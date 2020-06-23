NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 22 June, 2020 - Spacewalk Preparations

A U.S. spacesuit is pictured in the Quest airlock during a break in spacewalk preparations. Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy and Flight Engineer Bob Behnken will exit the International Space Station on June 26 and July 1 for a pair of spacewalks to upgrade power systems on the orbiting laboratory. Credit: NASA. (June 21, 2020)

Two NASA astronauts are getting ready for Friday's spacewalk to continue upgrading power systems on the International Space Station.

The other three Expedition 63 crewmembers today explored a variety of microgravity phenomena to improve health and industry on Earth and in space.

Commander Chris Cassidy and Flight Engineer Bob Behnken spent Monday afternoon reviewing the tools and procedures they will use during Friday's spacewalk. They were joined by fellow NASA astronaut Doug Hurley who will assist the duo in and out of their spacesuits and monitor their spacewalk activities. The two spacewalkers then checked their U.S. spacesuits and organized the Quest airlock where they will stage Friday's excursion.

Cassidy and Behnken will set their spacesuits to internal power on Friday around 7:35 a.m. EDT officially beginning their spacewalk. The duo will swap old nickel-hydrogen batteries with new lithium-ion batteries on the Starboard-6 truss structure. The batteries store power collected from the station's main solar arrays and distribute it throughout the orbiting lab.

Hurley spent the first half of his Monday working on fluid and combustion physics. He first explored how microfluidics can cause biochemical reactions in blood revealing mechanisms hidden on Earth. Next, he researched fabricating composite materials to learn how to repair and build structures on future space missions.

Cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin serviced laptop computers and stowed hardware used during a plasma crystal study in the station's Russian segment. Fellow cosmonaut Ivan Vagner configured cameras then worked on a study that provides high precision predictions of the station's motion and orbit.

This year, @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug made special memories with their sons around the #LaunchAmerica mission. This Father's Day, listen to these dads discuss sharing the excitement of spaceflight with their children. pic.twitter.com/iEYdez5a9e — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) June 21, 2020

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Materials Science Laboratory- Sample Cartridge Assembly-Gravitational Effects on Distortion in Sintering (MSL SCA-GEDS)-German: The crew performed the activities needed to exchange the processed science sample cartridge assembly (SCA) with a new SCA for run C3. Liquid phase sintering is an important means to fabricate net-shape composite materials for applications over a range of industries. The science of liquid phase sintering is about 50 years old, but practice dates from the 1400s when gold was used to bond platinum in Columbia and Ecuador. Today, it is a mainstay in a diversity of fields, such as metal cutting tools, armor piercing projectiles, automotive engine connecting rods, and self-lubricating bearings. Future applications include use of liquid phase sintering as a means to perform in-space fabrication and repair, and for example using lunar regolith to fabricate structures on the moon or using metal powder to fabricate replacement components during extraterrestrial exploration. The MSL SCA-GEDS-German experiment focuses on determining the underlying scientific principles to forecast density, size, shape, and properties for liquid phase sintered bodies over a broad range of compositions in Earth-gravity (1g) and microgravity (μg) conditions.

Capillary Driven Microfluidics: The crew performed a plate changeout in order to begin the 3rd cartridge run. Capillary-Driven Microfluidics in Space (Capillary Driven Microfluidics) examines the drawing of fluids into a tiny narrow tube in microgravity. Results may improve current mathematical models and understanding of microfluidic systems and improve fluid control in various devices. Diagnostic devices require separation of blood cells and plasma, which have different densities, and the absence of sedimentation and buoyancy-driven convection in microgravity improves the efficiency of this separation.

RED-EYE: The crew depressed the JEM airlock in preparation of the JEM slide table extension. The Special Purpose Dexterous Manipulator (SPDM) will capture and then maneuver the REDEYE-3 satellite for deployment. The RED-EYE program develops and demonstrates technologies which increase the utility of low-cost microsatellites using the Kaber Micro Satellite Deployer attached to the Special Purpose Dexterous Manipulator (SPDM).

