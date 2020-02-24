NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 21 February 2020 - Food Physiology.

Today - Food Physiology: The crew participated in a briefing to discuss dietary details with Food Physiology team.

The Integrated Impact of Diet on Human Immune Response, the Gut Microbiota, and Nutritional Status During Adaptation to Spaceflight (Food Physiology) experiment is designed to characterize the key effects of an enhanced spaceflight diet on immune function, the gut microbiome, and nutritional status indicators. These factors are interlinked, but diet is the only one that can be easily and meaningfully altered on Earth or during flight. This investigation aims to document the effect of dietary improvements on human physiology and the ability of those improvements to enhance adaptation to spaceflight.

OsteoOmics: The crew performed day 2 of 4 of the OsteoOmics cell culture media operations. A previous version of OsteoOmics was performed several years ago and was very successful - the current experiment expands on those successes. Millions of Americans experience bone loss, which results from disease or the reduced effects of gravity that can occur in bed-ridden patients. OsteoOmics tests whether magnetic levitation accurately simulates the free-fall conditions of microgravity by comparing genetic expression osteoblastic cells, a type of bone cell, levitated in a high-field superconducting magnet with cells flown in low-Earth orbit. This information helps scientists determine the molecular and metabolic changes that take place in magnetic levitation and real microgravity.

Plasma Krystal-4 (PK-4): The crew performed a familiarization for the 7 days of operations for the upcoming PK-4 campaign 9, which begin tomorrow. During these 7 days, 4 experiment runs are planned to be performed. PK-4 is a scientific collaboration between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), performing research in the field of "Complex Plasmas": low temperature gaseous mixtures composed of ionized gas, neutral gas, and micron-sized particles. The micro-particles become highly charged in the plasma and interact strongly with each other, which can lead to a self-organized structure of the micro-particles: so-called plasma crystals. PK -4 aims to study transport properties, thermodynamics, kinetics and statistical physics, dynamical processes, and instabilities in complex plasmas.

Systems:

Japanese Experiment Module (JEM) Inter-orbit Communication System (ICS)-Exposed Facility (EF) Jettison: At 12:50 CT today, robotics ground controllers commanded an SSRMS disposal jettison of the retired JEM ICS-EF, a sub-component of the JEM ICS communications system. The Kibo Inter-Orbit Communication System (ICS) provided an independent intercommunications network between the Kibo module and Tsukuba Space Center (TKSC) of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). The ICS-EF was launched on the STS-127 mission (2J/A) in July of 2009, and was attached to the Exposed Facility Unit (EFU)-7 where it was in service until August of 2017. Kibo science data is now delivered via the ISS Ku-band system which utilizes the expanded coverage of the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System (TDRSS) network.

SpX-20 Dragon Rendezvous On-Board Training (OBT): Today, the ISS crew completed their Dragon rendezvous and capture proficiency training. The crew reviewed the Dragon mission profile, rendezvous procedures, and systems used for monitoring and commanding the Dragon spacecraft. Currently, SpX-20 is scheduled to launch on March 2nd and rendezvous with the ISS on March 4th.





Completed Task List Activities:

None

Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

SSRMS Grapple and Jettison of the JEM ICS-EF

Vacuum System Jumper Off-gassing and Baseline Leak Check

OsteoOmics BioCell Thaw Operations Support

Saturday, 2/22 (GMT 053)

Payloads:

MSL-HERMES valve open

Systems:

Crew Off-Duty

Sunday, 2/23 (GMT 054)

Payloads:

Fluid Shifts dilution measures setup

Systems:

Crew Off-Duty

Monday, 2/24 (GMT 055)

Payloads:

EarthKAM Node 2 setup

Fluid Shifts

Nanoracks Plate reader relocate

OsteoOmics

Plasma Krystal-4

STaARS BS9, Standard Measures

Systems:

Node 2 Nadir Hatch to Unlatch

Regen ECLSS Operations

EHS CSA-CP Extended Maintenance

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Biochemical Urine Test

URISYS Hardware Stowage. Data downlink via OCA

ISS crew and ГОГУ (RSA Flight Control Management Team) weekly conference (S-band)

LSG Primary Crew Restraint Unfold

Payload Laptop Terminal 3 (PLT3) BIOS Setting

OsteoOmics-2 Maintenance Work Area Preparation

Electrostatic Levitation Furnace (ELF) Gas Bottle Unit (GBU) valve closing

OsteoOmics LSG Operations

Recharging Soyuz 744 Samsung PC after OBT, remove from charge

OsteoOmics Thaw Kit Retrieval

Charging GoPro HERO3 Glisser-M camcorder batteries, Hardware gathering and setup of the first battery pack for recharging

OsteoOmics Thaw Bag Retrieval

OsteoOmics-2 MELFI Sample Retrieve

OsteoOmics BioCell Thaw Operations

Cleaning FGB Gas-Liquid Heat Exchanger (ГЖТ) Detachable Screens 1, 2, 3

OsteoOmics Thaw Bag Retrieval

OsteoOmics-2 MELFI Sample Retrieve

OsteoOmics BioCell Thaw Operations

OsteoOmics Thaw Bag Retrieval

OsteoOmics-2 MELFI Sample Retrieve

OsteoOmics BioCell Thaw Operations

Vacuum cleaning filters on Dust collectors ПC1, ПС2 in FGB

OsteoOmics Thaw Bag Retrieval

OsteoOmics-2 MELFI Sample Retrieve

OsteoOmics BioCell Thaw Operations

OsteoOmics Thaw Bag Retrieval

OsteoOmics-2 MELFI Sample Retrieve

OsteoOmics BioCell Thaw Operations

OsteoOmics Thaw Bag Retrieval

OsteoOmics-2 MELFI Sample Retrieve

OsteoOmics BioCell Thaw Operations

Charging GoPro HERO3 Glisser-M camcorder batteries, Remove the first battery pack from charging and setup the second battery pack for charging

Food Acceptability Survey

OsteoOmics BioCell Habitat Cleanup

MATRYOSHKA-R. Monitoring Tritel Readings

LSG Primary Crew Restraint Fold

MSL Hermes Vacuum Valve Close

On-board Training (OBT) Dragon Robotics Review

PK-4. Campaign 9 - familiarization

On-board Training (OBT) Dragon Rendezvous Review

PK-4. Hard Drive Audit

On-Board Training (OBT) Dragon OBT Conference

CONTENT. Experiment Ops

In-Flight Maintenance (IFM) Materials Science Research Rack (MSRR) Vacuum System (VS) Reconfiguration

Charging GoPro HERO3 Glisser-M camcorder batteries, Disconnect the second battery pack from charging and stow. Replace MLI covers on Glisser-M video equipment housing

UF-ATMOSFERA. Hardware and electrical connections setup.

Food Physiology Crew Diet Briefing

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

Polar Desiccant Swap

UF-ATMOSFERA. PL activation.

RFID Cable Reconnect

Temperature and Humidity Control Keep-Out-Zone Clear

Exercise Hygiene

LSG Work Volume Stow

UF-ATMOSFERA. Hardware Check

УФ-АТМОСФЕРА. Отключение НА

