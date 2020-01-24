NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 23 January 2020.

The International Space Station is orbiting higher today as three Expedition 61 crewmates get ready to return to Earth in two weeks.

Meanwhile, two astronauts are finalizing preparations for a spacewalk early Saturday.

Russia's Progress 74 cargo craft fired its engines twice boosting the space station's altitude Thursday morning. The orbital adjustment sets up the correct trajectory for the undocking and landing of the Soyuz MS-13 crew ship on Feb. 6.

The Soyuz MS-13 will be commanded by Alexander Skvortsov returning home with astronauts Christina Koch and Luca Parmitano. The trio will parachute to a landing in Kazakhstan at 4:14 a.m. EST (3:14 p.m. Kazakh time). Koch will have lived in space continuously for 328 days, second only to U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly with 340 days.

The third spacewalk of January 2020 is set to begin Saturday at 6:50 a.m. EST with live NASA TV coverage getting under way at 5:30 a.m. Parmitano with NASA Flight Engineer Andrew Morgan will complete the complex thermal repairs on the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, a dark matter and antimatter detector.

Koch and fellow NASA astronaut Jessica Meir will assist the spacewalkers with the Canadarm2 robotic arm and are getting up to speed with the fine-tuned robotics maneuvers. They were joined by Morgan and Parmitano as the quartet reviewed spacewalk tasks and procedures.

On-Orbit Status Report

ISS HAM pass: On Wednesday, the crew participated in two ISS HAM passes. The first was Morita Junior High School, Fukui, Japan and some of the questions included the effects of heating water in space, what happens if an astronaut has a toothache in space, and if the crew has ever had a serious disease in space. The second contact was with the Ontario Science Centre, Toronto, Canada and some of the questions included if the crew has ever seen any space junk, if food tastes any different in space, and the crew's perception of the portrayal space in movies. ISS Ham Radio provides opportunities to engage and educate students, teachers, parents and other members of the community in science, technology, engineering and math by providing a means to communicate between astronauts and the ground HAM radio units.

Probiotics: On Wednesday, the crew performed sampling activities for the ongoing Probiotics investigation. Some species of harmful bacteria such as Salmonella grow stronger and more virulent in the microgravity environment of space. At the same time, the human immune system is weaker in space, leading to increased health risks. The objective of the Probiotics investigation is to study the impact of continuous consumption of beneficial bacteria (probiotics) on immune function and intestinal microbiota in astronauts in a closed microgravity environment. The results of this investigation may be used to support improvements in crew members' intestinal microbiota and their immune function on long-duration space missions.

Cold Atom Lab (CAL): The crew participated in a crew conference and performed the "day 0" activities for the multi-day CAL R&R. This included a practice session for fiber optic cable inspection and cleaning, hardware gathering, disconnection of the appropriate sensors, coolant lines, etc. The CAL produces clouds of atoms that are chilled to about one ten billionth of a degree above absolute zero -- much colder than the average temperature of deep space. At these low temperatures, atoms have almost no motion, allowing scientists to study fundamental behaviors and quantum characteristics that are difficult or impossible to probe at higher temperatures. In microgravity, researchers may be able to achieve even colder temperatures than what is possible on the ground, and observe these cold atom clouds for longer periods.

Vascular Aging: The crew began a 13 hour blood pressure monitoring session in support of the Vascular Aging investigation. Emerging data point towards linkages among cardiovascular health risk, carotid artery aging, bone metabolism and blood biomarkers, insulin resistance, and radiation. Data indicate that aging-like changes are accelerated in many ISS crew members, particularly with respect to their arteries. As part of the Space Environment Causes Acceleration of Vascular Aging: Roles of Hypogravity, Nutrition, and Radiation (Vascular Aging) investigation, ultrasounds of the arteries, blood samples, oral glucose tolerance, and wearable sensors from ISS crew members are analyzed.

Systems:

AMS-02 (Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer) EVA #4 Preparation: Today, the crew continued preparations for the final AMS repair EVA. Several activities were successfully completed including: Procedure Review and Conference, Tool Configuration, Robot On-board Training, EMU Long Life Battery (LLB)/Metal Oxide (METOX) Installation, Rechargeable EVA Battery Assembly (REBA) Swap and Checkout, POM Battery Charging, Battery Stowage Assembly (BSA) Term, LLB Operations Initiation, Station Support Computer (SSC) Relocate, METOX Regen Term, and Simplified Aid for EVA Rescue (SAFER) Checkouts. Additionally, a nominal Rechargeable EVA Battery Assembly (REBA) 1016 checkout was performed; EMU Data Recorder (EDaR), and Glove Heater functionality was confirmed.

ISS Double Reboost: Two reboosts using the Progress 74P Mid-Ring thrusters were successfully completed today. The DC1-Nadir Progress was used since 61S Soyuz is currently docked to SM-Aft. Since the delta-V required for this maneuver was greater than can be achieved with a single burn using the Mid-Ring thrusters, the delta-V was split across two reboosts occurring approximately 2 orbits apart. This reboost supports Soyuz 59S landing phasing on February 6th.

EVA Mobility Unit (EMU) Radio Frequency (RF) Camera Assembly (ERCA) Troubleshooting: The crew installed ERCA ID 20 on EMU 3004 and checked it out successfully in preparation for US EVA 64. This activity was to recover from issues experienced with ERCA ID 11 during Monday's EVA.

