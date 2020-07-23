NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 22 July, 2020 - Cargo Delivery on Tap.

The Expedition 63 crew is turning its attention to Thursday's express cargo delivery mission following a successful spacewalk on Tuesday.

Russia's Progress 76 (76P) rocket stands at its launch pad in Kazakhstan packed with nearly three tons of food, fuel and supplies to replenish the International Space Station. The 76P will blast off at 10:26 a.m. EDT from the Baikonur Cosmodrome and dock to the station's Pirs docking compartment at 1:47 p.m. NASA TV is broadcasting the launch starting at 10 a.m. and returns at 1 p.m. to cover the 76P's approach and rendezvous.

NASA Commander Chris Cassidy and Flight Engineer Bob Behnken took it easy Wednesday morning after a five-hour and 29-minute spacewalk on Tuesday. The duo then participated in standard health checks before a series of two-hour cycling and jogging workout sessions. The astronauts, who now have 10 spacewalks each, finished the day servicing U.S. spacesuits and cleaning up the Quest airlock.

Cassidy also managed to juggle a pair of science experiments as he stowed student-controlled Earth observation gear then collected samples for a food physiology study. Behnken joined his fellow SpaceX Crew Dragon crewmate Doug Hurley and began packing for their return to Earth and splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on Aug. 2.

Cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner are ready and will be on duty Thursday afternoon monitoring the arrival of the 76P. However, the duo spent Wednesday on a variety of Russian science and maintenance tasks. Ivanishin checked air flow sensors and cleaned vents and fans. Ivanishin worked on specialized Earth observation gear throughout the day before downloading radiation readings.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Sally Ride Earth Knowledge Acquired by Middle Schools (EarthKAM): The crew performed the shutdown and stow of the EarthKAM hardware completing a 10 day mission. EarthKAM allows thousands of students to photograph and examine Earth from a space crew's perspective. Using the Internet, the students control a special digital camera mounted on-board the ISS. This enables them to photograph the Earth's coastlines, mountain ranges and other geographic items of interest from the unique vantage point of space. The EarthKAM team then posts these photographs on the Internet for viewing by the public and participating classrooms around the world.

Food Physiology: The crew performed saliva and fecal sample collections and blood collection setup in support of the Food Physiology study. The Integrated Impact of Diet on Human Immune Response, the Gut Microbiota, and Nutritional Status During Adaptation to Spaceflight (Food Physiology) experiment is designed to characterize the key effects of an enhanced spaceflight diet on immune function, the gut microbiome, and nutritional status indicators. These factors are interlinked, but diet is the only one that can be easily and meaningfully altered on Earth or during flight. This investigation aims to document the effect of dietary improvements on human physiology and the ability of those improvements to enhance adaptation to spaceflight.

Astrobee: The crew turned on the Astrobee flyers to allow the ground to perform free flyer operations for a mapping session of the Japanese Module. Astrobee is made up of three free-flying, cube-shaped robots which are designed to help scientists and engineers develop and test technologies for use in microgravity to assist astronauts with routine chores, and give ground controllers additional eyes and ears on the space station. The autonomous robots, powered by fans and vision-based navigation, perform crew monitoring, sampling, logistics management, and accommodate up to three investigations.

Systems

Post-Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Operations: Following yesterday's EVA, the crew completed Post-EVA medical evaluations, airlock deconfiguration and a water recharge on Extravehicular Mobility Units (EMUs) 3004 and 3006. They also conducted an EVA debrief with ground specialists.

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis & Data Record: Crew performed an analysis of the water processing assembly (WPA) using the TOCA. The TOCA unit oxidizes organic carbon species present in the water to carbon dioxide gas and measures the concentration using nondispersive infrared spectroscopy. Analysis of the potable water using the TOCA occurs on a weekly basis.

Treadmill (T2) Monthly Inspection: As part of regular maintenance to ensure the T2 exercise device is in good operational condition, the crew inspected all four snubber arms for any sign of free play as well as making any necessary adjustments to reduce the free play.

