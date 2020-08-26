NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 25 August, 2020 - U.S. Segment Reopened.

The Expedition 63 crew ended its stay isolated in the Russian segment of the International Space Station this morning after an extended leak test.

Mission Control also deployed remote teams to maintain 24/7 support for the station and its crew as Hurricane Laura approaches the Texas Gulf Coast.

Commander Chris Cassidy started the day reopening the hatches to the U.S. segment to begin resuming normal station operations. He reactivated U.S. life support equipment and restowed U.S. gear used during the crew's weekend stay in the Zvezda service module.

Mission control will study the test data this week in an effort to determine the source of a cabin air leak detected in September of 2019. The rate is still well within segment specifications and presents no danger to the crew or the space station. The station's atmosphere is maintained at a pressure comfortable for the crew members, and a tiny bit of that air leaks over time, requiring routine repressurization from nitrogen tanks delivered on cargo resupply missions.

Roscosmos Flight Engineer Anatoly Ivanishin spent the morning reconfiguring the Russian segment of the orbiting lab. The veteran station cosmonaut checked pressure valves and communications gear while opening hatches to various Russian modules.

Flight Engineer Ivan Vagner, on his first station mission, started the day resetting Russian life support equipment and sampling the air in Zvezda for analysis. Vagner also had time for science during the afternoon studying the Earth's nighttime atmosphere and exploring ways to improve locating landmarks on Earth for photography.

Meanwhile, personnel at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston are monitoring Hurricane Laura and making general preparations at the center. A small team of flight controllers germane to monitoring and sending commands for the most important station systems were sent to a backup control center hub in central Texas in advance of the storm.

A full team of station flight controllers is getting set up at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, to take over longer-term control of station systems should that become necessary. This backup activity is planned for each hurricane season or for some other extenuating circumstance and will be executed with no impact on critical station operations or the safety of the crew.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Spacecraft Atmosphere Monitor (SCRAM): The crew removed the MCA (Major Constituent Analyzer) plug from the SCRAM and powered it up. The MCA plug is used to protect the SCRAM's sensor when the unit is powered off. SCRAM demonstrates the capabilities of a small, reliable, portable gas chromatograph mass spectrometer instrument aboard the ISS to conduct major and minor elements of air measurement (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Methane, Water, etc). The instrument transmits data back to the ground research team every two seconds, providing a continuous analysis to the ground research team. It has a mass of less than 9.5 kg, and consumes less than 40 watts of power in its nominal configuration.

Systems

ISS Leak Isolation Ops: The crew ingressed the USOS segment today after spending an extended weekend in the Russian Segment to allow ground teams to monitor module pressures. The crew closed several module hatches on GMT 234 as part of a leak isolation test. The Environmental Control and Life Support (ECLS) community has been tracking an increase in nominal atmosphere leakage since October 2019. The motivation for finding the leak is to reduce the amount of consumables required to maintain the ISS pressure. Following USOS ingress, the crew reactivated the Waste & Hygiene Compartment (WHC) for operations and restowed items that were transferred to the Russian segment during the USOS isolation period.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Ground Support for USOS Ingress

MCC Swing to BCC Ops

Look Ahead Plan

Wednesday, 8/26 (GMT 239)

Payloads:

CIR-ACME Bottle Exchange

Systems:

Crew Handover Conference

Thursday, 8/27 (GMT 240)

Payloads:

CIR/ACME Configure for BRE

Food Physiology

GLACIER Desiccant Swap

Systems:

TOCA WRS Analysis/Data Record

Friday, 8/28 (GMT 241)

Payloads:

CIR-Hardware Return

MSRR/MSL SCA Exchange

Radi-N2 Deploy

Systems:

HMS AED Inspect

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

ТБУ (Universal Bioengineering Thermostat). Checking ТБУ-В No.07 thermostat temperature and unobstructed area near ТБУ-В inlet/outlet vents

Combining RS and USOS volumes

Regeneration of Micropurification Unit (БМП) Ф1 and Ф2 cartridges

URAGAN. Earth imagery using still camera

USOS Ingress

DC1 + Progress 444 (76P) Hatch Opening

MRM1 Hatch Opening

PROFILAKTIKA-2. Health check of electro-pneumatic unit from [КОР-01-Н] set

Galley Reactivation

Potable Water Dispenser Ambient Water Line Flush

Waste & Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Reactivation

Introducing updates to the Descent ODF and on Soyuz 745 Samsung PC

SM Atmosphere analysis using Freon Leak Analyzer/Detector (ФИТ)

USOS Item Transfer

Comm Configuration from MRM2

Connecting SM РО-ПХО PEV valves and MRM2 Pressure Relief Valves (КСД) control circuits, and MRM2 pressure control circuits from SM

Testing pressure equalization valves (PEV) and pressure relief valves (КСД); measuring pressure in [РО] and SM ПхО from EVA Support Panels (ПОВ) in MRM2

Spacecraft Atmosphere Monitor Power On

USOS Isolation Restow

VIZIR. Session with Photo image coordinate referencing - smart drawers system (СКПФ-УМ)

Transfer of kits with tubes for FGB from Node 1 to RS

Countermeasures System (CMS) Cycle Ergometer w/Vibration Isolation & Stabilization (CEVIS) Isolator Inspection

Air sample collection using Draeger tube air sampler (ИПД) in SM for CO

Countermeasures System (CMS) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Cylinder Flywheel Evacuation

SM air sampling using АК-1М sampler

UF-ATMOSFERA. Hardware and electrical connections setup; PL Activation

Spacecraft Atmosphere Monitor MCA Plug Remove