Systems

S6 Battery Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Preparations: Today, the ISS crew continued preparing for the upcoming S6 battery upgrade EVAs by performing an equipment lock prep activity for Extravehicular Activity Mobility Units (EMUs) 3004 and 3006. Additionally, procedure reviews and a procedure conference were also completed by the ISS crew and ground support teams. The first of two S6 channel 1B battery EVAs is planned for June 26, 2020.

H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV)9 Cargo Operations: Today, the crew continued to perform HTV9 cargo transfer operations. Ground teams estimate ~8 hours of cargo operations remain to complete available cargo ops.

Waste & Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Maintenance: Today, the crew removed and replaced (R&R) the WHC Urine Receptacle and Insert Filter. After replacement, a functionality test of the WHC was performed and the WHC was declared operational. During previous maintenance, crew discovered precipitates in the pre-treated urine lines downstream from the WHC Pump Separator. Prior to the R&R, the crew inspected the lines to ensure precipitates had not returned to the WHC.

Completed Task List Activities:

EVA Airlock Unstow Part 2

Radio Frequency Identification Logistics Power Cycle

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Robotics SPDM Targetless Grasp Demonstration

ATS PPL Update

Airlock LTL initiation

Parallel DDCU Reconfiguration

Look Ahead Plan

Tuesday, 6/23 (GMT 175)

Payloads:

REDEYE-3 Deploy Imagery

Systems:

EMU OFV

ROBoT EVA OBT

Acoustic Monitors Surveys

Wednesday, 6/24 (GMT 176)

Payloads:

FSL SMD sample exchange (ESA)

Space Studio KIBO laptop setup (JAXA)

CDM Plate Changeout (NASA)

EM Hardware Stow (NASA)

Systems:

HTV Cargo Ops

HMS WinSCAT

OBT Med Contingency Drill

EVA Safer C/O

EVA Suit IV Review

EVA Cuff Print

Thursday, 6/25 (GMT 177)

Payloads:

RADIN Deploy (ESA)

Systems:

EVA Tool Audit

EVA Procedure Review/Conference

EVA Equipment Lock Prep Pt 2

EVA PGT Battery Install

HMS WinSCAT

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Acoustic Monitor Setup for Crew Worn Measurements

JEM Airlock Depressurization

PK-4 data hard drives exchange

VECTOR-T. Installation of Nikon till Camera on window No. 9, settings adjustment, start imagery+C19. Setup and Checkout

Capillary Driven Microfluidics Plate Changeout

Photo/TV Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Camera Configuration

Packing of PK-4 Hard Drives inside Bubble Wrap Bags for return stowage on Soyuz

URAGAN. Observation and photography using Photo Equipment

Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Urine Hose Inspection

Configuration Setup and SW Installation on RS Remote LP

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Waste & Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Urine Receptacle (UR) & Insert Filter (IF) Remove and Replace with Pre-Treated Urine Inspect

Testing RS Remote Laptop with Central Post Computers КЦП1 and КЦП2 in USOS

ISS repress with O2 from Progress 443 (DC1) СрПК Section 1

Material Science Laboratory Big Picture Words & Operations Review

Transfer Operations - Pack and stow items on HTV

Material Science Laboratory SCA Exchange NB1#4

Photo/TV JEM HDSDI Cable Swap

[СТТС] comm assets switchover to the primary string

Onboard Training (OBT) Robotics On-board Trainer (ROBoT) Setup

Auxiliary Laptop Computer System Anti-Virus Software Update

Preventive Maintenance of FS1 Laptop

SSC-16 Logout

Routine monthly maintenance of BRI

Cleaning Nikon still camera Digital Image Sensor

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Review & Conference

Current converter fan (ВПТ) screen cleaning

Changeout of Replaceable Condensate Removal Lines [СМОК], preparation

Fan screen cleaning in MRM1 (group В)

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Equipment Lock Preparation Part 1

Acoustic Monitor Battery Swap

Preparing for SW Antivirus Scan on Auxiliary Computer System Laptops

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.