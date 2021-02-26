NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 25 February, 2021 - Space Manufacturing Techniques

Two NASA astronauts are getting their tools and spacesuits ready for Sunday's spacewalk to ready the International Space Station for new solar arrays.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Expedition 64 crew focused on a variety of space research on Thursday.

NASA Flight Engineers Kate Rubins and Victor Glover are finalizing their preparations for a planned six-and-a-half hour spacewalk set to begin Sunday at 6 a.m. EST. NASA TV will begin its live spacewalk beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Rubins and Glover configured spacewalk tools and checked U.S. spacesuits today before calling down to experts in Mission Control to report on their readiness. The duo today also continued reviewing the spacewalk procedures they will use to upgrade power channels that will soon support new solar arrays. Those solar arrays will be shipped on upcoming Space Dragon cargo missions for installation this year.

Science is always ongoing aboard the space station, not just with crew inputs but also remotely from scientists on the ground. Results and insights help improve industry, business and medicine on Earth and in space.

Worms are being observed on the station after their arrival on Monday inside the Cygnus resupply ship from Northrop Grumman. Astronauts Shannon Walker and Michael Hopkins examined the tiny worms with a microscope to explore how microgravity affects gene expression and muscle strength.

JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Soichi Noguchi worked on advanced space science hardware to explore different space manufacturing techniques. He first installed the new Industrial Crystallization Facility that will demonstrate commercial crystal production available only in space. Next, he checked samples inside the Electrostatic Levitation Furnace that investigates the thermophysical properties of commercial materials exposed to extreme temperatures.

Commander Sergey Ryzhikov and Flight Engineer Sergey Kud-Sverchkov split their day working on batteries, cameras and laptop computers.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

CIR (Combustion Integrated Rack) Fluids and Combustion Facility: The crew set the CIR FOMA Calibration Valve to the close position as part of preparation steps for performing the first part of the FOMA Calibration. The CIR includes an optics bench, combustion chamber, fuel and oxidizer control, and five different cameras for performing combustion investigations in microgravity.

Electro-static Levitation Furnace (ELF): The crew removed and replaced the Fixation Fastener No. 6 for ELF and installed a sample cartridge. ELF is an experimental facility designed to levitate, melt and solidify materials by containerless processing techniques using the electrostatic levitation method. With this facility thermophysical properties of high temperature melts can be measured and solidification from deeply undercooled melts can be achieved.

ICF (Industrial Crystals Facility): The crew installed the ICF Facility and mated the power, data and Moderate Temperature Loop (MTL) connections and then took photos. The ICF is a small chamber that allows crystals to grow over time into large crystals appropriate for use in science labs on Earth. When grown in the microgravity environment of the International Space Station, the crystals are of much higher quality than those currently grown on Earth.

Tohoku 2021: The crew recorded a message to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Tohoku Great East Japan Earthquake and recovery efforts. Tohoku Reconstruction Space Mission 2021 (TOHOKU2021) sends a message from Japan via the Japanese Experiment Module "Kibo" to the entire world, thanking people for their assistance with reconstruction following the East Japan Great Earthquake and Tsunami and passing on memories and lessons learned to the next generation. Ten years have passed since the disaster, which affected more than 40 cities.

Systems

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Dynamic Onboard Ubiquitous Graphic (DOUG) Review: The crew performed a visual review of the ISS Roll Out Solar Array (IROSA) Prep EVA using the Dynamic Onboard Ubiquitous Graphic (DOUG) software. This session allows the crew to view the step-by-step sequence of a specific EVA. Entire translation paths can be highlighted and displayed for review by crew members prior to performing an EVA.

EVA Preparations: The crew performed several activities in preparation for the IROSA Prep EVA. The crew continued to configure tools for the upcoming EVA and resized Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) 3009. Additionally, the crew reviewed EVA procedures and participated in an EVA procedure conference with ground teams. The IROSA Prep EVA is scheduled for Sunday, February 28th.

