NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 24 December 2019 - Christmas Break and Greeting.

Today - CIR/ACME (Combustion Integration Rack/Advanced Combustion via Microgravity Experiments): In support of the continuing s-Flame investigation, the crew exchanged the ACME Bypass Controller and the ACME Fuel Controller.

These controllers allow different flow regimes to be used for the experiment. The purpose of s-Flame is to advance our ability to predict the structure and dynamics, including extinction and instabilities, of both soot-free and sooty flames. The results may contribute to the development of lean-burn engines for improved efficiency and reduced pollutant emissions here on Earth. S-Flame is one of five experiments hosted by CIR/ACME which is designed to study gaseous flames.

Confined Combustion: The crew and ground teams worked together to perform test burns on 2 samples. There was some initial difficulty obtaining the desired airflow, but this was corrected by the crew. Confined Combustion examines the behavior of flame as it spreads in differently-shaped confined spaces in microgravity. Flame spread observations are translated into mathematical models for use in understanding the results and applying them to areas with different shapes. In a recent NASA project (Saffire), a large-scale flame spread investigation shows that flames spread more slowly in a large confined space than in a smaller space even if all other environmental conditions are the same (oxygen, pressure, flow speed, etc). The faster flame spread in smaller chambers is suspected to be due to a combination of thermal expansion during combustion and tunnel flow acceleration. Radiation heat feedback from chamber walls may also be a factor.

Fluid Shifts: Day 2 of the Chibis ops was performed, closing out the science activities for this Fluid Shifts session. The ground team did experience a recurrence of the OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography) system disconnecting from the software, but this occurred after data collection was complete and there were no impacts. Fluid Shifts is a NASA investigation, divided into Dilution Measurements, Baseline Imaging, and Imaging with Chibis. The Chibis hardware is used to perform the Lower Body Negative Pressure (LBNP) part of the experiment. The Fluid Shifts experiment investigates the causes for severe and lasting physical changes to astronaut's eyes. Because the headward fluid shift is a hypothesized contributor to these changes, reversing this fluid shift with a LBNP device is being evaluated as a possible intervention. Results from this study may help to develop preventative measures against lasting changes in vision and prevention of eye damage.

Systems:

T2 Monthly Inspection: As part of regular maintenance to ensure that the T2 exercise device is in good operational condition, the crew inspected all four Snubber Arms for any sign of free play as well as make any necessary adjustments to reduce the free play.

Common Cabin Air Assembly (CCAA) Preparation: Today, the crew made an adjustment to the Supply Damper Valve to configure cabin airflow for dual CCAA operations.

Completed Task List Activities:

WHC-KTO-Replace

Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Payload Operations Support

Tuesday, 12/24 (GMT 358)

Payloads:

CIR/ACME MFC replacement

Combined Combustion

ER6 laptop CMOS battery

Fluid Shifts

Food Acceptability

Standard Measures

Systems:

CMS T2 Monthly Inspection

MDLT HDD R&R

Wednesday, 12/25 (GMT 359) Off- Duty (Christmas Holiday)

Payloads:

No planned utilization activities

Systems:

No planned systems activities

Thursday, 12/26 (GMT 360)

Payloads:

Advanced Nanostep

BEST MELFI retrieve/insert

Confined Combustion

Food Acceptability

Genes In Space-6

ISS Experience message review

Systems:

Dragon Transfer and Cargo Ops

ARED Cylinder Flywheel/Valve Foam

CCAA Maintenance Review

MBSU/BCDU Gather, Pack and Stow

Stanchion Tear Down

Regen - EDV Drain Initialize, Swap, Drain Term

OBT Emergency Mask Review

BEAM Ingress, H/W Stow and associated activities

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Preparation of reports for Roscosmos website and social media

SCENARIY. Observation and photography of catastrophic events and their aftermath. Monitoring of fires in the south of Australia

ECON-M. Observation and Photography

Standard Measures Post-sleep Questionnaire

KORREKTSIYA. Starting Accelerometry

Biochemical Urine Test

URISYS Hardware Stowage

Checkout of Virus Definition File Update on Auxiliary Computer System (ВКС) Laptops and Report

Fluid Shifts- Comm configuration for the experiment

JEM Airlock Press

On MCC GO Regeneration of Micropurification Unit (БМП) Ф2 Cartridge, initiate

Fluid Shifts. Gathering and Connecting Equipment for TV conference.

Lab Dual CCAA Operations Configuration

XF305 Camcorder Setup

CBEF-L Configuration Change

Confined Combustion Operations

Fluid Shifts OCT2 Service Module Setup

Fluid Shifts. Opening RS SM panel 231А

KORREKTSIYA. Recording fluids and food (medicine) intake

Fluid Shifts. Connecting HRF PC laptop (in lieu of RSE1)

Vozdukh Atmosphere Purification System [СОА] Switchover to Mode 2 (Valve Group БВК1, БВК2, БВК3). [СОА] Cycle =30 min, Vacuum Pump [ВН] = 1 min; Air Flow = 100%

Fluid Shifts Tonometry Service Module Setup

SEPARATION. Mixing in the [СРВ-У-РС] urine circulation loop.

Fluid Shifts DPOAE Service Module Setup

JEM Airlock Leak Check

Fluid Shifts. Chibis Setup

Fluid Shifts. Assistance with CHIBIS set and [KMA-01] Medical Hardware operations.

Fluid Shifts CCFP Service Module Configuration

Fluid Shifts Experiment Service Module Data Collection Operator

Fluid Shifts Experiment Service Module Data Collection Subject

Countermeasures System (CMS) Treadmill 2 System (T2) Monthly Inspection

Countermeasures System (CMS) Treadmill 2 (T2) Exercise Session

Fluid Shifts - Chibis Closeout Ops

Fluid Shifts CCFP DPOAE Service Module End

Equipment transfer to kit 17КС.300Ю 9274А-0

Fluid Shifts OCT2 Service Module Power Off

EXPRESS Rack 6 (LAB1O4) Laptop Computer CMOS battery changeout

Fluid Shifts. Closure of RS SM panel 231А

Fluid Shifts. Connecting Laptop RSE1 (in lieu of HRF PC3)

Fluid Shifts Tonometry Service Module Stow

Fluid Shifts OCT2 Service Module Stow

Fluid Shifts. Disconnecting SSC1 from Ethernet

Fluid Shifts. Deactivation of КСПЭ Equipment and Closing Applications on Central Post SSC

Fluid Shifts CCFP HRF PC Service Module Stow

Fluid Shifts. Restore nominal comm config

Fluid Shifts Hardware Final Gather

Fluid Shifts Hardware USOS Transfer

Fluid Shifts HRF PC Reconnect

Fluid Shifts Ultrasound 2 HRF Rack 2 Setup And Power On From Cargo Transfer Bag

KORREKTSIYA. Recording fluids and food (medicine) intake

Filling (separation) of ЕДВ [КОВ] for Elektron or ЕДВ-СВ

Food Acceptability Survey

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Medical Accessories Kit (IMAK) Unpack from SpX-19

Fluid Shifts Hardware Stow

Public Affairs Office (PAO) High Definition (HD) Config JEM Setup

Combustion Integrated Rack Doors Open

TV conference dedicated to Oleg Skripochka's birthday

Combustion Integrated Rack Front End Cap Open

СОЖ maintenance

COSMOCARD. Closeout Ops.

ACME Controller Replace 2

Pille dosimeter readings download

Checkout of POTOK-150 Air Purification System.

Combustion Integrated Rack Front End Cap Close

Delta file prep

Combustion Integrated Rack Doors Close

Equipment transfer to kit

Crew Discretionary Event

