NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 26 August, 2020 - Back to Work in the U.S. Segment

Hurricane Laura is pictured Wednesday afternoon off the coast of the Texas-Louisiana border as the International Space Station orbited above the Gulf of Mexico. Credit: NASA. (Aug. 26, 2020)

Payloads - Combustion Integrated Rack/Advanced Combustion via Microgravity Experiments (CIR/ACME): T

The crew replaced the Gas Chromatograph (GC) helium bottle, GC check gas bottle, and manifold bottles 2 and 4. During these bottle exchanges they also performed quick-disconnect (QD) lubrication to prevent the potential for any future leaks at the QD interfaces. The bottle exchanges are in preparation for the upcoming BRE part 2 (Burning Rate Emulator), which is one of the ACME suite of five experiments. The BRE experiment runs are focused on spacecraft fire prevention. More specifically, BRE's objective is to improve our fundamental understanding of materials flammability and to assess the relevance of existing flammability test methods for low and partial-gravity environments.

Systems

Hurricane Laura Response: In preparation for Hurricane Laura, Mission Control operations was handed over to the the Backup Control Center Activation Team (BAT) located in Palestine, TX. The BAT team and the International Partners have access to command and telemetry through US assets during this time. Changes were made to the timeline for the next few days to defer activities requiring significant interaction with US ground specialists.

ISS Leak Isolation: This morning, the crew re-ingressed the JEM module. Ground teams will review data and prepare conclusions and recommendations following the module isolation activity. The ECLS Community has been tracking an increase in nominal atmosphere leakage since October 2019.

Completed Task List Activities:

EHS Compound Specific Analyzer-Combustion Products (CSA-CP) Extended Maintenance

Kcentra Reconstitution Demonstration

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

IAS Comm Config for MRM Ops

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, 8/27 (GMT 240)

Payloads:

CIR/ACME Configure for BRE

Food Physiology

Systems:

TOCA WRS Analysis/Data Record

Friday, 8/28 (GMT 241)

Payloads:

CIR-Hardware Return

MSRR/MSL SCA Exchange

Radi-N2 Deploy

Systems:

HMS AED Inspect

Saturday, 8/29 (GMT 242)

Payloads:

Payload NAS Vent Clean

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

ТБУ (Universal Bioengineering Thermostat). Checking ТБУ-В No.07 thermostat temperature and unobstructed area near ТБУ-В inlet/outlet vents

LOR. Experiment Session & Photo Ops

Regeneration of Micropurification unit (БМП) Ф2 cartridge

Weekly Cleaning

UF-ATMOSFERA. PL Deactivation & Closeout Ops

JEM Ingress

CIR Item Gather

Combustion Integrated Rack (CIR) Rack Doors Open/Close

CIR Bottle Replace

СТТС comm configuration for MRM1 and MRM2

SEPARATION. Preventive maintenance of [СРВ-У-РС] Vacuum Unit.

Air ducts ВД1, ВД2 cleaning in DC1

Connecting SM РО-ПХО PEV valves and MRM2 Pressure Relief Valves (КСД) control circuits, and MRM2 pressure control circuits from SM

Urine Processing Assembly 6.4.1 Software Transition Gather [ABORTED]

VIZIR. Session with Photo image coordinate referencing - smart drawers system (СКПФ-УМ)

Urine Processing Assembly 6.4.1 Software Transition Setup [ABORTED]

Testing pressure equalization valves (PEV) and pressure relief valves (КСД); measuring pressure in [РО] and SM ПхО from EVA Support Panels (ПОВ) in MRM2

ACME MWA Prep

Crew Handover Conference

СРЕДА-МКС. Preparation, Activation and Closeout

Urine Processor Assembly 6.4.1 Software Transition Init [ABORTED]

Urine Processor Assembly Software Transition Closeout [ABORTED]

