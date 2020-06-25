NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 24 June, 2020 - Medical Emergency Drill.

The Expedition 63 crew lightened up on spacewalk preparations today and focused its attention on a variety of research hardware today.

The International Space Station residents also brushed up on their medical emergency skills while tending a pair of resupply ships.

Following a day of spacesuit fit checks, the three NASA astronauts aboard the orbiting lab split up on Wednesday to keep space science moving along. Commander Chris Cassidy started the day servicing a science freezer that stores biological samples for analysis. During the afternoon, Cassidy checked on samples for a physics study with commercial applications taking place in the Fluid Science Laboratory rack.

Flight Engineer Doug Hurley stowed hardware from a space bubbles study that was exploring new methods to deliver oxygen to spacecraft and medicine to humans. His fellow crewmate, Bob Behnken, was troubleshooting the TangoLab-2 science facility before packing gear inside Japan's HTV-9 resupply ship.

The duo ended the day conducting a medical emergency drill in space. Hurley and Behnken practiced cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) techniques, located medical equipment and coordinated communications with mission controllers.

Hurley also joined cosmonaut Ivan Vagner in the morning and reviewed their responsibilities to assist Cassidy and Behnken during Friday's spacewalk. Hurley and Vagner will help the astronauts in and out of their spacesuits and monitor the spacewalk scheduled to start about 7:35 a.m. EDT. NASA TV begins its live broadcast at 6 a.m.

Vagner then partnered up with veteran cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin for cargo operations inside Russia's Progress 74 cargo craft. Ivanishin spent the rest of the day working on Russian science experiments and life support maintenance.

On-Orbit Status Report

TangoLab-2 (Space Tango MultiLab Locker): The crew successfully performed troubleshooting steps to recover commanding capability for Tangolab-2 card 14. TangoLab-2 is a reconfigurable general research facilities designed for microgravity research and development and pilot manufacturing in the ISS.

Capillary Driven Microfluidics: The crew performed a plate changeout in order to begin the 4th cartridge run. Capillary-Driven Microfluidics in Space (Capillary Driven Microfluidics) examines the drawing of fluids into a tiny narrow tube in microgravity. Results may improve current mathematical models and understanding of microfluidic systems and improve fluid control in various devices. Diagnostic devices require separation of blood cells and plasma, which have different densities, and the absence of sedimentation and buoyancy-driven convection in microgravity improves the efficiency of this separation.

FSL (Fluid Science Laboratory) Soft Matter Dynamics & Compacted Granulars: The crew exchanged Sample 01 with Sample 02 inside the Soft Matter Dynamics (SMD) Experiment Container in the Lower drawer (CEM Lower) of the FSL. FSL Soft Matter Dynamics - Hydrodynamics of Wet Foams (Foam Coarsening) aims to investigate bubble size and rearrangement dynamics for "wet foams". Microgravity offers the opportunity to investigate such "wet" foams, which cannot be stabilized on Earth because of drainage. Moreover, microgravity conditions are essential to study rearrangement phenomena, such as coarsening and coalescence, disentangled from drainage.

EM (Electrolysis Measurement): The crew removed the Electrolysis Measurement and SAMS Hardware from MSG Work Volume. Electrolytic Gas Evolution Under Microgravity (Electrolysis Measurement) examines the influence of gravity on electrolytic gas evolution, a complex electrochemical process with multiple applications on Earth and in space. For example, electrolysis generates bubbles that can be used to create pressure differentials in microfluidic devices, such as skin patches, used to deliver medications. Microgravity makes it possible to single out bubble growth and study its effect on the process.

Systems

Nitrogen/Oxygen Recharge System (NORS) Nitrogen (N2) Repress: Today, the crew assisted the ground flight control team with a repress of the ISS cabin atmosphere using N2 from a NORS tank. When the NORS tank is empty, it will be returned to ground where it will be inspected, recharged, and manifested on an upcoming resupply mission.

