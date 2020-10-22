NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 21 October 2020 - Crewe Heads Home Today

It is departure day aboard the International Space Station for three Expedition 63 crew members.

The entire six-member space station crew slept in and shifted their schedules to accommodate tonight's homecoming activities. NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Roscosmos Flight Engineers Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner will board their Soyuz MS-16 crew ship and undock from the Poisk module at 7:32 p.m. EDT, soar through Earth's atmosphere and parachute to a landing in Kazakhstan at 10:55 p.m. (Oct. 22, 7:55 a.m. Baikonur time).

All the activities will be broadcast live on NASA TV. Coverage of crew farewells and hatch closing will begin at 3:30 p.m. Undocking coverage will begin at 7 p.m., and Soyuz deorbit burn and landing coverage at 9:30 p.m.

The trio is wrapping up final cargo loading today as they pack station hardware, research samples and personal items inside the Soyuz. After landing, the crew will have logged 196 days in space and circled Earth over 3,100 times for a total of just over 83 million miles.

Sergey Ryzhikov of Roscosmos will assume command of the orbiting lab at the moment the departing crewmates undock tonight. He will be leading Expedition 64 Flight Engineers Kate Rubins and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov during their planned 185-day space research mission.

On-Orbit Status Report

62Soyuz (62S) Undock/Landing: The 62S crew, Chris Cassidy, Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, are preparing to depart the ISS today. 62S undock is scheduled for 6:30 PM CT with landing in Kazakhstan at 9:55 PM CT.

Payloads

Food Physiology: The crew collected blood, saliva and other samples in support of the Food Physiology investigation. The Integrated Impact of Diet on Human Immune Response, the Gut Microbiota, and Nutritional Status During Adaptation to Spaceflight (Food Physiology) experiment is designed to characterize the key effects of an enhanced spaceflight diet on immune function, the gut microbiome, and nutritional status indicators. These factors are interlinked, but diet is the only one that can be easily and meaningfully altered on Earth or during flight. This investigation aims to document the effect of dietary improvements on human physiology and the ability of those improvements to enhance adaptation to spaceflight.

Standard Measures: The crew collected blood and saliva samples in support of the Standard Measures investigation. The aim of the SM investigation is to ensure consistent capture of an optimized, minimal set of measures from crewmembers until the end of the ISS Program in order to characterize the adaptive responses to and risks of living in space. Among other things, the ground teams perform analyses for metabolic and chemistry panels, immune function, microbiome, etc.

Systems

Environmental Health System (EHS) Operations: As part of routine semi-annual maintenance, the crew replaced the sieve cartridges in the AQM and vacuumed the vents for AQM S/N 1010. The crew also retrieved the formaldehyde monitors from their deployed locations and restowed them in the Formaldehyde Monitor Kit (FMK).

Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Portable Emergency Provisions (PEP) Inspection: Today, the crew performed the periodic PEP inspection, which involves utilizing a PEPs matrix and inspecting various emergency provisions such as the Portable Fire Extinguisher (PFE), Portable Breathing Apparatus (PBA), Quick Don Mask (QDM), and Extension Hose Tee Assemblies at multiple locations throughout the space station. The crew spends several minutes on each item and notes any visible damage. Inspections are performed routinely to ensure the PEPs are in good operational condition.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

62S Undock Preparations

IAS Config for MRM Ops

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, 10/22 (GMT 296)

Payloads:

No Utilization Activities

Systems:

Extended Sleep Period (Crew Off Duty)

Friday, 10/23 (GMT 297)

Payloads:

Food Acceptability

Food Physiology

Glacier Desiccant Swap

Spectrum Plate Remove

Standard Measures

Turbine Ceramic Install

Systems:

EHS CSA-CP Ext Maintenance

Saturday, 10/24 (GMT 298)

Payloads:

Standard Measures

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Sunday, 10/25 (GMT 299)

Payloads:

No Utilization Activities

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Ops

ISS HAM Kenwood Radio Power Down in Columbus

TBU. Check temperature

Regeneration of Micropurification unit (БМП) Ф2 cartridge

Stowage of equipment to be returned to Earth

ISS HAM Radio Power Down in Service Module

USOS Window Shutter Close

REFLEX. Deinstall and transfer BB-MKS kits to Soyuz

Environmental Health System (EHS) - Formaldehyde Monitoring Kit (FMK) Stow Operation

MSK-2. Disconnecting MSK-2 cultivator from station power supply

CASKAD. Disconnecting БОП from the Cascad thermostat. Thermostat Deactivation

HRF Generic Urine, Saliva, & Ambient Blood Collection

MSK-2. Transfer of MSK-2 cultivator for return

HRF Generic Ambient Blood Collection Pack And Handover

Food Physiology Fecal Sample Processing

KORREKTSIYA. Recharging Actimeter battery

CASKAD. BOP (БОП) Kit Transfer to Soyuz [СА] for return to the ground

BIOMAG-M. MICROVIR. Retrieval of kits from ТБУ-В #07 and transfer to Soyuz

[СТТС] Configuration for MRM1

SEPARATION. [СРВ-У-РС] urine water regeneration system distiller recovery. Closeout ops

Food Physiology MELFI Sample Retrieval/Insertion

Connecting SSC1 and SSC3 laptops to station Ethernet cable network for setting personal accounts by MCC-H specialists

Soyuz 745 Transfers Status Report

Photography of the external surface of Soyuz 745 -[СА]-БО hatch cover

Countermeasures System (CMS) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Cylinder Flywheel Evacuation

Air Quality Monitor (AQM) 6 Month Maintenance on AQM S/N 1010

KMATRYOSHKA-R. Tritel Hardware Monitoring

Downlink photo of external surface of Soyuz 745 [СА]-БО hatch cover after completion of cargo ops

Checking cover closure on SM windows 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14

Comm config for Soyuz 745 undocking and descent

Comm check with Soyuz 745 in RSA2- S/G 2

Crew Departure Preparations for Return to Earth

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Crew Medical Restraint System (CMRS) - Checkout

Soyuz 745 activation (without activation of Gas Analyzer), removal of Unit II No.8 from Soyuz, Emer-1a book transfer. Transfer Atmosphere Purification & Filtration Unit (АФОТ-2М), ИПК-1М gas mask, and Portable Repress Tank (БНП) from Soyuz 745 БО to MRM2.

Relocation and installation of Unit II No.8 in Soyuz 747 (MRM1)

Setup and activation of Crew Onboard Support Kit (КСПЭ) camcorder in MRM2 for TV Mpeg2 coverage of "Transfer Hatch Closure" via Ku-band (HDV Sony camcorder HVR-Z7E)

Soyuz 745-MRM2 Hatch Closure

TV Coverage of "Soyuz 745-MRM2 Hatch Closure"

ISS Crew Orientation

Turning off camcorder, TV system controls, closing applications

Soyuz 745- MRM2 hatch leak check

Soyuz 745 ODF Ops; Undocking and Descent Ops

Elektron-VM purge after deactivation

Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Portable Emergency Provisions (PEPS) Inspection

Preparing for MPEG-2 TV coverage of "Soyuz 745 Undocking" in SM via Ku-Band

Switching DC1-Soyuz PEV in MRM2 to CLOSED position

BIOMAG-M. ТБУ-В deactivation and teardown

ISTOCHNIK-M. Activation of Soyuz 745 telemetry recording mode

Soyuz 745 comm reconfig for nominal ops after landing

Soyuz 747 СУДН No. 2 Test in mated configuration

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.