Inflight Maintenance Hatch Seal Inspection: The crew completed a cleaning and inspection of the Node 1 aft, port, starboard, and forward hatch seals, hatch plate sealing surfaces, and crank handle mechanisms for FOD or damage. The seal conditions were nominal.

Completed Task List Activities:

IROSA Prep EVA Procedure Review

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

X2R19 Software Transition Commanding (Day 3 of 4)

COL Smoke Detector ABIT Synchronization

EVA Procedure Conference

Look Ahead Plan

Friday, February 26 (GMT 057)

Payloads:

PBRE Water inspect (NASA)

CBEF Ethernet cable reconnect (JAXA)

ICF SCGC Module install and SAMS sensor relocate to COL (NASA)

CIR FOMA Calibration prep part 2 (NASA)

FIR- IPSUG Drive removal (NASA)

Micro-16 Experiment setup and load and imaging (NASA)

Food Acceptability (NASA)

Asian Herb Watering (JAXA)

JAXA video Take 5 (JAXA)

FLARE (SCEM) Power cable connect (JAXA)

AC Touch (NASA)

ISS HAM (NASA)

Systems:

Cygnus Cargo Ops

EVA Tool Config

EVA Cuff Checklist Print

EVA A/L Fitcheck

Offload EDV Changeout

RT Drain/Fill via UTS

Saturday, February 27 (GMT 058)

Payloads:

PBRE Water inspect (NASA)

M16 USB drive removal (NASA)

CIR vlv Timer set (NASA)

ISS HAM powerdowns (NASA)

Systems:

Dragon Hatch Clean

Cygnus Cargo Ops

EVA Procedure Review and Conference

EVA ISLE Prep

EVA Equipment Lock Prep

EVA Tool Config and Audit

Sunday, February 28 (GMT 059)

Payloads:

No payload activities

Systems:

IROSA Prep EVA

Cygnus Cargo Ops

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

ExtraVehicular Activity (EVA) Dynamic Onboard Ubiquitous Graphics (DOUG) Software Review

Micro-16 MELFI Media Retrieve

Photo TV Battery Charge Initiation

PBRE/MSG Water Release Inspection/Cleanup

MELFI 1 Ice Brick Insert 2

БМП Ф2 Absorption Cartridge Regeneration (termination)

Routine monthly maintenance of the Central Post laptop. Downlink Log-files via OCA

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Review

ACDU-RC Power Reconfiguration and Power Up

Industrial Crystallization Facility (ICF) Installation

Pille dosimeter readings download

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Tool Configuring

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

TOHOKU2021 Operations

Combustion Integrated Rack FOMA Calibration Valve Close

Draining water from several ЕДВ into one

Food Acceptability Survey

Food Physiology Crew Diet Briefing

Micro-16 Initiation and Loading Operations

Scalar DG-3X Battery Charging

Heart Rate Monitor (HRM) Audit

Charging EVA Camera D4 Battery

Micro-16 Microscopy Initial Operations

Preventive Maintenance of FS1 Laptop

Removal of GoPro cameras, video downlink via ШСС and Installation SM-GLS-U02 (2) and SM-AGAT-U55 (2) power bank for charging

Routine monthly maintenance of BRI and cleaning ВПТ fan screen

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Resize

Electrostatic Levitation Furnace (ELF) Fixation fastener R&R and sample Holder Change including Debris Bag R&R

Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap

Eddy Current Meter Stow

Hatch Seal Inspection

Acoustic Monitor Stow

Micro-16 MELFI Culture Return Bag Insertion (DEFERRED)

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Conference

Plant Water Management Video Downlink

Inspection of voltage converter ПН28-120 (behind SM panel 231А)

Inventory Management System (IMS) Conference

Terminate SM-GLS-U02 (2) power bank charging for GoPro

Microscope Reposition Post Ops

Flight Director/ISS CREW CONFERENCE

