NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 23 June, 2020 - Spacesuit Fit Checks

A U.S. spacesuit is pictured in the Quest airlock of the International Space Station ahead of spacewalks that astronauts Chris Cassidy and Behnken will conduct to upgrade orbital lab power systems. Credit: NASA. (June 21, 2020)

The Expedition 63 crew is reviewing tasks and trying on spacesuits today ahead of two spacewalks set to begin Friday.

Another microsatellite is set to be deployed from the International Space Station today.

Two NASA astronauts spent all day Tuesday preparing for the first of two spacewalks that will start on Friday at 7:35 a.m. EDT. Commander Chris Cassidy and Flight Engineer Bob Behnken began the morning on a specialized computer going over the complex tasks they will use to upgrade station power systems. The second spacewalk is scheduled for July 1 at 7:20 a.m.

Space station managers will provide more details about the spacewalks during a live briefing on NASA TV starting Wednesday at 2 p.m. NASA TV will also begin its live coverage of Friday's spacewalk at 6 a.m.

Flight Engineer Doug Hurley partnered with the spacewalkers in the morning and reviewed the Canadarm2 robotic arm procedures necessary to execute the maintenance spacewalks. Cosmonaut Ivan Vagner joined the trio in the afternoon helping Cassidy and Behnken in and out of their U.S. spacesuits to verify they fit.

The third Red-Eye microsatellite is staged outside Japan's Kibo laboratory module ready for deployment today at 5:10 p.m. The station's fine-tuned Canadian robotic hand, known as Dextre, grappled Red-Eye installed inside the Kaber Microsat Deployer from which it will be ejected. It will test satellite communications, flight computers and thermal management technologies

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

RED-EYE: The crew took photos of the REDEYE-3 satellite deployment. The RED-EYE program develops and demonstrates technologies which increase the utility of low-cost microsatellites using the Kaber Micro Satellite Deployer attached to the Special Purpose Dexterous Manipulator (SPDM). The RED-EYE program develops and demonstrates technologies which increase the utility of low-cost microsatellites using the Kaber Micro Satellite Deployer attached to the SPDM.

Systems

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) On-Orbit Fit Verification (OFV): Today the crew completed an OFV in support of upcoming S6 Channel 1B Battery Extravehicular Activity (EVAs). During the OFV, the crew took body measurements and resized their EMUs to ensure proper fit. Each EMU contains exchangeable components allowing each astronaut to adjust EMU fit to their individual preference. The EVAs are currently planned for June 26 and July 1.

EVA Robotics Training: Today, the crew completed an On-Board Training (OBT) session on the EVA robotics and participated in a conference with the ground team prior to the session. The crew also reviewed robotics procedures in preparation for the training session.

Completed Task List Activities:

HTV Cargo Ops (ongoing)

PMM1P4 ZSR fill

ESA Trash Pre-Gather for HTV9 Disposal

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Ground Support for KABER Deploy

Channel 1B Battery Discharge and Safing

Audio Configuration for EMU OFV

Look Ahead Plan

Wednesday, 6/24 (GMT 176)

Payloads:

FSL SMD sample exchange (ESA)

Space Studio KIBO laptop setup (JAXA)

CDM Plate Changeout (NASA)

EM Hardware Stow (NASA)

Systems:

HTV Cargo Ops

HMS WinSCAT

OBT Med Contingency Drill

EVA Safer C/O

EVA Suit IV Review

EVA Cuff Print

Thursday, 6/25 (GMT 177)

Payloads:

RADIN Deploy (ESA)

Systems:

EVA Tool Audit

EVA Procedure Review/Conference

EVA Equipment Lock Prep Pt 2

EVA PGT Battery Install

HMS WinSCAT

HMS PHS Pre-EVA Exam

Friday, 6/26 (GMT 178)

Payloads:

ISS HAM hardware stow

Systems:

S6 1B Battery EVA#1 (Prep and EVA)

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Checkout of Virus Definition File Update on Auxiliary Computer System [ВКС] Laptops and Report

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Review

TERMINATOR. Terminator-Limb PL Installation

Air sample collection using Draeger tube air sampler (ИПД) in SM for CO

Air sampling from SM and FGB using [АК-1М] sampler

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis & Data Record

Vacuum Cleaning of Dust collectors ПC1, ПС2 filter cartridges in FGB (panels 203, 403)

Changeout of Replaceable Condensate Removal Lines [СМОК]

Onboard Training (OBT) Robotics On-board Trainer (ROBoT) Conference

On-board Training (OBT) EVA Robotics Onboard Trainer (ROBoT) Session

Environmental Health System (EHS) Acoustic Monitor Setup

Filling (separation) of ЕДВ-СВ or ЕДВ [КОВ] for Elektron-VM

Acoustic Monitor Setup for Static Measurements

INTERACTION. Experiment Ops

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) On-orbit Fitcheck Verification (OFV)

ISS repress with O2 from Progress 443 (DC1) СрПК Section 1

TERMINATOR. Deinstallation of Terminator-Limb PL

Progress 448 (SM Aft) Transfers and IMS Ops

URAGAN. Installation and activation of SOVA and VSS PL

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.