Urine Processor Assembly (UPA) High Gas Outlet Pressure: Early this morning, during a Urine Processor Assembly (UPA) process run, an Error Code was annunciated, "EC 368 High Gas Out Pressure". The error code was accompanied by a noted slower production rate in urine processing; however, the UPA did complete its process run. Today's Wastewater Storage Tank Assembly (WSTA) activities were deferred to give ground teams more time to assess options.

Completed Task List Activities:

Photo TV EVA Go Pro Battery Charging

Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Friday, 1/24 (GMT 024)

Payloads:

AMS procedure review

Cold Atom Lab

Myotones

Standard Measures

Vascular Aging

Systems:

Pre-EVA Periodic Health Status Examination

EVA Tool Config

EVA Procedure Review and Conference

Equipment Lock Prep Part 2

EMU Long Life Battery (LLB) Charge Terminate

DOUG Setup

Saturday, 1/25 (GMT 025)

Payloads:

No payload activities

Systems:

AMS EVA #4

Emergency PBA Photo

Sunday, 1/26 (GMT 026)

Payloads:

GLACIER desiccant swap

LIDAL

Standard Measures

STP-H5 ICE photos

Systems:

EVA debrief

EMU Water Recharge

ARED Rope Flip

WHC Filter R&R

Crew Departure Prep

59S Prepack

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

MO-8. Configuration Setup

Body Mass Measurement

SPLANKH-2. Splankhograph Setup.

SPLANKH-2. Sonomed-K Setup.

SPLANKH-2. Ultrasound study before breakfast with the Electrogastroenterography (EGEG) recording.

Probiotics Saliva Operations

Probiotics Saliva Sample MELFI Insertion

Probiotics Question

Vascular Aging 13-Hour Blood Pressure Monitoring Initialization

Relocate SSC13 from NOD2 into LAB, and move SSCs 5, 16 in LAB.

МО-8. Closeout Ops

Photo TV Battery Charge Initiation

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain

Cold Atom Lab Science Module Remove and Replace Big Picture Words

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain Part 2

HRF Generic Saliva Collection Setup

Cold Atom Lab Hardware Gather

Conference of Search and Rescue (ГПСК) specialists with returning crew (S-band)

Simplified Aid for EVA Rescue GN2 Check

Cold Atom Lab Science Module Remove And Replace Conference

Checking shutter closure on SM windows 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14

SPLANKH-2. Ultrasound study after breakfast with the Electrogastroenterography (EGEG) recording.

Cold Atom Lab Fiber Optic Cable Cleaning Dry Run

Battery Stowage Assembly (BSA) Operation Termination

Crew Departure Preparations for Return to Earth

Cold Atom Lab Science Module Remove And Replace Prep

ExtraVehicular Activity Mobility Unit Helmet reconfig.

ExtraVehicular Activity Rechargeable EVA Battery Assembly Swap

Food Acceptability Survey

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

ExtraVehicular Activity Mobility Unit Data Module Demate

ExtraVehicular In-line voltage/ current regulator demate

SPLANKH-2. Splankhograph Closeout Ops.

SPLANKH-2. Sonomed-K Closeout Ops.

ExtraVehicular Activity Mobility Unit RF Camera Assembly and Rechargeable EVA Battery Assembly Checkout

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Tool Configuring

Simplified Aid for EVA Rescue Pyro Valve Checkout

ExtraVehicular Activity Mobility Unit Data Recorder Mate

ExtraVehicular Activity Mobility Unit In-line voltage current regulator mater

ExtraVehicular Activity Rechargeable EVA Battery Assembly Checkout

СОЖ Maintenance, Verification of ИП-1 Flow Sensor Position

Myotones Kit Gathering

ExtraVehicular Activity Mobility Unit RF Camera Assembly Stow

COLUMBUS Bay 1, 2, 3 clean-up

Photo TV Battery Charge Swap

IMS Delta File

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (RGN) Wastewater Storage Tank Assembly (WSTA) Fill [Aborted]

On-board Training (OBT) EVA Robotics Onboard Trainer (ROBoT) Session

AMS Procedure/video review

Video Recording of Greetings

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Station Support Computer (SSC) Relocate

Food Acceptability Survey

Inventory Management System (IMS) Conference

КОNTENT. Experiment ops

КОSMOKARD. Closeout ops.

Photo TV Battery Charge Swap

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Conference

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Long Life Battery (LLB) Initiate

Swap SSC17 and SSC19 laptops (only) to support the OCT2 activity [Aborted]

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Setup

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Fill Part 3[Aborted]

Audit of lighting fixtures in FGB

Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Prep

Metal Oxide (METOX) Regeneration Termination

Food Physiology Crew Diet Briefing

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Long Life Battery (LLB)/Metal Oxide (METOX) Installation

Water Storage System Resupply Storage Tank Swap

Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Exam - Subject [Aborted]

Health Maintenance System (HMS) - OCT2 Exam - Operator [Aborted]

Vascular Aging 13-Hour Blood Pressure Monitoring Crew Time Payback

Station Support Computer (SSC) Reload Start

Photo TV Battery Charge Deactivation

Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Stow

Charging EVA Camera D4 Battery

Standard Measures Pre-sleep Questionnaire

Vascular Aging 13-Hour Blood Pressure Monitoring Off

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.