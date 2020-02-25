NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 24 February 2020 - Student Earth Observation from the ISS.

The Expedition 62 crew spent Monday on a variety of human research activities while also exploring Earth from the vantage point of the International Space Station.

NASA is studying how astronauts' bodies adapt to living and working in space as mission managers plan longer human missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond. The long-running Fluid Shifts investigation is observing the impact of pressure on the brain and eyes due to the upward flow of body fluids caused by weightlessness.

Flight Engineers Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan spent Monday morning collecting their blood, saliva and urine samples for the biomedical study. They spun the samples in a centrifuge before stowing them in a science freezer for analysis on Earth.

The duo then split up as Meir serviced cell samples for a bone study, while Morgan checked on samples being observed for a bio-fuel experiment. They got back together at the end of the day for eye exams as part of the Ocular Health study.

Station Commander Oleg Skripochka, a veteran of two prior station missions, juggled a wide array of space research. He first studied heavily charged particles, or plasma crystals, before setting up Earth observation gear to be remotely controlled by students on the ground. Next, Skripochka split his time on a pair of Earth studies seeking ways to monitor conditions and forecast natural and man-made disasters.

OsteoOmics: The crew retrieved six BioCells from the BioCell Habitat and placed them into Cold stowage. The empty habitat was temp stowed for later use. The crew also removed the Thaw Media Bag from cold stowage in preparation for upcoming OsteoOmics operations. Millions of Americans experience bone loss, which results from disease or the reduced effects of gravity that can occur in bed-ridden patients. OsteoOmics tests whether magnetic levitation accurately simulates the free-fall conditions of microgravity by comparing genetic expression osteoblastic cells, a type of bone cell, levitated in a high-field superconducting magnet with cells flown in low-Earth orbit. This information helps scientists determine the molecular and metabolic changes that take place in magnetic levitation and real microgravity.

Fluid Shifts: The crew performed Blood, Urine and Saliva collections in support of the Dilution Measures study for the Fluid Shifts experiment. Fluid Shifts is a NASA investigation, divided into Dilution Measurements, Baseline Imaging, and Imaging with Chibis. The Chibis hardware is used to perform the Lower Body Negative Pressure (LBNP) part of the experiment. The Fluid Shifts experiment investigates the causes for severe and lasting physical changes to astronaut's eyes. Because the headward fluid shift is a hypothesized contributor to these changes, reversing this fluid shift with a LBNP device is being evaluated as a possible intervention. Results from this study may help to develop preventative measures against lasting changes in vision and prevention of eye damage.

STaARS BioScience-9: The crew retrieved five STaARS BioScience-9 samples and placed them into the Kynar Bag which was placed into temporary stowage. The samples will be periodically removed and placed into cold stowage. Tapping Microgravity to Enhance Biofuel Production (STaARS BioScience-9) aims to identify novel biological mechanisms using genetically modified Escherichia coli (E. coli) to improve the bio-production of isobutene to an extent that economically competes with petrochemical production processes.

EarthKAM (Sally Ride Earth Knowledge Acquired by Middle Schools): The crew completed the setup and activation of the EarthKam hardware in Node 2 in preparation for a 2 week long imaging session. EarthKAM allows thousands of students to photograph and examine Earth from a space crew's perspective. Using the Internet, the students control a special digital camera mounted on-board the ISS. This enables them to photograph the Earth's coastlines, mountain ranges and other geographic items of interest from the unique vantage point of space. The EarthKAM team then posts these photographs on the Internet for viewing by the public and participating classrooms around the world.

Urine Processing Assembly (UPA) Recycle Tank Remove & Replace (R&R): Today, the crew completed an R&R the Recycle Tank in the UPA. Following the R&R, they performed a Wastewater Storage Tank Assembly (WSTA) fill in preparation for an upcoming process cycle.

2 Hours of Cygnus Cargo Operations.

Regen ECLSS Recycle Tank R&R support

Automated Tracking and Data Relay Satellite (TDRS) Selection (ATS) Pre-positioned Load (PPL) Load

SSRMS Direct Drive Test and Walk0off to Node 2 PDGF

