NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 25 May, 2020 - Japanese Cargo Spacecraft Berthed.

The unpiloted Japanese cargo spacecraft was installed this morning at 10:46 a.m. EDT to the Earth-facing port of the International Space Station's Harmony module, where it will remain for two months.

Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy of NASA, with assistance from Russian Flight Engineer Ivan Vagner of Roscosmos, operated the station's Canadarm2 robotic arm from the station's cupola and grappled the 12-ton spacecraft.

Among the four tons of cargo aboard the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) unpiloted H-II Transport Vehicle-9 (HTV-9) were investigations testing a new livestreaming educational tool, microscope and telescope. Learn more about the science experiments and technology heading to station here.

For almost 20 years, humans have lived and worked continuously aboard the International Space Station, advancing scientific knowledge and demonstrating new technologies, making research breakthroughs not possible on Earth. As a global endeavor, 239 people from 19 countries have visited the unique microgravity laboratory that has hosted more than 2,800 research investigations from researchers in 108 countries.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV) Wireless LAN Demonstration: The crew performed the XF305 camera setup in order to allow ground teams to monitor the HTV Wireless LAN Demonstration network data from the SSC16 laptop data. HTV Wireless LAN Demonstration (HTV WLAN Demo) demonstrates real-time wireless video transfer between the International Space Station (ISS) and a visiting spacecraft. Autonomous docking technology is important for future missions, such as to the Moon and Mars, that will be unable to rely on human operations the same way as current vehicle logistics. Stable and high-rate data transfer is critical to the real-time video monitoring required for docking.

Systems

H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV)9 Capture and Berthing: HTV9 launched on May 20th and was successfully captured today at 7:13 am CT. Berthing occurred approximately 2 hours later and the crew ingressed the vehicle at 2:25 pm CT. Ingress was originally planned for tomorrow morning but the crew worked diligently to continue with vestibule outfitting to ingress ahead of schedule. The vehicle delivered approximately four tons of supplies, parts, and experiment hardware.

Completed Task List Activities:

Microgravity Science Glovebox (MSG) Hardware Locate

Crew Dragon Docking crew activities and hatch operations

Crew Dragon: Docked operations and cargo review

Crew Dragon Mission Overview

Crew Dragon Rendezvous and Approach Overview

Crew Dragon Systems Overview

Node 2 Pump Package Assembly (PPA) Gas Trap Plug Installation

PCS/Cable Pregather for Crew Dragon Use

HTV-9 Rack Transfer Big Picture Words

Portable Computer System (PCS) Hard Drive Image

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

HTV Capture Ground Support

Look Ahead Plan

Tuesday, 5/26 (GMT 147)

Payloads:

HOURGLASS-SD Swap (JAXA)

CIR Manifold Bottle Change (NASA)

Systems:

Crew Dragon Vehicle Ops CBT

Exercise Equipment Gather

Wednesday, 5/27 (GMT 148)

Payloads:

ISS Experience Node 2 setup (NASA)

Systems:

CBCS & VOK Restow

COL1O2 ZSR Prep & Transfer

Crew Dragon SSC Relocate

HTV Emer Review OBT

Docking Dragon Monitoring Tools Setup

Thursday, 5/28 (GMT 149)

Payloads:

Food Physiology Brief (NASA)

ISS Experience Recording Demo-2 Dragon hatch open (NASA)

LAN WAP cable Reconfig (JAXA)

Systems:

Crew Dragon Docking

Crew Dragon Emergency Response Review

Emergency Equipment Transfer

Dragon/ISS IAS Audio Checkout

OBT Dragon Debrief Conference

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

RWS Setup for HTV

Robotic Workstation (RWS) High Definition (HD) Monitor Downlink

USOS Window Shutter Close

Verify closure of shutters on windows 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14

Portable Computer System (PCS) Command Verification

Scheduled monthly maintenance of the Central Post laptop. Downlink Log-files via OCA

HTV Approach Monitoring

SSRMS HTV Grapple

Centerline Berthing Camera System (CBCS) Powerup

Water Separation with the use of [НС-КВ]

Dragon Monitoring Tools Partial Teardown

Robotic Workstation (RWS) High Definition (HD) Monitor Deactivation

Node2 HD Camera Activation

Node 2 to HTV Pressurization and Leak Check Part 1

Centerline Berthing Camera System (CBCS) Removal

Auxiliary Laptop Computer System Anti-Virus Software Update

UF-ATMOSFERA. Hardware setup and Payload Activation

Node 2 to HTV Pressurization and Leak Check Part 2

Node 2 Nadir to HTV Vestibule Outfitting Part 1

Preparing for SW Antivirus Scan on Auxiliary Computer System Laptops

UF-ATMOSFERA. Hardware Check

Node 2 Nadir Common Berthing Mechanism (CBM) Controller Panel Assembly (CPA) Removal

Node 2 Nadir to HTV Vestibule Outfitting Part 2

H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV) Ingress

Air Sample Collections using [АК-1М] Sampler in HTV