Simplified Aid for EVA Rescue (SAFER) Test Module Checkout: Today, the crew performed checkouts of the Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) SAFERs units planned for use on US EVA #65. The activity consisted of deploying the Hand Control Modules (HCM), executing the SAFER thruster and rate sensor tests, and recording the SAFER indicated nitrogen pressure and battery charge. Once the tests were completed, the crew re-stowed the HCMs. The SAFERS will be installed onto the EMUs when the crew is donning their suits for US EVA #65.

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Tool Configuration: In preparation for US EVA #65 (S6 Battery EVA #1), the crew completed their pre-EVA tool configurations. Tomorrow, the crew will perform a final tool audit to ensure all of the necessary tools and configurations needed have been prepared.

Mobile Servicing System (MSS) Operations: Today, ground controllers (ROBO) began preparing the MSS for US EVA #65 by performing a translation of the MSS Mobile Transporter from Worksite (WS) 5 to WS 1. Following the MT translation, ROBO commanded the Space Station Remote Manipulator System (SSRMS) to perform a 'walk-off' maneuver to Mobil Base System #2 (MBS 2). Following the walk-off, the SSRMS grappled the H-II Transfer Vehicle 9 (HTV9) Exposed Pallet (EP) at the Payload ORU Accommodation (POA). The EP is contains the new Li-Ion batteries and adapters that will be used to upgrade the S6 power channel batteries. Later today, ROBO, will release and unstow the EP from the POA and maneuver the SSRMS and EP to a temporary parking position and unpower the MSS.

Completed Task List Activities:

Replacement of broken ISL Ethernet Cable connected to SSC23

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Nitrogen/Oxygen Recharge System N2 Repress

PPS CH 1A/1B Seamless Power Channel Handover (SPCH)/Battery Discharge (1B)

SSRMS Grapple of EP, POA release, and SSRMS maneuver to park

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, 6/25 (GMT 177)

Payloads:

RADIN Deploy (ESA)

JEM A/L Press

Systems:

EVA Procedure Review and Conference

EVA Hardware Configurations

75P Transfer Operations

Friday, 6/26 (GMT 178)

Payloads:

ISS HAM Powerup and Powerdowns

Systems:

US EVA #65 - S6 Battery R&R EVA #1

Saturday, 6/27 (GMT 179)

Payloads:

No Payload Activities

Systems:

US EVA #65 Debrief

US EVA #66 Procedure Review

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Payload Laptop Terminal 4 (PLT4) Setup Part 2

ISS O2 repress from Progress 443 (DC1) СрПК Section 1 - start

URAGAN

Photo TV EVA Go Pro Battery Charging

ISS O2 repress from Progress 443 (DC1), СРПК Section 1 - terminate

Nitrogen/Oxygen Recharge System N2 Repress Part 1 & 2

Scheduled monthly maintenance of the Central Post laptop. Downlink Log-files via OCA

MELFI 3 Ice Brick Insert 1

Moding of СО gas analyzer (ГЛ2106) to OPERATION

Weekly c/o of RS video recording equipment

LOR

USOS EVA Procedure Review

Replace USB to GigE Adapter on NMS Laptop for JSL2 and reseat connections to RJ-45 Ethernet Coupler

Acoustic Monitor Data Transfer and Stow

Audit of Available Stowage Space in FGB

[СТТС] Configuration for MRM1

SEPARATION

Comm reconfig for nominal ops

Progress 448 (SM Aft) Transfers and IMS Ops

Photo TV GoPro Setup

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Tool Configuring

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Cuff Checklist Print

Progress 443 (DC1) Stowage and IMS Ops

Station Support Computer Relocate in LAB

FSL Facility Core Element locking at the end of scientific operations

FSL Soft Matter Dynamics Experiment Container Sample Cell Unit Exchange

Filling up Progress 443 (DC1) СрПК Section 2 with N2

UF-ATMOSFERA

FSL Facility Core Element release in preparation of SMD or RUBI operations

INTERACTION-2

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

Simplified Aid For EVA Rescue (SAFER) Checkout

Reminder Periodic Health Status (PHS) Evaluation

