NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 21 February 2020 - Food Physiology.
Today - Food Physiology: The crew participated in a briefing to discuss dietary details with Food Physiology team.
The Integrated Impact of Diet on Human Immune Response, the Gut Microbiota, and Nutritional Status During Adaptation to Spaceflight (Food Physiology) experiment is designed to characterize the key effects of an enhanced spaceflight diet on immune function, the gut microbiome, and nutritional status indicators. These factors are interlinked, but diet is the only one that can be easily and meaningfully altered on Earth or during flight. This investigation aims to document the effect of dietary improvements on human physiology and the ability of those improvements to enhance adaptation to spaceflight.
OsteoOmics: The crew performed day 2 of 4 of the OsteoOmics cell culture media operations. A previous version of OsteoOmics was performed several years ago and was very successful - the current experiment expands on those successes. Millions of Americans experience bone loss, which results from disease or the reduced effects of gravity that can occur in bed-ridden patients. OsteoOmics tests whether magnetic levitation accurately simulates the free-fall conditions of microgravity by comparing genetic expression osteoblastic cells, a type of bone cell, levitated in a high-field superconducting magnet with cells flown in low-Earth orbit. This information helps scientists determine the molecular and metabolic changes that take place in magnetic levitation and real microgravity.
Plasma Krystal-4 (PK-4): The crew performed a familiarization for the 7 days of operations for the upcoming PK-4 campaign 9, which begin tomorrow. During these 7 days, 4 experiment runs are planned to be performed. PK-4 is a scientific collaboration between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), performing research in the field of "Complex Plasmas": low temperature gaseous mixtures composed of ionized gas, neutral gas, and micron-sized particles. The micro-particles become highly charged in the plasma and interact strongly with each other, which can lead to a self-organized structure of the micro-particles: so-called plasma crystals. PK -4 aims to study transport properties, thermodynamics, kinetics and statistical physics, dynamical processes, and instabilities in complex plasmas.
Systems:
Japanese Experiment Module (JEM) Inter-orbit Communication System (ICS)-Exposed Facility (EF) Jettison: At 12:50 CT today, robotics ground controllers commanded an SSRMS disposal jettison of the retired JEM ICS-EF, a sub-component of the JEM ICS communications system. The Kibo Inter-Orbit Communication System (ICS) provided an independent intercommunications network between the Kibo module and Tsukuba Space Center (TKSC) of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). The ICS-EF was launched on the STS-127 mission (2J/A) in July of 2009, and was attached to the Exposed Facility Unit (EFU)-7 where it was in service until August of 2017. Kibo science data is now delivered via the ISS Ku-band system which utilizes the expanded coverage of the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System (TDRSS) network.
SpX-20 Dragon Rendezvous On-Board Training (OBT): Today, the ISS crew completed their Dragon rendezvous and capture proficiency training. The crew reviewed the Dragon mission profile, rendezvous procedures, and systems used for monitoring and commanding the Dragon spacecraft. Currently, SpX-20 is scheduled to launch on March 2nd and rendezvous with the ISS on March 4th.
SSRMS Grapple and Jettison of the JEM ICS-EF
Vacuum System Jumper Off-gassing and Baseline Leak Check
OsteoOmics BioCell Thaw Operations Support
Saturday, 2/22 (GMT 053)
Payloads:
MSL-HERMES valve open
Systems:
Crew Off-Duty
Sunday, 2/23 (GMT 054)
Payloads:
Fluid Shifts dilution measures setup
Systems:
Crew Off-Duty
Monday, 2/24 (GMT 055)
Payloads:
EarthKAM Node 2 setup
Fluid Shifts
Nanoracks Plate reader relocate
OsteoOmics
Plasma Krystal-4
STaARS BS9, Standard Measures
Systems:
Node 2 Nadir Hatch to Unlatch
Regen ECLSS Operations
EHS CSA-CP Extended Maintenance
Biochemical Urine Test
URISYS Hardware Stowage. Data downlink via OCA
ISS crew and ГОГУ (RSA Flight Control Management Team) weekly conference (S-band)
LSG Primary Crew Restraint Unfold
Payload Laptop Terminal 3 (PLT3) BIOS Setting
OsteoOmics-2 Maintenance Work Area Preparation
Electrostatic Levitation Furnace (ELF) Gas Bottle Unit (GBU) valve closing
OsteoOmics LSG Operations
Recharging Soyuz 744 Samsung PC after OBT, remove from charge
OsteoOmics Thaw Kit Retrieval
Charging GoPro HERO3 Glisser-M camcorder batteries, Hardware gathering and setup of the first battery pack for recharging
OsteoOmics Thaw Bag Retrieval
OsteoOmics-2 MELFI Sample Retrieve
OsteoOmics BioCell Thaw Operations
Cleaning FGB Gas-Liquid Heat Exchanger (ГЖТ) Detachable Screens 1, 2, 3
OsteoOmics Thaw Bag Retrieval
OsteoOmics-2 MELFI Sample Retrieve
OsteoOmics BioCell Thaw Operations
OsteoOmics Thaw Bag Retrieval
OsteoOmics-2 MELFI Sample Retrieve
OsteoOmics BioCell Thaw Operations
Vacuum cleaning filters on Dust collectors ПC1, ПС2 in FGB
OsteoOmics Thaw Bag Retrieval
OsteoOmics-2 MELFI Sample Retrieve
OsteoOmics BioCell Thaw Operations
OsteoOmics Thaw Bag Retrieval
OsteoOmics-2 MELFI Sample Retrieve
OsteoOmics BioCell Thaw Operations
OsteoOmics Thaw Bag Retrieval
OsteoOmics-2 MELFI Sample Retrieve
OsteoOmics BioCell Thaw Operations
Charging GoPro HERO3 Glisser-M camcorder batteries, Remove the first battery pack from charging and setup the second battery pack for charging
Food Acceptability Survey
OsteoOmics BioCell Habitat Cleanup
MATRYOSHKA-R. Monitoring Tritel Readings
LSG Primary Crew Restraint Fold
MSL Hermes Vacuum Valve Close
On-board Training (OBT) Dragon Robotics Review
PK-4. Campaign 9 - familiarization
On-board Training (OBT) Dragon Rendezvous Review
PK-4. Hard Drive Audit
On-Board Training (OBT) Dragon OBT Conference
CONTENT. Experiment Ops
In-Flight Maintenance (IFM) Materials Science Research Rack (MSRR) Vacuum System (VS) Reconfiguration
Charging GoPro HERO3 Glisser-M camcorder batteries, Disconnect the second battery pack from charging and stow. Replace MLI covers on Glisser-M video equipment housing
UF-ATMOSFERA. Hardware and electrical connections setup.
Food Physiology Crew Diet Briefing
Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)
Polar Desiccant Swap
UF-ATMOSFERA. PL activation.
RFID Cable Reconnect
Temperature and Humidity Control Keep-Out-Zone Clear
Exercise Hygiene
LSG Work Volume Stow
UF-ATMOSFERA. Hardware Check
УФ-АТМОСФЕРА. Отключение НА
