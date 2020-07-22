NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 21 July, 2020 - Behnken and Cassidy Reach Ten Spacewalks Each

NASA astronaut and Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy conducts a spacewalk to set up the Tranquility module for the future installation of a NanoRacks airlock that will enable public and commercial research on the outside of the International Space Station. Cassidy has completed 10 spacewalks throughout his career for a total of 54 hours and 51 minutes spacewalking time. Credit: NASA.

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Chris Cassidy concluded their spacewalk at 12:41 p.m. EDT, after five hours and 29 minutes.

The two NASA astronauts completed a number of tasks designed to upgrade International Space Station systems.

They began by installing a protective storage unit that includes two Robotic External Leak Locator (RELL) units the Canadian Space Agency's Dextre robot can use to detect leaks of ammonia, which is used to operate the station's cooling system.

Behnken and Cassidy then removed two lifting fixtures at the base of station solar arrays on the near port truss, or backbone, of the station. The "H-fixtures" were used for ground processing of the solar arrays prior to their launch.

They then completed tasks to prepare the outside of the Tranquility module for the arrival later this year of the Nanoracks commercial airlock on a SpaceX cargo delivery mission. After its installation, the airlock will enable be used to deploy commercial and government-sponsored experiments into space.

They also routed ethernet cables and removed a lens filter cover from an external camera.

This was the 10th spacewalk for each astronaut, tying them with Michael Lopez-Alegria and Peggy Whitson as the only other U.S. astronauts to complete 10 spacewalks. Behnken has now spent a total of 61 hours and 10 minutes spacewalking, which makes him the U.S. astronaut with the third most total time spacewalking, behind Lopez-Alegria and Andrew Feustel, and the fourth most overall. Cassidy now has spent a total of 54 hours and 51 minutes spacewalking and is ninth on the worldwide list for total time spacewalking.

Space station crew members have conducted 231 spacewalks in support of assembly and maintenance of the orbiting laboratory. Spacewalkers have now spent a total of 60 days, 12 hours, and 3 minutes working outside the station.



On-Orbit Status Reports

Payloads

Food Physiology: The crew performed the setup for Saliva collection in support of the Food Physiology study. The Integrated Impact of Diet on Human Immune Response, the Gut Microbiota, and Nutritional Status During Adaptation to Spaceflight (Food Physiology) experiment is designed to characterize the key effects of an enhanced spaceflight diet on immune function, the gut microbiome, and nutritional status indicators. These factors are interlinked, but diet is the only one that can be easily and meaningfully altered on Earth or during flight. This investigation aims to document the effect of dietary improvements on human physiology and the ability of those improvements to enhance adaptation to spaceflight.

Systems

US Extravehicular Activity (EVA) #68: Today, FE-11 Bob Behnken (EV1) and ISS CDR Chris Cassidy (EV2) completed US EVA #68 (S6 Battery EVA #4). Following a very successful EVA last week, the crew had minimal cleanup at the Integrated Equipment Assembly (IEA) during today's EVA. This allowed the crew to perform the following tasks:

Robotic Tool Storage (RiTS) Installation

H-Fixture Removal (1A and 3B)

Nanoracks Airlock Preparation

Camera Port 3 (CP3) Ethernet Cable Routing

CP13 Ethernet Cable Routing & Camera Lens Filter Removal

The crew was able to remove the H-fixtures today utilizing a set of modified pliers. The crew deferred a similar task during EVA #2 when they encountered difficulty attempting to remove the H-fixture. Ground teams developed a workaround tool by modifying a set of damaged pliers scheduled for disposal on HTV9.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

CMG Maneuver to Stage TEA

Ground Support for EVA #68

Look Ahead Plan

Wednesday, 7/22 (GMT 204)

Payloads:

HRF Saliva collect and Blood and Urine setup (NASA)

Astrobee On (NASA)

Food Physiology Collections (NASA)

EarthKAM shutdown and stow (NASA)

Systems:

Post-EVA PHS Exams

EMU H2O Recharge

EVA A/L Deconfig

EVA Debrief

WHC Manual Fill

Thursday, 7/23 (GMT 205)

Payloads:

HRF Saliva, Blood and Urine collect (NASA)

FIR/CDM Plate changeout (NASA)

Food Physiology MELFI inserts and hardware stow (NASA)

CBEF-L Config (JAXA)

SAMS EE R&R (NASA)

Systems:

EVA SAFER Test Module C/O

Thermal Amine Swingbed Removal

JEM Stowage Audit

Friday, 7/24 (GMT 206)

Payloads:

HRF Saliva, and Urine collect (NASA)

FIR/CDM Plate changeout (NASA)

MSRR Z-book Battery (NASA)

Astrobee Off (NASA)

SPECTRUM powerdown (NASA)

Systems:

N2 PPA PFMC Removal

EDR2 Launch Structure Removal

EVA Loop Scrub

76P Unpack Transfer

HMS WinSCAT

CMS Orthostatic Intolerance Garment (OIG) Fit Check

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Biochemical urine test. Data downlink via OCA

USOS Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Communication Configuration

HRF Generic Saliva Collection Setup

ISS HAM Radio Power Down in Columbus

EVA COTS UHF Communication Unit (CUCU) Verify off

ISS HAM Radio Power Down in Service Module

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) In-Suit Light Exercise (ISLE) Preparation

Auxiliary Computer System [ВКС] laptops anti-virus scan and report

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Purge

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) In-Suit Light Exercise (ISLE) Prebreathe

Checking cover closure on SM windows 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14.Note 8

TERMINATOR. Terminator-Limb PL Installation

Preparation for ИДЭ-4 smoke sensor needle cleaning in MRM2 Fire Detection System (СПО)

Crewlock Depress / Post Depress

Crewlock Egress

Robotic Tool Stowage (RiTS) Installation

1A H-Fixture Removal

Integrated Equipment Assembly (IEA) Cleanup

3B H-Fixture Removal

Unseal Dragon MegaHEPA

Life on the Station Photo/Video

Checkout of Condensate Supply Unit (БПК)

Cleanup

Safety Tether Reset

Nanoracks Preparation

Weekly checkout of RS video recording equipment

Filling ЕДВ with water from SM Rodnik H2O tank 1

INTERACTION-2. Experiment Ops

CP13 Cable Routing

CP3 Ethernet Cable Routing

CP13 Lens Filter Removal

EVA Crew Lock Ingress

Seal Dragon MegaHEPA

EVA Glove Photo Setup & Downlink

Crewlock Pre Repress

Crewlock Repress

Extra Vehicular Activity (EVA) Post-EVA Activities

Photo/TV Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Camera Disassembly

Private Medical Conference (PMC)

Photo/TV Extravehicular Activity (EVA) GoPro Downlink

Private Medical Conference (PMC)

Return to nominal comm configuration after USOS EVA

UF-ATMOSFERA. PL activation & Hardware Check

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.