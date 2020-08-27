NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 26 August, 2020 - Back to Work in the U.S. Segment

Hurricane Laura is pictured Wednesday afternoon off the coast of the Texas-Louisiana border as the International Space Station orbited above the Gulf of Mexico. Credit: NASA. (Aug. 26, 2020)
Payloads - Combustion Integrated Rack/Advanced Combustion via Microgravity Experiments (CIR/ACME): T
The crew replaced the Gas Chromatograph (GC) helium bottle, GC check gas bottle, and manifold bottles 2 and 4. During these bottle exchanges they also performed quick-disconnect (QD) lubrication to prevent the potential for any future leaks at the QD interfaces. The bottle exchanges are in preparation for the upcoming BRE part 2 (Burning Rate Emulator), which is one of the ACME suite of five experiments. The BRE experiment runs are focused on spacecraft fire prevention. More specifically, BRE's objective is to improve our fundamental understanding of materials flammability and to assess the relevance of existing flammability test methods for low and partial-gravity environments.
Systems
Hurricane Laura Response: In preparation for Hurricane Laura, Mission Control operations was handed over to the the Backup Control Center Activation Team (BAT) located in Palestine, TX. The BAT team and the International Partners have access to command and telemetry through US assets during this time. Changes were made to the timeline for the next few days to defer activities requiring significant interaction with US ground specialists.
ISS Leak Isolation: This morning, the crew re-ingressed the JEM module. Ground teams will review data and prepare conclusions and recommendations following the module isolation activity. The ECLS Community has been tracking an increase in nominal atmosphere leakage since October 2019.
Completed Task List Activities:
EHS Compound Specific Analyzer-Combustion Products (CSA-CP) Extended Maintenance
Kcentra Reconstitution Demonstration
Today's Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
IAS Comm Config for MRM Ops
Look Ahead Plan
Thursday, 8/27 (GMT 240)
Payloads:
CIR/ACME Configure for BRE
Food Physiology
Systems:
TOCA WRS Analysis/Data Record
Friday, 8/28 (GMT 241)
Payloads:
CIR-Hardware Return
MSRR/MSL SCA Exchange
Radi-N2 Deploy
Systems:
HMS AED Inspect
Saturday, 8/29 (GMT 242)
Payloads:
Payload NAS Vent Clean
Systems:
Crew Off Duty
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
ТБУ (Universal Bioengineering Thermostat). Checking ТБУ-В No.07 thermostat temperature and unobstructed area near ТБУ-В inlet/outlet vents
LOR. Experiment Session & Photo Ops
Regeneration of Micropurification unit (БМП) Ф2 cartridge
Weekly Cleaning
UF-ATMOSFERA. PL Deactivation & Closeout Ops
JEM Ingress
CIR Item Gather
Combustion Integrated Rack (CIR) Rack Doors Open/Close
CIR Bottle Replace
СТТС comm configuration for MRM1 and MRM2
SEPARATION. Preventive maintenance of [СРВ-У-РС] Vacuum Unit.
Air ducts ВД1, ВД2 cleaning in DC1
Connecting SM РО-ПХО PEV valves and MRM2 Pressure Relief Valves (КСД) control circuits, and MRM2 pressure control circuits from SM
Urine Processing Assembly 6.4.1 Software Transition Gather [ABORTED]
VIZIR. Session with Photo image coordinate referencing - smart drawers system (СКПФ-УМ)
Urine Processing Assembly 6.4.1 Software Transition Setup [ABORTED]
Testing pressure equalization valves (PEV) and pressure relief valves (КСД); measuring pressure in [РО] and SM ПхО from EVA Support Panels (ПОВ) in MRM2
ACME MWA Prep
Crew Handover Conference
СРЕДА-МКС. Preparation, Activation and Closeout
Urine Processor Assembly 6.4.1 Software Transition Init [ABORTED]
Urine Processor Assembly Software Transition Closeout [ABORTED]
