NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 24 January 2020 - Spacewalk Tomorrow.

The Expedition 61 astronauts are ready to finish repairing the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS) after wrapping up their spacewalk preparations today.

The International Space Station residents today also had time to explore what microgravity is doing to their muscles and digestive system.

Astronauts Andrew Morgan and Luca Parmitano have readied the U.S. spacesuits they will wear for about six hours and thirty minutes beginning Saturday at 6:50 a.m. EST. They will finalize the complex thermal repairs on the AMS, a dark matter and antimatter detector, installed in 2011 on the Starboard-3 truss structure.

Morgan and Parmitano were joined by NASA Flight Engineers Jessica Meir and Christina Koch for a final procedures review with mission controllers on the ground. Meir and Koch will operate the Canadarm2 robotic arm carefully making fine-tuned maneuvers to assist the spacewalkers at the AMS worksite.

Meir and Koch began their workday by performing scans of their neck, arm, leg and feet muscles with an ultrasound device. The scans are downlinked to doctors studying how weightlessness affects the biochemical properties of muscles. The pair also collected their blood samples and stowed them in a science freezer for the human research study. Insights my impact health strategies on future long-term space missions.

Cosmonauts Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka spent Friday morning on a Russian digestion study today scanning their stomachs with another ultrasound device before and after breakfast. They split up in the afternoon working on a variety of station hardware maintenance and crew departure activities.

On-Orbit Status Report

Muscle Tone in Space (Myotones): The crew completed skin markings, ultrasound measurements, blood collection, and other activities to support the Myotones experiment. The ground team confirmed they have received the expected data and images. The Myotones investigation observes the biochemical properties of muscles during long-term exposure to the spaceflight environment. Results from this investigation are expected to provide insight into principles of human resting muscle tone, which could lead to the development of new strategies for alternative treatments for rehabilitation both on Earth and for future space missions.

Vascular Aging: The crew concluded the 13 hour blood pressure monitoring session with a downlink of the data and stowing of the equipment. Emerging data point towards linkages among cardiovascular health risk, carotid artery aging, bone metabolism and blood biomarkers, insulin resistance, and radiation. Data indicate that aging-like changes are accelerated in many ISS crew members, particularly with respect to their arteries. As part of the Space Environment Causes Acceleration of Vascular Aging: Roles of Hypogravity, Nutrition, and Radiation (Vascular Aging) investigation, ultrasounds of the arteries, blood samples, oral glucose tolerance, and wearable sensors from ISS crew members are analyzed.

Systems:

AMS-02 (Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer) EVA #4 Preparation: Today, the crew continued preparations for the final AMS repair EVA. Several activities were successfully completed including: Procedure Review and Conference, Tool Audit, and Airlock preparations. The crew is ready for the final AMS repair EVA tomorrow.

Completed Task List Activities:

none

Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Saturday, 1/25 (GMT 025)

Payloads:

No payload activities

Systems:

AMS EVA#4

Emergency PBA Photo

Sunday, 1/26 (GMT 026)

Payloads:

GLACIER desiccant swap

LIDAL

Standard Measures

STP-H5 ICE photos

Systems:

EVA debrief

EMU Water Recharge

ARED Rope Flip

WHC Filter R&R

Crew Departure Prep

59S Prepack

Monday, 1/27 (GMT 027)

Payloads:

Food Acceptability Questionnaire

ISS HAM pass

Systems:

NG-12 Cargo Loading

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Standard Measures Post-sleep Questionnaire

IMS Delta File Prep

Preparation of reports for Roscosmos website and social media

ECON-M. Observation and Photography

Troubleshooting monitor Sony LPM-770BP

СОЖ maintenance

Myotones Blood Draw and Centrifugation

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Reminder for EVA In-Suit Light Exercise (ISLE) Preparation

Reminder Periodic Health Status (PHS) Evaluation

HRF Generic Saliva Collection 10 Minutes

Myotones Blood Draw and Centrifugation

SPLANKH-2. Splankhograph prep.

SPLANKH-2. Sonomed-К prep.

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Insertion Operations

Standard Measures Post-sleep Questionnaire

SPLANKH-2. Ultrasound study before breakfast with the Electrogastroenterography (EGEG) recording.

Myotones Blood Tube Centrifugation

Myotones Centrifuge Spin Conclude

Myotones Sample MELFI Insertion

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Periodic Health Status (PHS) Pre EVA Examination Setup

ISS Crew/ ГОГУ Conference

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Periodic Health Status (PHS) Pre EVA Examination - Subject

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Periodic Health Status (PHS) Pre EVA Examination - Crew Medical Officer (CMO)

Myotones Blood Collection Conclude And Stow

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Periodic Health Status (PHS) Pre EVA Examination - Subject

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Periodic Health Status (PHS) Pre EVA Examination - Crew Medical Officer (CMO)

Echo Unit Setup for Myotones experiment

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Pre-EVA Periodic Health Status Examination - Stow

Photo TV Extra Vehicular Activity (EVA) Camera Turnaround

Myotones Device Setup with EPM Laptop

Myotones Measurements

IMS (Inventory management system) conference

SPLANKH-2. Ultrasound study after breakfast with the Electrogastroenterography (EGEG) recording.

Myotones Ultrasound scan using ECHO Unit

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Long Life Battery (LLB) Terminate

TOCA Buffer Container Inspection

Myotones Device Data Transfer

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Spaceflight Cognitive Assessment Tool for Windows (WinSCAT) Test

Myotones Device Charging using Multi-Port USB Charger

SPLANKH-2. Splankhograph Closeout ops.

SPLANKH-2. Sonomen-К closeout ops.

Portable Onboard Computers (POC) Dynamic Onboard Ubiquitous Graphics (DOUG) Setup

Vascular Aging 13-Hour Blood Pressure Monitoring Conclude

AMS Procedure/video review

PILLE Dosimeter Reading

Portable Onboard Computers (POC) Dynamic Onboard Ubiquitous Graphics (DOUG) Setup

PILLE flash card replacement

Pre- USOS EVA PILLE ISS sensors prep and placement

AMS Procedure/video review

RSK-2 - Windows 7 SW activation.

KORREKTSIYA. AKTIMETER unit charge.

ISS Crew departure preparation

Public Affairs Office (PAO) High Definition (HD) Config JEM Setup

SEPARATSIYA. Clamping down urine circulation loop hose. Mixing.

PAO Preparation

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - JEM

Vent grille vacuuming on the interior FGB panes

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Conference

Equipment Lock (E-LK) Preparation

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Tool Audit.

Echo Unit Stowage

Myotones Device Stowage after charging

Cold Atom Lab Science Module Columbus Relocate

KORREKTSIYA. AKTIMETER charge termination

IMPAKT. Photography of IMPAKT#1 pad from DC1 hatch window.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.