (MAS) Kit Sample Collection

Main Bus Switching Unit (MBSU) Stanchion Cover Removal Assistance

СОЖ maintenance

Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM) Hardware Stow

Stanchion Cover Teardown

Genes in Space MWA Preparation

Cargo Transfer to Dragon

Regen EDV Drain Swap

JEM Water Recovery System (JWRS) Simulaunt Urine Bag Check

Advanced Nano Step Return Bag Insertion into MERLIN.

BEAM MAS/SSK Sample Stow

Genes in Space 6 Freeze and Fly 2 Run Part 1

BEAM Cleanup and Egress

ARED Platform Unfold Back to Nominal Position

Photo/TV Node 3 Camcorder Deactivation

Comm Reconfig for Nominal Ops

Food Acceptability Survey

Confined Combustion Payload Overview

PILOT-T. Experiment Ops.

Confined Combustion Test Operations

PROFILAKTIKA-2. Hardware Setup

Genes in Space 6 CRISPR MiniPCR Stop and Stow

GEMATOKRIT. Equipment setup

ISS Experience Message Review

Common Cabin Air Assembly (CCAA) Maintenance Big Picture Words Review

CONTENT. Experiment Ops

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

USOS Window Shutter Close

Standard Measures Pre-sleep Questionnaire

Monitoring shutter closure on SM windows 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14 Прим.10

