NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 23 April, 2020 - Focused on Biomedical Research.
The three-member Expedition 63 crew focused on biomedical research today helping scientists understand how living in space affects the human body.
Meanwhile, a resupply ship is nearing its launch to the International Space Station ahead of global cargo and Commercial Crew missions planned for May.
NASA Commander Chris Cassidy began Thursday with a health exam that included temperature and blood pressure checks as well as pulse and respiratory rate measurements. In the afternoon, the three-time space visitor moved to physics research and explored techniques future astronauts may use to develop advanced building materials in space.
Human research is also an important part of the Russian science agenda aboard the orbiting lab. The two cosmonauts, Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, collected and stowed their blood, saliva and hair samples today for a pair of biology studies. The two experiments are looking at how spaceflight impacts a crewmember's immune system and metabolism.
Russia is also readying its Progress 75 (75P) resupply ship for liftoff on Friday from Kazakhstan at 9:51 p.m. EDT. The 75P is at the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome packed with nearly three tons of food, fuel and supplies. The 75th Progress cargo craft to visit the station will take a three-and-a-half hour delivery trip to the aft docking port of the Zvezda service module.
May's mission schedule will see a U.S. cargo craft depart the station on the 11th and a Japanese resupply ship launch on the 20th for a robotic capture and installation on the 25th. The first mission on a U.S. crew vehicle since 2011 is set for launch on May 27. NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Doug Hurley will lift off from Florida aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon vehicle and join the Expedition 63 crew one day later.
On-Orbit Status Report
Actiwatch Plus: The crew installed four Actiwatch Plus units into the HRF rack USB hub and verified charging and data downlink connection. Four new units were then plugged into the USB for charging. The Actiwatch is a waterproof, nonintrusive, sleep-wake activity monitor worn on the wrist of a crewmember. The device contains a miniature uniaxial accelerometer that produces a signal as the subject moves. The data are stored in nonvolatile memory within the Actiwatch until they are downloaded for analysis.
MSL SCA-GEDS-German (Materials Science Laboratory- Sample Cartridge Assembly-Gravitational Effects on Distortion in Sintering): The crew inserted a new test sample cartridge into the MSL core facility. Liquid phase sintering is an important means to fabricate net-shape composite materials for applications over a range of industries. The science of liquid phase sintering is about 50 years old, but practice dates from the 1400s when gold was used to bond platinum in Columbia and Ecuador. Today, it is a mainstay in a diversity of fields, such as metal cutting tools, armor piercing projectiles, automotive engine connecting rods, and self-lubricating bearings. Future applications include use of liquid phase sintering as a means to perform in-space fabrication and repair, and for example using lunar regolith to fabricate structures on the moon or using metal powder to fabricate replacement components during extraterrestrial exploration. The MSL SCA-GEDS-German (NASA Sample Cartridge Assembly-Gravitational Effects on Distortion in Sintering) experiment focuses on determining the underlying scientific principles to forecast density, size, shape, and properties for liquid phase sintered bodies over a broad range of compositions in Earth-gravity (1g) and microgravity (μg) conditions.
CIR (Combustion Integrated Rack): The crew performed a replacement of the CIR FOMA (Fuel Oxidizer Management Assembly) Calibration Unit in preparation for the next set of s-flame runs. The CIR includes an optics bench, combustion chamber, fuel and oxidizer control, and five different cameras for performing combustion experiments in microgravity.
Systems
Periodic Health Exam (PHS): Today the crew completed a periodic health evaluation. During the evaluation, vital signs are obtained and an ear examination is conducted by taking images of the tympanic membranes and the external ear. The data and imagery is then downlinked for review by a medical specialist. This is the first PHS of the increment for the newly arrived 62S crew.
Urine Processing Assembly (UPA) Brine Filter Replacement Prep: The crew retrieved the new brine filter and performed two Wastewater Storage Tank Assembly (WSTA) fills today. These activities are in preparation for the Brine Filter Changeout on tomorrow's plan.
Completed Task List Activities:
Cygnus Cargo Ops (ongoing)
Today's Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Weekly SD ABIT Sync
RGN UPA TFP Override
EATCS PM Outlet Isolation Valve Close Cmd Inh
ATS PPL Update
Thermal Amine Scrubber Test
Look Ahead Plan
Friday, 4/24 (GMT 115)
Payloads:
CIR-FOMA-Calibration unit prep (NASA)
GEDI Photo (NASA)
JEM Airlock depress (NASA)
Systems:
MAX CEVIS Session
PPFS Troubleshooting
Urine Processor Assembly (UPA) Brine Filter Changeout
Recycle Tank Drain & Fill
HAM Radio Powerdown
USOS Shutter Close
Saturday, 4/25 (GMT 116)
Payloads:
No payload activities
Systems:
Hatch Seal Inspection
HAM Radio Powerup
USOS Shutter Close
Sunday, 4/26 (GMT 117)
Payloads:
No payload activities
Systems:
No systems activities
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
NEUROIMMUNITET. KORREKTSIYA. Blood/Hair/Saliva Sample Collection
NEUROIMMUNITET. KORREKTSIYA. Process blood sample in Plasma-03 centrifuge and handover Samples to USOS for MELFI Insertion
Insertion of Russian experiments blood samples into MELFI
Health Maintenance System (HMS) Periodic Health Status (PHS) Evaluation
Actiwatch Plus HRF Rack 1 Setup/Swap/Stow
UPA Brine Filter Gather
Inventory Management System (IMS) conference
ISS Crew Orientation
NEUROIMMUNITET. Questionnaire data entry (Psychological testing) & Pamyat (Memory) Test
Replacement of ПФ1, ПФ2 Dust Filters and Cleaning В1, B2 Fan Screens in MRM2 and DC1
Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (RGN) Wastewater Storage Tank Assembly (WSTA) Fill
RS1, RS2 Central Post Laptops Inspection and Cleaning
Material Science Laboratory SCA Exchange NB1#5
Restoring SM Panel 134 Function
PILLE dosimeter readings download
Crew Quarters Intermediate Cleaning
Combustion Integrated Rack FOMA Cal Unit Replacement
Visual inspection of ПН28-120 voltage converter (behind SM panel 231А)
Food Physiology Crew Diet Briefing
Photo TV Battery Charge Initiation
JEM PS-120 Wireless Adapter connection to MLT2
Program Management/ISS Crew Conference
Flight Director/ISS CREW CONFERENCE
