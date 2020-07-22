NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 21 July, 2020 - Behnken and Cassidy Reach Ten Spacewalks Each

NASA astronaut and Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy conducts a spacewalk to set up the Tranquility module for the future installation of a NanoRacks airlock that will enable public and commercial research on the outside of the International Space Station. Cassidy has completed 10 spacewalks throughout his career for a total of 54 hours and 51 minutes spacewalking time. Credit: NASA.
NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Chris Cassidy concluded their spacewalk at 12:41 p.m. EDT, after five hours and 29 minutes.
The two NASA astronauts completed a number of tasks designed to upgrade International Space Station systems.
They began by installing a protective storage unit that includes two Robotic External Leak Locator (RELL) units the Canadian Space Agency's Dextre robot can use to detect leaks of ammonia, which is used to operate the station's cooling system.
Behnken and Cassidy then removed two lifting fixtures at the base of station solar arrays on the near port truss, or backbone, of the station. The "H-fixtures" were used for ground processing of the solar arrays prior to their launch.
They then completed tasks to prepare the outside of the Tranquility module for the arrival later this year of the Nanoracks commercial airlock on a SpaceX cargo delivery mission. After its installation, the airlock will enable be used to deploy commercial and government-sponsored experiments into space.
They also routed ethernet cables and removed a lens filter cover from an external camera.
This was the 10th spacewalk for each astronaut, tying them with Michael Lopez-Alegria and Peggy Whitson as the only other U.S. astronauts to complete 10 spacewalks. Behnken has now spent a total of 61 hours and 10 minutes spacewalking, which makes him the U.S. astronaut with the third most total time spacewalking, behind Lopez-Alegria and Andrew Feustel, and the fourth most overall. Cassidy now has spent a total of 54 hours and 51 minutes spacewalking and is ninth on the worldwide list for total time spacewalking.
Space station crew members have conducted 231 spacewalks in support of assembly and maintenance of the orbiting laboratory. Spacewalkers have now spent a total of 60 days, 12 hours, and 3 minutes working outside the station.
On-Orbit Status Reports
Payloads
Food Physiology: The crew performed the setup for Saliva collection in support of the Food Physiology study. The Integrated Impact of Diet on Human Immune Response, the Gut Microbiota, and Nutritional Status During Adaptation to Spaceflight (Food Physiology) experiment is designed to characterize the key effects of an enhanced spaceflight diet on immune function, the gut microbiome, and nutritional status indicators. These factors are interlinked, but diet is the only one that can be easily and meaningfully altered on Earth or during flight. This investigation aims to document the effect of dietary improvements on human physiology and the ability of those improvements to enhance adaptation to spaceflight.
Systems
US Extravehicular Activity (EVA) #68: Today, FE-11 Bob Behnken (EV1) and ISS CDR Chris Cassidy (EV2) completed US EVA #68 (S6 Battery EVA #4). Following a very successful EVA last week, the crew had minimal cleanup at the Integrated Equipment Assembly (IEA) during today's EVA. This allowed the crew to perform the following tasks:
Robotic Tool Storage (RiTS) Installation
H-Fixture Removal (1A and 3B)
Nanoracks Airlock Preparation
Camera Port 3 (CP3) Ethernet Cable Routing
CP13 Ethernet Cable Routing & Camera Lens Filter Removal
The crew was able to remove the H-fixtures today utilizing a set of modified pliers. The crew deferred a similar task during EVA #2 when they encountered difficulty attempting to remove the H-fixture. Ground teams developed a workaround tool by modifying a set of damaged pliers scheduled for disposal on HTV9.
Completed Task List Activities:
None
Today's Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
CMG Maneuver to Stage TEA
Ground Support for EVA #68
Look Ahead Plan
Wednesday, 7/22 (GMT 204)
Payloads:
HRF Saliva collect and Blood and Urine setup (NASA)
Astrobee On (NASA)
Food Physiology Collections (NASA)
EarthKAM shutdown and stow (NASA)
Systems:
Post-EVA PHS Exams
EMU H2O Recharge
EVA A/L Deconfig
EVA Debrief
WHC Manual Fill
Thursday, 7/23 (GMT 205)
Payloads:
HRF Saliva, Blood and Urine collect (NASA)
FIR/CDM Plate changeout (NASA)
Food Physiology MELFI inserts and hardware stow (NASA)
CBEF-L Config (JAXA)
SAMS EE R&R (NASA)
Systems:
EVA SAFER Test Module C/O
Thermal Amine Swingbed Removal
JEM Stowage Audit
Friday, 7/24 (GMT 206)
Payloads:
HRF Saliva, and Urine collect (NASA)
FIR/CDM Plate changeout (NASA)
MSRR Z-book Battery (NASA)
Astrobee Off (NASA)
SPECTRUM powerdown (NASA)
Systems:
N2 PPA PFMC Removal
EDR2 Launch Structure Removal
EVA Loop Scrub
76P Unpack Transfer
HMS WinSCAT
CMS Orthostatic Intolerance Garment (OIG) Fit Check
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Biochemical urine test. Data downlink via OCA
USOS Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Communication Configuration
HRF Generic Saliva Collection Setup
ISS HAM Radio Power Down in Columbus
EVA COTS UHF Communication Unit (CUCU) Verify off
ISS HAM Radio Power Down in Service Module
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) In-Suit Light Exercise (ISLE) Preparation
Auxiliary Computer System [ВКС] laptops anti-virus scan and report
Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Purge
Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) In-Suit Light Exercise (ISLE) Prebreathe
Checking cover closure on SM windows 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14.Note 8
TERMINATOR. Terminator-Limb PL Installation
Preparation for ИДЭ-4 smoke sensor needle cleaning in MRM2 Fire Detection System (СПО)
Crewlock Depress / Post Depress
Crewlock Egress
Robotic Tool Stowage (RiTS) Installation
1A H-Fixture Removal
Integrated Equipment Assembly (IEA) Cleanup
3B H-Fixture Removal
Unseal Dragon MegaHEPA
Life on the Station Photo/Video
Checkout of Condensate Supply Unit (БПК)
Cleanup
Safety Tether Reset
Nanoracks Preparation
Weekly checkout of RS video recording equipment
Filling ЕДВ with water from SM Rodnik H2O tank 1
INTERACTION-2. Experiment Ops
CP13 Cable Routing
CP3 Ethernet Cable Routing
CP13 Lens Filter Removal
EVA Crew Lock Ingress
Seal Dragon MegaHEPA
EVA Glove Photo Setup & Downlink
Crewlock Pre Repress
Crewlock Repress
Extra Vehicular Activity (EVA) Post-EVA Activities
Photo/TV Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Camera Disassembly
Private Medical Conference (PMC)
Photo/TV Extravehicular Activity (EVA) GoPro Downlink
Private Medical Conference (PMC)
Return to nominal comm configuration after USOS EVA
UF-ATMOSFERA. PL activation & Hardware Check
