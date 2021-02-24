NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 23 February, 2021 - Astrobee Setup.

Today: Payloads - ISAAC (Integrated System for Autonomous and Adaptive Caretaking): The crew performed the Astrobee free flyer setup and installed the RFID Recon Reader onto the flyer and performed checkout steps to verify the ISAAC software.

The ISAAC project demonstrates using autonomous robots in human exploration vehicles to track vehicle health, transfer and unpack cargo, and respond to critical faults such as leaks and fires. ISAAC uses the space station's Astrobee and Robonaut robots for the demonstration. This technology could be used on vehicles and habitats on future exploration missions to the Moon and Mars to maintain vehicles while astronauts are away for extended periods.

AstroRad Vest: A crewmember donned the AstroRad vest to verify fitting and completed a survey. The AstroRad vest is a personal protective equipment (PPE) device which functions as a radiation shield for astronauts. The AstroRad shields astronauts from space-borne ionizing radiation in an efficient way, provides operational simplification, and allows for the use of recycled material on-board the vehicle. The concept behind the AstroRad evolved from a commercially available device, the 360 Gamma shield, which is an effective wearable shield for first responders to radiation incidents on the Earth.

Micro-16: Crewmembers placed newly arrived NG-15 Micro-16 samples into cold stowage and performed the SABL microscope hardware setup. Loss of muscle mass and strength present a major challenge for astronauts on future long space voyages. Determining Muscle Strength in Space-flown Caenorhabditis elegans (Micro-16) uses this tiny worm to test whether decreased expression of muscle proteins is associated with decreased strength. The research team developed a new device to measure muscle strength in multiple generations of space-reared C. elegans worms and compare that strength to postflight muscle gene expression analyses.

TangoLab-1: Crew installed the TangoLab S/N 001 Facility into ER6 locker 5 and connected power and data cables. The crew then connected power and data cables to TangoLab facility, and powered it on. Crew took photos of the front of TangoLab S/N 001. Space Tango MultiLab Locker (TangoLab-1) is a reconfigurable general research facility designed for microgravity research and development and pilot manufacturing aboard ISS.

Systems

ПрК Fracture #1 Investigation: The crew completed several activities to characterize the known crack at site #1 in the hull of the ПрК module. The crew removed the flexible patch, performed a visual inspection with magnifying glasses, and confirmed fracture #1 was leaking using plastic film. The crew then collected data of fracture #1 using the Array Ultrasonic Leak Detector (AULD), Scalar microscope, and Eddy Current Device. Next, the crew marked the fracture edges for future stop drilling, created a replica of the fracture, and then sealed fracture #1 with the flexible patch. The crew will continue to inspect other suspect locations in the ПрК throughout the week.

Extravehicular Mobility Units (EMU) Loop Scrub and Iodination: The crew performed EMU water loop scrubs and then acquired and tested water samples for conductivity on units 3009 and 3015 in preparation for the upcoming IROSA Prep EVA. EMU Loop Scrubs are required preventive maintenance needed to remove any chemical and biological contaminants from the EMU transport loop.

Rechargeable Extravehicular Battery Assembly (REBA) Hardware Checkout: In support of the upcoming IROSA Prep EVA, the crew installed freshly charged REBAs and perform a series of checkouts on EMU 3015 to ensure optimum performance.

EMU Water Recharge and Liquid Cooling Ventilation Garment (LCVG) Water Fill: The crew performed water recharges on EMUs 3009 and 3015. The recharges ensure there is a full supply of fresh cooling water to each EMU suit. Additionally, the crew filled LVCGs with water from EMU water tanks.

