NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 23 April, 2020 - Focused on Biomedical Research.

The three-member Expedition 63 crew focused on biomedical research today helping scientists understand how living in space affects the human body.

Meanwhile, a resupply ship is nearing its launch to the International Space Station ahead of global cargo and Commercial Crew missions planned for May.

NASA Commander Chris Cassidy began Thursday with a health exam that included temperature and blood pressure checks as well as pulse and respiratory rate measurements. In the afternoon, the three-time space visitor moved to physics research and explored techniques future astronauts may use to develop advanced building materials in space.

Human research is also an important part of the Russian science agenda aboard the orbiting lab. The two cosmonauts, Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, collected and stowed their blood, saliva and hair samples today for a pair of biology studies. The two experiments are looking at how spaceflight impacts a crewmember's immune system and metabolism.

Russia is also readying its Progress 75 (75P) resupply ship for liftoff on Friday from Kazakhstan at 9:51 p.m. EDT. The 75P is at the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome packed with nearly three tons of food, fuel and supplies. The 75th Progress cargo craft to visit the station will take a three-and-a-half hour delivery trip to the aft docking port of the Zvezda service module.

May's mission schedule will see a U.S. cargo craft depart the station on the 11th and a Japanese resupply ship launch on the 20th for a robotic capture and installation on the 25th. The first mission on a U.S. crew vehicle since 2011 is set for launch on May 27. NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Doug Hurley will lift off from Florida aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon vehicle and join the Expedition 63 crew one day later.

On-Orbit Status Report

Actiwatch Plus: The crew installed four Actiwatch Plus units into the HRF rack USB hub and verified charging and data downlink connection. Four new units were then plugged into the USB for charging. The Actiwatch is a waterproof, nonintrusive, sleep-wake activity monitor worn on the wrist of a crewmember. The device contains a miniature uniaxial accelerometer that produces a signal as the subject moves. The data are stored in nonvolatile memory within the Actiwatch until they are downloaded for analysis.

MSL SCA-GEDS-German (Materials Science Laboratory- Sample Cartridge Assembly-Gravitational Effects on Distortion in Sintering): The crew inserted a new test sample cartridge into the MSL core facility. Liquid phase sintering is an important means to fabricate net-shape composite materials for applications over a range of industries. The science of liquid phase sintering is about 50 years old, but practice dates from the 1400s when gold was used to bond platinum in Columbia and Ecuador. Today, it is a mainstay in a diversity of fields, such as metal cutting tools, armor piercing projectiles, automotive engine connecting rods, and self-lubricating bearings. Future applications include use of liquid phase sintering as a means to perform in-space fabrication and repair, and for example using lunar regolith to fabricate structures on the moon or using metal powder to fabricate replacement components during extraterrestrial exploration. The MSL SCA-GEDS-German (NASA Sample Cartridge Assembly-Gravitational Effects on Distortion in Sintering) experiment focuses on determining the underlying scientific principles to forecast density, size, shape, and properties for liquid phase sintered bodies over a broad range of compositions in Earth-gravity (1g) and microgravity (μg) conditions.

CIR (Combustion Integrated Rack): The crew performed a replacement of the CIR FOMA (Fuel Oxidizer Management Assembly) Calibration Unit in preparation for the next set of s-flame runs. The CIR includes an optics bench, combustion chamber, fuel and oxidizer control, and five different cameras for performing combustion experiments in microgravity.

Systems

Periodic Health Exam (PHS): Today the crew completed a periodic health evaluation. During the evaluation, vital signs are obtained and an ear examination is conducted by taking images of the tympanic membranes and the external ear. The data and imagery is then downlinked for review by a medical specialist. This is the first PHS of the increment for the newly arrived 62S crew.

Urine Processing Assembly (UPA) Brine Filter Replacement Prep: The crew retrieved the new brine filter and performed two Wastewater Storage Tank Assembly (WSTA) fills today. These activities are in preparation for the Brine Filter Changeout on tomorrow's plan.

Completed Task List Activities:

Cygnus Cargo Ops (ongoing)

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Weekly SD ABIT Sync

RGN UPA TFP Override

EATCS PM Outlet Isolation Valve Close Cmd Inh

ATS PPL Update

Thermal Amine Scrubber Test

Look Ahead Plan

Friday, 4/24 (GMT 115)

Payloads:

CIR-FOMA-Calibration unit prep (NASA)

GEDI Photo (NASA)

JEM Airlock depress (NASA)

Systems:

MAX CEVIS Session

PPFS Troubleshooting

Urine Processor Assembly (UPA) Brine Filter Changeout

Recycle Tank Drain & Fill

HAM Radio Powerdown

USOS Shutter Close

Saturday, 4/25 (GMT 116)

Payloads:

No payload activities

Systems:

Hatch Seal Inspection

HAM Radio Powerup

USOS Shutter Close

Sunday, 4/26 (GMT 117)

Payloads:

No payload activities

Systems:

No systems activities

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

NEUROIMMUNITET. KORREKTSIYA. Blood/Hair/Saliva Sample Collection

NEUROIMMUNITET. KORREKTSIYA. Process blood sample in Plasma-03 centrifuge and handover Samples to USOS for MELFI Insertion

Insertion of Russian experiments blood samples into MELFI

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Periodic Health Status (PHS) Evaluation

Actiwatch Plus HRF Rack 1 Setup/Swap/Stow

UPA Brine Filter Gather

Inventory Management System (IMS) conference

ISS Crew Orientation

NEUROIMMUNITET. Questionnaire data entry (Psychological testing) & Pamyat (Memory) Test

Replacement of ПФ1, ПФ2 Dust Filters and Cleaning В1, B2 Fan Screens in MRM2 and DC1

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (RGN) Wastewater Storage Tank Assembly (WSTA) Fill

RS1, RS2 Central Post Laptops Inspection and Cleaning

Material Science Laboratory SCA Exchange NB1#5

Restoring SM Panel 134 Function

PILLE dosimeter readings download

Crew Quarters Intermediate Cleaning

Combustion Integrated Rack FOMA Cal Unit Replacement

Visual inspection of ПН28-120 voltage converter (behind SM panel 231А)

Food Physiology Crew Diet Briefing

Photo TV Battery Charge Initiation

JEM PS-120 Wireless Adapter connection to MLT2

Program Management/ISS Crew Conference

Flight Director/ISS CREW CONFERENCE

