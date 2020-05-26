©NASA
NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 25 May, 2020 - Japanese Cargo Spacecraft Berthed.
The unpiloted Japanese cargo spacecraft was installed this morning at 10:46 a.m. EDT to the Earth-facing port of the International Space Station's Harmony module, where it will remain for two months.
Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy of NASA, with assistance from Russian Flight Engineer Ivan Vagner of Roscosmos, operated the station's Canadarm2 robotic arm from the station's cupola and grappled the 12-ton spacecraft.
Among the four tons of cargo aboard the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) unpiloted H-II Transport Vehicle-9 (HTV-9) were investigations testing a new livestreaming educational tool, microscope and telescope. Learn more about the science experiments and technology heading to station here.
For almost 20 years, humans have lived and worked continuously aboard the International Space Station, advancing scientific knowledge and demonstrating new technologies, making research breakthroughs not possible on Earth. As a global endeavor, 239 people from 19 countries have visited the unique microgravity laboratory that has hosted more than 2,800 research investigations from researchers in 108 countries.
On-Orbit Status Report
Payloads
H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV) Wireless LAN Demonstration: The crew performed the XF305 camera setup in order to allow ground teams to monitor the HTV Wireless LAN Demonstration network data from the SSC16 laptop data. HTV Wireless LAN Demonstration (HTV WLAN Demo) demonstrates real-time wireless video transfer between the International Space Station (ISS) and a visiting spacecraft. Autonomous docking technology is important for future missions, such as to the Moon and Mars, that will be unable to rely on human operations the same way as current vehicle logistics. Stable and high-rate data transfer is critical to the real-time video monitoring required for docking.
Systems
H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV)9 Capture and Berthing: HTV9 launched on May 20th and was successfully captured today at 7:13 am CT. Berthing occurred approximately 2 hours later and the crew ingressed the vehicle at 2:25 pm CT. Ingress was originally planned for tomorrow morning but the crew worked diligently to continue with vestibule outfitting to ingress ahead of schedule. The vehicle delivered approximately four tons of supplies, parts, and experiment hardware.
Completed Task List Activities:
Microgravity Science Glovebox (MSG) Hardware Locate
Crew Dragon Docking crew activities and hatch operations
Crew Dragon: Docked operations and cargo review
Crew Dragon Mission Overview
Crew Dragon Rendezvous and Approach Overview
Crew Dragon Systems Overview
Node 2 Pump Package Assembly (PPA) Gas Trap Plug Installation
PCS/Cable Pregather for Crew Dragon Use
HTV-9 Rack Transfer Big Picture Words
Portable Computer System (PCS) Hard Drive Image
Today's Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
HTV Capture Ground Support
Look Ahead Plan
Tuesday, 5/26 (GMT 147)
Payloads:
HOURGLASS-SD Swap (JAXA)
CIR Manifold Bottle Change (NASA)
Systems:
Crew Dragon Vehicle Ops CBT
Exercise Equipment Gather
Wednesday, 5/27 (GMT 148)
Payloads:
ISS Experience Node 2 setup (NASA)
Systems:
CBCS & VOK Restow
COL1O2 ZSR Prep & Transfer
Crew Dragon SSC Relocate
HTV Emer Review OBT
Docking Dragon Monitoring Tools Setup
Thursday, 5/28 (GMT 149)
Payloads:
Food Physiology Brief (NASA)
ISS Experience Recording Demo-2 Dragon hatch open (NASA)
LAN WAP cable Reconfig (JAXA)
Systems:
Crew Dragon Docking
Crew Dragon Emergency Response Review
Emergency Equipment Transfer
Dragon/ISS IAS Audio Checkout
OBT Dragon Debrief Conference
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
RWS Setup for HTV
Robotic Workstation (RWS) High Definition (HD) Monitor Downlink
USOS Window Shutter Close
Verify closure of shutters on windows 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14
Portable Computer System (PCS) Command Verification
Scheduled monthly maintenance of the Central Post laptop. Downlink Log-files via OCA
HTV Approach Monitoring
SSRMS HTV Grapple
Centerline Berthing Camera System (CBCS) Powerup
Water Separation with the use of [НС-КВ]
Dragon Monitoring Tools Partial Teardown
Robotic Workstation (RWS) High Definition (HD) Monitor Deactivation
Node2 HD Camera Activation
Node 2 to HTV Pressurization and Leak Check Part 1
Centerline Berthing Camera System (CBCS) Removal
Auxiliary Laptop Computer System Anti-Virus Software Update
UF-ATMOSFERA. Hardware setup and Payload Activation
Node 2 to HTV Pressurization and Leak Check Part 2
Node 2 Nadir to HTV Vestibule Outfitting Part 1
Preparing for SW Antivirus Scan on Auxiliary Computer System Laptops
UF-ATMOSFERA. Hardware Check
Node 2 Nadir Common Berthing Mechanism (CBM) Controller Panel Assembly (CPA) Removal
Node 2 Nadir to HTV Vestibule Outfitting Part 2
H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV) Ingress
Air Sample Collections using [АК-1М] Sampler in HTV
