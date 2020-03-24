NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 23 March 2020 - Advanced Biology Research.

Vision tests and a variety of advanced biology research activities took place aboard the International Space Station today.

The Expedition 62 crew also serviced several computers and life support gear as a new crew gets ready for launch next month.

Each crewmember had a vision acuity test today, with NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan starting first just after lunchtime today. The crew set up a laptop computer with a vision chart and read the characters with one hand over each eye as ground doctors monitored in real-time.

Morgan started his morning tending to mice living in the Japanese Kibo laboratory module. The rodents are being observed to understand how microgravity affects genetic expression. Results could inform how humans will adapt to longer missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

In the afternoon, Morgan explored how the space environment, including radiation, impacts microbes living in the human body. The study seeks to understand how gut bacteria is enriched or depleted in space and how it affects astronaut health.

NASA Flight Engineer Jessica Meir activated a 3-D bioprinter that is being tested for its ability to manufacture human organs in space. She tested the device without printing any cells today and checked its cleaning syringes. The station's Bio-Fabrication Facility could help patients on Earth and enable future crews to produce food and medicines on long-term space missions.

In the Russian segment, station Commander Oleg Skripochka worked an experiment during the morning to help researchers understand the ergonomic conditions aboard the orbiting lab. The veteran cosmonaut then moved onto computer upgrades before collecting radiation readings in the afternoon.

The next crew to live and work on the space station is preparing to depart to its launch site at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Roscosmos cosmonaut Ivan Vagner will sit next to Soyuz Commander Anatoly Ivanishin when they launch April 9 aboard the Soyuz MS-16 crew craft for the six-hour ride to their new home in space.

On-Orbit Status Report

JAXA MHU-5 (JAXA Mouse Habitat Unit-5): The crew performed routine mouse habitat maintenance activities for the continuing Mouse Mission-5 investigation. JAXA Mouse Habitat Unit-5 (MHU-5) examines the effects of partial G on mice using the JAXA-developed mouse habitat cage units (HCU) that can be installed in the newly developed Centrifuge-equipped Biological Experiment Facility-L (CBEF-L) on the ISS. Stress caused by partial G may alter gene expression in cells of the body. The investigation analyzes any such alterations and their possible effects on development of germ cells, which carry genetic information and expression to subsequent generations.

NanoRacks Module-9: The crew performed the 3rd set of operations ("Ops 3") on the NanoRacks Module-9 tube. Ops 3 involves the mixture of Tube #2, which looks at the ability of Quinoa (a type of grain) growth in microgravity. NanoRacks-National Center for Earth and Space Science Education-Gemini includes 41 microgravity experiments designed by students in grades 5 through 12 and college. The experiments range from examinations of water filtration and purification to synthetic soil production, rust formation, antibiotic effectiveness, growth and development of microacquatic organisms, and growth of plant, fungi, and bacteria. Each was chosen from more than 3,000 entries submitted by more than 23,000 U.S., Canadian, and Brazilian students. The experiments use NanoRacks MixStix, miniature laboratories activated by the ISS crew and are eventually returned to the student teams on Earth for analysis.

Rhodium Space Microbiome: The crew inserted samples S/n's #5, #7, and #6 into the SABL unit for incubation and then removed #5 and placed it into the MELFI cold stowage facility. Genomics Investigation of Human Gut Microbiome to Determine Effects of Microgravity Exposures (Rhodium Space Microbiome) examines the effects of spaceflight on the human gut microbiome, a complex community of numerous bacterial species. Developing a better understanding shifts in microbiome diversity and function and how they affect human health and performance may help protect people on future missions. Recent studies have shown a connection between alterations in the structure and function of the gut microbiome and multiple chronic and acute diseases.

