NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 22 May, 2020 - Japanese Cargo Set to Arrive.

Three Expedition 63 crewmates are orbiting Earth getting ready to welcome a Japanese cargo ship and the first crew to launch from America in almost a decade.

NASA Commander Chris Cassidy will command the Canadarm2 robotic arm to capture Japan's ninth space freighter to visit the station on Memorial Day at 8:15 a.m. EDT. The H-II Transfer Vehicle-9 (HTV-9) is delivering over four tons of crew supplies, space experiments and new lithium-ion batteries to upgrade station power systems. NASA TV's live coverage begins Monday at 6:45 a.m.

Cassidy spent Friday readying the Harmony module for the HTV-9's installation while also working on plumbing tasks. He'll spend Saturday and Sunday relaxing aboard the International Space Station before turning his attention to the Japanese and American spaceships.

In Florida, astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley of NASA's Commercial Crew Program are in final preparations for their launch aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon on Wednesday at 4:33 p.m. They will dock the next day at 11:39 a.m. to the station's International Docking Adapter on the Harmony module's forward port.

Cassidy with Flight Engineers Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner will welcome the Commercial Crew astronauts aboard the station when the hatches open about two-and-a-half hours later. Behnken and Hurley will join the Expedition 63 crew as Flight Engineers and ramp up space science aboard the orbiting lab.

Back onboard the space station, cosmonauts Ivanishin and Vagner spent Friday servicing a variety of Russian communications and life support hardware. The duo also continued inventorying station maintenance and repair equipment.



On-orbit Status Report

Payloads

Astrobee: The crew powered off the Astrobee hardware that was used for the previous day's Robo-Pro Challenge checkout. Astrobee is made up of three free-flying, cube-shaped robots which are designed to help scientists and engineers develop and test technologies for use in microgravity to assist astronauts with routine chores, and give ground controllers additional eyes and ears on the space station. The autonomous robots, powered by fans and vision-based navigation, perform crew monitoring, sampling, logistics management, and accommodate up to three investigations.

Systems

Moderate Temperature Loop (MTL) Pump Package Assembly (PPA) Remove & Replace (R&R): Today, the crew performed an R&R of the Node 2 MTL PPA. This PPA experienced transient failures first seen in October 2019 with a recurrence in March 2020. Since March, the frequency of hydraulic events increased indicating the PPA was deteriorating. The issue appeared to be internal to the Pump/Fan Motor Controller (PFMC) which could not be replaced individually. With the PFMC being internal to the PPA, the entire PPA required replacement to resolve the issue. The MTL PPA is responsible for providing coolant pumping, gas removal and coolant filtration in the USOS segment and consists of a pump assembly, gas trap and filter assembly.

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Operations: Today the crew performed a drain of the Waste Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Recycle Tank to an empty ЕДВ-У. Once the Recycle Tank drain was complete, the crew performed a visual check of the Recycle Tank quantity indicator to verify it was indicating empty. The crew then reconfigured the Recycle Tank valves to the "Fill" configuration and transferred the contents of ЕДВ-У serial# 1304 to the Urine Processing Assembly (UPA) Waste Water Storage Tank (WSTA). Finally, the crew configured the UPA drain/fill valves to "process" so the pre-treated urine can be processed by the UPA.

Completed Task List Activities:

PCS Relocate - A/L to Cupola

PCS Relocate - JEM to LAB

Today's Ground Activities:

SDMS Recording During БД-2 Testing

UPA Recycle Tank Drain/Fill Ground Support

C2V2 Activation and Backup KCU Activation in prep for DM-2

OGA to standby in support of Elektron activation

DDCU Reconfig and Powerdown/up for Node 2 MTL Pump R&R

Safing/Safing Removal for Node 2 MTL Pump R&R

Node 2 MTL Deactivation/Activation in support of Node 2 MTL PPA R&R

Look Ahead Plan

Saturday, 5/23 (GMT 144)

Payloads:

Off Duty

Systems:

Off Duty

Sunday, 5/24 (GMT 145)

Payloads:

Off Duty

Systems:

Off Duty

Monday, 5/25 (GMT 146)

Payloads:

No Payload activities

Systems:

HTV9 Capture/Berthing

Today's Planned Activities:

Replacement of Agat-2 audio/video system hard drives with psychological support materials for the crew

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain & Fill

TV conference in preparation for Chess Match on June 9, 2020 (Ku + S-band)

Countermeasures System (CMS) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Cylinder Flywheel Evacuation

ISS Crew and ГОГУ (RSA Flight Control Team) weekly conference

Replacement of Agat-2 audio/video system monitor and test checkout

Node 2 Pump Package Assembly (PPA) Hardware Gather

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (RGN) Wastewater Storage Tank Assembly (WSTA) Fills

Environmental Health System (EHS) - Formaldehyde Monitoring Kit (FMK) Stow Operation

JPM Window Shutter Close

Assembly of water and condensate separator pump [НС-КВ] and filling (separation) of ЕДВ-СВ or ЕДВ [КОВ] for Elektron VM

HTV Capture Review

Inventory audit of Maintenance and Repair equipment

Overlay Camera Calibration

Astrobee Off

In-Flight Maintenance (IFM) Node 2 Pump Package Assembly (PPA) Thermal Expansion Bag Connection & Removal

Node 2 Camcorder Setup & Deactivation

In-Flight Maintenance (IFM) Node 2 Pump Package Assembly (PPA) Gas Trap Plug Removal

Node 2 Moderate Temperature Loop (MTL) Pump Package Assembly (PPA) Removal

In-Flight Maintenance (IFM) Node 2 Pump Package Assembly (PPA) Gas Trap and Fine Filter Swap

Vacuum cleaning ventilation grilles on FGB interior panels (201, 301, 401)

Setting up video equipment to film БД-2 exercise

БД-2 Treadmill Test (Day 3 Exercise)

Node 2 Moderate Temperature Loop (MTL) Pump Package Assembly (PPA) Installation

Vacuum cleaning of ВТ7 screens on ГЖТ4 behind FGB panel 108

Disconnect video equipment used to capture БД-2 exercise and downlink files

Vacuum cleaning dust collector ПC1, ПС2 filter cartridges in FGB (panels 203, 403)

Node 2 Audio Terminal Unit (ATU) Reconfiguration