Completed Task List Activities:

EVA Tool Configuration

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

X2R19 Software Transition Commanding

EMU Loop Scrub Support

EMU Water Recharge and LCVG Water Fill Support

Look Ahead Plan

Wednesday, February 24 (GMT 055)

Payloads:

PBRE Water inspect (NASA)

AC touch (NASA)

CIR-FOMA Calibration unit replace (NASA)

Systems:

REBA Powered Hardware Checkout

EVA Equipment Lock Prep

EVA EMU On-orbit Fitcheck Verification (OFV) Extravehicular (EV)

Thursday, February 25 (GMT 056)

Payloads:

PBRE Water inspect (NASA)

Food Acceptability (NASA)

Food Physiology Brief (NASA)

Industrial Crystallization Facility (ICF) install (NASA)

CIR FOMA Calibration prep part 1(NASA)

Micro-16 Microscopy, Experiment setup and init. Ops (NASA)

EPM SMSC R&R (ESA)

ELF Fastener R&R, Cartridge Install (JAXA)

TOHOKU2021 Ops (JAXA)

CBEF Ethernet cable reconnect (JAXA)

Systems:

EPM Science Module Support Computer (SMSC) Replacement

EVA Tool Config

EMU Resize

Hatch Seal Inspection

Friday, February 26 (GMT 057)

Payloads:

PBRE Water inspect (NASA)

HRF VEG POMS Qstn (NASA)

ICF SCGC Module install (NASA)

CIR FOMA Calibration prep part 2 (NASA)

Micro-16 Experiment setup and load (NASA)

Food Acceptability (NASA)

Asian Herb Watering (JAXA)

JAXA video Take 5 (JAXA)

FLARE (SCEM) Power cable connect (JAXA)

Systems:

Regenerative ECLSS Oxygen Generation system (OGS) H2 sensor replacement

EVA Tool Config

EVA Cuff Print

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Reminder for On-Orbit Fitcheck Verification (OFV)

30 to 28 Volts Direct Current Converter Power Cable Installation

Acoustic Monitor Setup for Crew Worn Measurements

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Maintenance Scrub

Transfer Cygnus Cargo Operations

Terminate SM-AGAT-U55 (2) power bank charging and GoPro setup in ПрК

ASEPTIC. Surface sample collection from Glovebox-S and Poverkhnost 17.2 and 17.3 hardware. Start air sample collection in Vozdukh 17.2

БМП Ф1 Absorption Cartridge Regeneration (start)

Extravehicular Activity Mobility Unit (EMU) Enhanced Caution and Warning System (ECWS) On-Board Training

In Flight Maintenance Array Ultrasonic Leak Detector Battery Initiate

Polar Cygnus Uninstall, Transfer, And EXPRESS Rack Install

Cold Stowage Double Coldbag Unpack

HRF Veg Subject Operations Veg Questionnaire

Rechargeable EVA Battery Assembly (REBA) Powered Hardware Checkout

PBRE/MSG Water Release Inspection/Cleanup

Virtual Reality Training (VRT) Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Simplified Aid for EVA Rescue (SAFER)

Preventive Maintenance of SM Ventilation Subsystem. Group В2. Inspection of Air Conditioning System [СКВ2] and [СКВ1]

Crack №3 in ПрК SM investigation

AstroRad Vest Session

ASEPTIC. Glovebox Poweroff Sample Insertion for incubation in the thermostat at +37 deg C

Simplified Aid for EVA Rescue GN2 Check

On board Training Cygnus Emergency Procedure Review

TangoLab S/N 01 Activation and Checkout

Investigation of fracture #1 in the hull of the SM ПрК.

Microscope Hardware Setup via SABL Power

Preventive Maintenance of SM Ventilation Subsystem. Group В2. Inspection of Air Conditioning System [СКВ1]

Polar Samples to Cold Stowage

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Tool Configuring

X2R19 Portable Computer System (PCS) Connect

Portable Computer System (PCS) Hard Drive Image

Astrobee ISAAC Install and Checkout Part 1 and 2

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Liquid Cooling Ventilation Garment (LVCG) Water Fill

Removal of GoPro cameras, video downlink via ШСС and Installation SM-GLS-U02 (2) and SM-AGAT-U55 (2) power bank for charging

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Water Recharge

Replacement of filters in FGB Dust Collectors 1, 2 (panels 203, 403) (ФГБ1ПГО_4_405_1, Ziploc bag). Update the IMS

Micro-16 MELFI Insertion

RTPCG-2 MELFI Insertion

FOTOBIOREACTOR. Visual inspection with photography

PCS Laptop Relocate

Start Charging Scalar DG-3X Battery

Metal Oxide (METOX) Regeneration Termination

Terminate recharge of Scalar DG-3X battery

Terminate SM-GLS-U02 (2) power bank charging for GoPro