Mobile Servicing System (MSS) Operations: Ground robotic specialists (ROBO) performed a Space Station Remote Manipulator System (SSRMS)maneuver to stow the External Pallet (EP) on the Payload and ORU Accommodation (POA). Afterwards, ROBO performed a Mobile Transporter (MT) translation from worksite 1 (WS1) to worksite 5 (WS5) in preparation for the International Docking Adapter 3 (IDA3) survey tomorrow.

Completed Task List Activities:

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Ground Support for MSS Operations

UHF 2 Activation/Deactivation

US/RS comm config to support activities in MRM

Node 3 to Lab CDRA swap for Metox Regeneration

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, 7/23 (GMT 205)

Payloads:

HRF Saliva, Blood and Urine Collect (NASA)

FIR/CDM Plate Changeout (NASA)

Food Physiology MELFI Inserts and Hardware Stow (NASA)

CBEF-L Config (JAXA)

SAMS EE R&R (NASA)

Systems:

EVA SAFER Test Module C/O

Thermal Amine Swingbed Removal

JEM Stowage Audit

WPA Microbial Check Valve R&R

Friday, 7/24 (GMT 206)

Payloads:

HRF Saliva and Urine Collect (NASA)

FIR/CDM Plate Changeout (NASA)

MSRR Z-book Battery (NASA)

Astrobee Off (NASA)

SPECTRUM Powerdown (NASA)

Systems:

N2 PPA PFMC Removal

EDR2 Launch Structure Removal

EVA Loop Scrub

EHS Benzene CMS Ops

CMS Orthostatic Intolerance Garment (OIG) Fit Check

Saturday, 7/25 (GMT 207)

Payloads:

HRF Saliva Collect (NASA)

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

HRF Generic Blood, Saliva & Urine Collection Ops

ISS crew and ГОГУ (RSA Flight Control Management Team) weekly conference (S-band)

UF-ATMOSFERA. PL Deactivation & Closeout Ops

Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Manual Fill

[СТТС] Configuration for MRM2

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Periodic Health Status (PHS) Post EVA Examination

ИДЭ-4 smoke sensor needle cleaning in MRM2 Fire Detection System

Countermeasures System (CMS) Treadmill 2 System (T2) Monthly Inspection

ISS HAM Radio Power Up

Relocate PBAs following EVAs.

Astrobee On

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis & Data Record

Filling (separation) of ЕДВ-СВ or ЕДВ (КОВ) for Elektron-VM

SCRAM Power Cycle

AMS Laptop Power Cycle

Crew Departure Preparations for Return to Earth

Comm reconfig for nominal ops

Video Recording of Greetings

Photo/TV Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Camera Disassembly & GoPRO Stow

EarthKAM Node 1 Shutdown, Disconnect, Stow (including items temp stowed for ops)

Robotic Workstation (RWS) Teardown

TERMINATOR. Removal from window and closeout ops with Terminator-Nadir PL

MRM1 Fan Screen Cleaning (Group C)

Pille dosimeter readings download

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Water Recharge

Reading post-EVA Pille dosimeter data

СКПФ1, СКПФ2 dust filter replacement and MRM1 Gas-Liquid Heat Exchanger (ГЖТ) cleaning

BIOMAG-M. Setup and Activation of ТБУ-В No.4 at +29°С

Food Physiology Fecal Sample Collection & MELFI Sample Insertion

SpaceX/Flight Director Demo-2 Conference

Crew Dragon Forward Monthly PCS Checkout

CONSTANTA-2. Installation and activation of ТБУ-В No.07 at + 4°С

Space Acceleration Measurement System Maintenance Work Area Preparation

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Airlock Deconfiguration

PCS-DAS Teardown

Metal Oxide (METOX) Regeneration Initiation

INTERACTION-2. Experiment Ops

USOS Window Shutter Close

Visual inspection of ПН28-120 voltage converter (behind SM panel 231А)

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Debrief for US EVA



