NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 23 August, 2021 - Spacewalk Potponed

The U.S. spacewalk outside the International Space Station originally planned for Tuesday, Aug. 24 with NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide has been postponed due to a minor medical issue involving Vande Hei.

This issue is not a medical emergency. The spacewalk is not time-sensitive and crew members are continuing to move forward with other station work and activities. Teams are assessing the next available opportunity to conduct the spacewalk following the SpaceX CRS-23 cargo resupply launch planned for Aug. 28 and upcoming Russian spacewalks. The preview briefing Aug. 23 is also being rescheduled and will be announced at a later date.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Combustion Integrated Rack/Advanced Combustion via Microgravity Experiments/Cool Flames Investigation with Gasses (CIR/ACME/CFI-G): A crewmember exchanged a used 100% propane bottle with a new bottle of the same composition. Cool diffusion flames were discovered during droplet combustion experiments aboard the ISS in 2012, and this initiated a rapidly growing field of combustion research. A cool flame is one that burns at about 600 degrees Celsius. A typical candle is about two times hotter, burning at around 1,400 degrees Celsius. Most internal combustion engines are designed using computer models that neglect cool flame chemistry, but ignition and flame propagation in engines depend on cool flame chemistry. Cool flame chemistry also has a significant impact on fuel octane and cetane numbers, whose understanding has large economic consequences.

ISS Experience Extra Vehicular Activity (EVA) Z-Camera: The crew participated in ISS Experience Cupola activities related to Earth observation and sunrise, while being filmed by the ISS Experience EVA Z-Camera. The ISS Experience is a cinematic Virtual Reality (VR) series documenting life and research aboard the space station. Filmed over multiple months, the immersive VR series documents different crew activities - from science conducted aboard the station to preparation for a spacewalk.

ISS Ham pass: The crew participated in an ISS Ham pass with Carl Fuhlrott-Gymnasium, Wuppertal, Germany. Some of the questions asked by the students included how astronauts brush their teeth, if astronauts take any personal items with them, and where oxygen on the ISS comes from. ISS Ham Radio provides opportunities to engage and educate students, teachers, parents, and other members of the community in science, technology, engineering and math by providing a means to communicate between astronauts and the ground Ham radio units.

Ring Sheared Drop: The crew removed the processed syringe and installed a new syringe. Due to static issues partially affecting the processed sample, the crew will take additional steps designed to reduce any static charge buildup. The Ring Sheared Drop investigation examines the formation and flow of amyloids without the complications associated with the solid walls of a container, because in microgravity, surface tension provides containment of the liquid. Fibrous, extracellular protein deposits found in organs and tissues; amyloids are associated with neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's. Results could contribute to better understanding of these diseases as well as to development of advanced materials.

Space Automated Bioproduct Laboratory (SABL): The crew installed SABL S/N 4 in the EXPRESS Rack 8, Locker 2 location in the JEM. SABL supports a wide variety of investigations in the life, physical and material sciences with a focus on supporting research of biological systems and processes. It has over 23 liters of temperature-controlled volume with LED lighting for scientific hardware and investigations. It can be fitted to provide 5% CO2 (or any required concentration of CO2) for cell cultures or other types of investigations and has two USB 2.0 ports and two Ethernet LAN connections. It also has switchable 28vdc and 5vdc power supplies for investigation use.

Systems

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Preparations: Tomorrow's ISS Roll-Out Solar Array (IROSA) 4A Prep EVA has been delayed, a new date for the EVA has not yet been set. Prior to the decision to delay tomorrow's USOS EVA, the crew had completed the Equipment Lock prep and the final EVA tool configuration. Later in the day the crew did restow EVA hardware.

ISS Reboost - Saturday, August 21st, there was a successful reboost by the Russian Service Module thrusters. The reboost resulted in a ~0.7 m/sec velocity delta.

Completed Task List Activities:

IPAD updates (2OF4, 3OF4)

ESA PAO (5things, USA 40th, Food Day)

SSC Damaged Cable Audit

ESA EPO SDG

Today's Ground Activities:

Lab MCA Zero Calibration

ISS Experience Z-Cam Filming

Look Ahead Plan

Tuesday, August 24 (GMT 236) - currently being replanned due to the EVA deferral

Payloads:

Food Acceptability

LSG Cleaning

Systems:

HCOR Removal

HRM Removal

ARED Rope R&R

Cygnus Cargo Ops

CSA-CP Checkout Part 1

Wednesday, August 25 (GMT 237) - currently being replanned due to the EVA deferral

Payloads:

Actiwatch setup

Astrobee Perching Arm Install

Butterfly Ultrasound

CBEF Humidifier closeout

Eklosion message photo

Food Acceptability

Lumina Data Transfer

MELFI Icebrick transfers

POLAR3 desiccant swap

SAMS MSRR sensor relocate

Systems:

Gather USOS tools for RS EVA

Deck Airlock Stowage Platform (ASP) Replacement Access

Thursday, August 26 (GMT 238) - currently being replanned due to the EVA deferral

Payloads:

Astrobee/Astroporter Setup and C/O

Biolab health check

Cell Science-04 Algae Injection

Cubesat hardware deployer re-work

ESA Powerbank charge

Food Acceptability

Food Physiology

GLACIER2 desiccant swap

ManD Print removal

Myotones

POLAR11 desiccant swap

Redwire Regolith Print setup

Ring Sheared Drop

Standard Measures

STaARS BS-12 Sample Install

Veggie OBT

Systems:

Deck ASP Install

JSL Cable Test

Today's Planned Activities:

ISS HAM Columbus Pass Kenwood

Relocate PBAs for upcoming EVA

Payload Data Router Power On

Space Automated Bioproduct Lab 4 Unit Setup

Combustion Integrated Rack Bottle Gather

Combustion Integrated Rack Upper Rack Doors Open

Combustion Integrated Rack Manifold #4 Bottle Replacement

Combustion Integrated Rack Upper Rack Doors Close

Equipment Lock (E-LK) Preparation

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Pistol Grip Tool (PGT) Battery (BATT) Install

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Calibration Check

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - Lab

ISS Experience EVA Z-cam Cupola Recording 1

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Tool Audit

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Tool Configuring

Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap

ER6 ZBook HDD Swap

EXPRESS Rack 6 CLS11 Software Load Start

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Review [Aborted]

Polar Desiccant Swap

MELFI 3 Ice Brick Insert 4

EXPRESS Rack 6 CLS11 Software Load Finish

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Conference [Aborted]

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - JEM

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) iPad Contingency Procedures preparation

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Calibration Check Data Record

Ring-Sheared Drop Syringe and Test Cell Removal and Install

RSD MELFI Sample Insertion

ISS Experience Cupola Window Shutter Close

ISS Ham Kenwood Radio Power Down in Columbus

ISS Ham Radio Power Down in Service Module





