NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 24 January 2020 - Spacewalk Tomorrow.
The Expedition 61 astronauts are ready to finish repairing the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS) after wrapping up their spacewalk preparations today.
The International Space Station residents today also had time to explore what microgravity is doing to their muscles and digestive system.
Astronauts Andrew Morgan and Luca Parmitano have readied the U.S. spacesuits they will wear for about six hours and thirty minutes beginning Saturday at 6:50 a.m. EST. They will finalize the complex thermal repairs on the AMS, a dark matter and antimatter detector, installed in 2011 on the Starboard-3 truss structure.
Morgan and Parmitano were joined by NASA Flight Engineers Jessica Meir and Christina Koch for a final procedures review with mission controllers on the ground. Meir and Koch will operate the Canadarm2 robotic arm carefully making fine-tuned maneuvers to assist the spacewalkers at the AMS worksite.
Meir and Koch began their workday by performing scans of their neck, arm, leg and feet muscles with an ultrasound device. The scans are downlinked to doctors studying how weightlessness affects the biochemical properties of muscles. The pair also collected their blood samples and stowed them in a science freezer for the human research study. Insights my impact health strategies on future long-term space missions.
Cosmonauts Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka spent Friday morning on a Russian digestion study today scanning their stomachs with another ultrasound device before and after breakfast. They split up in the afternoon working on a variety of station hardware maintenance and crew departure activities.
On-Orbit Status Report
Muscle Tone in Space (Myotones): The crew completed skin markings, ultrasound measurements, blood collection, and other activities to support the Myotones experiment. The ground team confirmed they have received the expected data and images. The Myotones investigation observes the biochemical properties of muscles during long-term exposure to the spaceflight environment. Results from this investigation are expected to provide insight into principles of human resting muscle tone, which could lead to the development of new strategies for alternative treatments for rehabilitation both on Earth and for future space missions.
Vascular Aging: The crew concluded the 13 hour blood pressure monitoring session with a downlink of the data and stowing of the equipment. Emerging data point towards linkages among cardiovascular health risk, carotid artery aging, bone metabolism and blood biomarkers, insulin resistance, and radiation. Data indicate that aging-like changes are accelerated in many ISS crew members, particularly with respect to their arteries. As part of the Space Environment Causes Acceleration of Vascular Aging: Roles of Hypogravity, Nutrition, and Radiation (Vascular Aging) investigation, ultrasounds of the arteries, blood samples, oral glucose tolerance, and wearable sensors from ISS crew members are analyzed.
Systems:
AMS-02 (Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer) EVA #4 Preparation: Today, the crew continued preparations for the final AMS repair EVA. Several activities were successfully completed including: Procedure Review and Conference, Tool Audit, and Airlock preparations. The crew is ready for the final AMS repair EVA tomorrow.
Completed Task List Activities:
none
Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Saturday, 1/25 (GMT 025)
Payloads:
No payload activities
Systems:
AMS EVA#4
Emergency PBA Photo
Sunday, 1/26 (GMT 026)
Payloads:
GLACIER desiccant swap
LIDAL
Standard Measures
STP-H5 ICE photos
Systems:
EVA debrief
EMU Water Recharge
ARED Rope Flip
WHC Filter R&R
Crew Departure Prep
59S Prepack
Monday, 1/27 (GMT 027)
Payloads:
Food Acceptability Questionnaire
ISS HAM pass
Systems:
NG-12 Cargo Loading
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Standard Measures Post-sleep Questionnaire
IMS Delta File Prep
Preparation of reports for Roscosmos website and social media
ECON-M. Observation and Photography
Troubleshooting monitor Sony LPM-770BP
СОЖ maintenance
Myotones Blood Draw and Centrifugation
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Reminder for EVA In-Suit Light Exercise (ISLE) Preparation
Reminder Periodic Health Status (PHS) Evaluation
HRF Generic Saliva Collection 10 Minutes
Myotones Blood Draw and Centrifugation
SPLANKH-2. Splankhograph prep.
SPLANKH-2. Sonomed-К prep.
HRF Generic MELFI Sample Insertion Operations
Standard Measures Post-sleep Questionnaire
SPLANKH-2. Ultrasound study before breakfast with the Electrogastroenterography (EGEG) recording.
Myotones Blood Tube Centrifugation
Myotones Centrifuge Spin Conclude
Myotones Sample MELFI Insertion
Health Maintenance System (HMS) Periodic Health Status (PHS) Pre EVA Examination Setup
ISS Crew/ ГОГУ Conference
Health Maintenance System (HMS) Periodic Health Status (PHS) Pre EVA Examination - Subject
Health Maintenance System (HMS) Periodic Health Status (PHS) Pre EVA Examination - Crew Medical Officer (CMO)
Myotones Blood Collection Conclude And Stow
Health Maintenance System (HMS) Periodic Health Status (PHS) Pre EVA Examination - Subject
Health Maintenance System (HMS) Periodic Health Status (PHS) Pre EVA Examination - Crew Medical Officer (CMO)
Echo Unit Setup for Myotones experiment
Health Maintenance System (HMS) Pre-EVA Periodic Health Status Examination - Stow
Photo TV Extra Vehicular Activity (EVA) Camera Turnaround
Myotones Device Setup with EPM Laptop
Myotones Measurements
IMS (Inventory management system) conference
SPLANKH-2. Ultrasound study after breakfast with the Electrogastroenterography (EGEG) recording.
Myotones Ultrasound scan using ECHO Unit
Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Long Life Battery (LLB) Terminate
TOCA Buffer Container Inspection
Myotones Device Data Transfer
Health Maintenance System (HMS) Spaceflight Cognitive Assessment Tool for Windows (WinSCAT) Test
Myotones Device Charging using Multi-Port USB Charger
SPLANKH-2. Splankhograph Closeout ops.
SPLANKH-2. Sonomen-К closeout ops.
Portable Onboard Computers (POC) Dynamic Onboard Ubiquitous Graphics (DOUG) Setup
Vascular Aging 13-Hour Blood Pressure Monitoring Conclude
AMS Procedure/video review
PILLE Dosimeter Reading
Portable Onboard Computers (POC) Dynamic Onboard Ubiquitous Graphics (DOUG) Setup
PILLE flash card replacement
Pre- USOS EVA PILLE ISS sensors prep and placement
AMS Procedure/video review
RSK-2 - Windows 7 SW activation.
KORREKTSIYA. AKTIMETER unit charge.
ISS Crew departure preparation
Public Affairs Office (PAO) High Definition (HD) Config JEM Setup
SEPARATSIYA. Clamping down urine circulation loop hose. Mixing.
PAO Preparation
Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - JEM
Vent grille vacuuming on the interior FGB panes
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Conference
Equipment Lock (E-LK) Preparation
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Tool Audit.
Echo Unit Stowage
Myotones Device Stowage after charging
Cold Atom Lab Science Module Columbus Relocate
KORREKTSIYA. AKTIMETER charge termination
IMPAKT. Photography of IMPAKT#1 pad from DC1 hatch window.