SPDM Robotics Micro Conical Tool (RMCT) Stow

BioFabrication Facility Test Cassette Removal

Mobile Servicing System Walk-off Maneuver

Special Purpose Dexterous Manipulator Un-stow

Dragon Trunk Camera Checkout

Complete SPDM Body Camera Survey and Mnvr MSS to Bart Park Position

Node3 MCA Initial Activation after ORU2 R&R (part 3)

Look Ahead Plan

Tuesday, 3/24 (GMT 084)

Payloads:

Vascular Echo scan and Blood Pressure (CSA)

COL Payload Power Switching Box (PPSB) reconfig and discharge (ESA)

Rhodium Space Microbiome samples into MELFI #2 (NASA)

Food Acceptability (NASA)

JEM Airlock Pressurization and leak chk (NASA)

MISSE MSC removal Procedure Review (NASA)

Transparent Alloy Cartridge Exchange (NASA)

Bartolomeo removal from Dragon trunk (NASA)

Systems:

Dragon Cargo Operations

Wednesday, 3/25 (GMT 085)

Payloads:

Vascular Echo Leg Doppler PDOP Ops (CSA)

AstroPi Micro SD card to SSC (11&19) for OS upgrade (ESA)

MISSE MSC removal and stow (NASA)

PONDS Modules (s/n 1-12) install and initiate (NASA)

BFF Procedure Review (NASA)

NanoRacks Module-09 Status 3 (NASA)

CGBA4 status chk and Maintenance (NASA)

Rhodium Space Microbiome samples into MELFI #3(NASA)

STaARS kit (s/n 1012) into MELFI (NASA)

Standard Measures Presleep Questionnaire (NASA)

Systems:

Dragon Cargo Operations

Thursday, 3/26 (GMT 086)

Payloads:

Radi-N2 Detectors (8) retrieved (COL) and H/O to Russian crew (CSA)

Engineering Heart Tissue (EHT) Media change and fixation (NASA)

Standard Measures Postsleep Questionnaire (NASA)

BFF test print without cells (1 and 2) , and Syringe swap (4) (NASA)

EML Gas Vlv to Close (ESA-Joint)

Systems:

Regen ECLSS Operations

Data Preparation for Return - 59 Soyuz Flight Engineer 1

ECON-M. Observation and Photography

Recharging Samsung tablet in 61S

Reminder 1 Vascular Echo Resting Ultrasound Scan

TIMER. Search for "SPRUT-2 Kit. КРМ # 37

Remove Solid State Drive from SSC22 and relocate SSC21 to CQ4

Central post computer КЦП2 upload for new version. Conf. with expert

BioFabrication Facility Test Print Without Cells Install 1

BioFabrication Facility MELFI Sample Retrieve

BioFabrication Facility Test Print Without Cells Install

RS Urine Water Regeneration System [СРВ-У РС] equipment troubleshooting.

JAXA Mouse Mission 5 Cage Maintenance 2A

JAXA Mouse Mission 5 Cage Maintenance 2B

JAXA Mouse Mission 5 Habitat Cage Unit Water Maintenance 2

MSG Hardware gather

JAXA Mouse Mission 5 Maintenance Closeout 2

Taking Pille dosimeter readings

BioFabrication Facility Cleaning Syringe Install

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Vision Test

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Vision Questionnaire

Rhodium Space Microbiome US LAB HD Camcorder Video Setup

Rhodium Space Microbiome MELFI Sample Retrieval

Rhodium Space Microbiome SABL Sample Removal

DATA TRANSMISSION RADIO LINK (RSPI) Vacuum Cleaning of БЗУ Ventilation fan Grid

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

Countermeasures System (CMS) Treadmill 2 System (T2) Monthly Inspection

Potable Water Dispenser Aux Port Sample

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Vision Test

Spaceflight Cognitive Assessment Tool for Windows (WinSCAT) Test

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Vision Questionnaire

[ГНШ-К-24] headset hygienic covers inventory check

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Vision Test

ARED Cylinder Flywheel Evacuation

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Vision Questionnaire

BioFabrication Facility Test Cassette Removal

Checking БД-2 treadmill carriage position and photography

Private Medical Conference (PMC)

MSG MLC Upgrade

Exercise Data Downlink

Water Recovery System (WRS) Waste Tank Sample

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System Wastewater Storage Tank Assembly (WSTA) Fill

Nanoracks Module-9 Ops Session 3

Rhodium Space Microbiome US LAB HD Camcorder Video Setup

Rhodium Space Microbiome MELFI Sample Retrieval

Rhodium Space Microbiome Historical Documentation Photography

Rhodium Space Microbiome SABL Sample Removal

Rhodium Space Microbiome MELFI Sample Insertion

Reminder 2 Vascular Echo Resting Ultrasound Scan

