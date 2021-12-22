NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 21 December, 2021 - SpaceX CRS 24 Launches.

SpX-24 Launch: Today, the SpaceX-24 Dragon spacecraft launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket at 4:07AM CST.

The spacecraft is carrying more than 6,500 pounds of research, supplies, and hardware to the ISS. Following the successful launch, the Dragon spacecraft will then prepare to rendezvous with a planned docking at the ISS early Wednesday morning, December 22nd.

Payloads:

Combustion Integrated Rack/Advanced Combustion via Microgravity Experiments (CIR/ACME): The crew replaced an 85% oxygen/15% nitrogen bottle with another bottle of the same composition. They also replaced a 100% ethylene (CH2=CH2) fuel bottle with a new bottle of the same composition. This was performed in support of the on-going Flame Design part 2 experiment. The Flame Design investigation studies the production and control of soot in order to optimize oxygen-enriched combustion and the design of robust, soot-free flames. Soot can adversely affect efficiency, emissions, and equipment lifetime, so this may lead to more efficient and cleaner burner designs.

Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Ellipsoids-4 (InSPACE-4): The crew set the appropriate parameters, distributed particles in the sample vial as needed, and adjusted the camera field of view for the final two runs of the experiment session. Following the completion of these experiment runs, the InSPACE-4 hardware was removed from the Microgravity Science Glovebox (MSG) and stowed. InSPACE-4 studies the assembly of tiny structures from colloids using magnetic fields. These structures change the properties of the assembled material, such as its mechanical response to or interaction with light and heat. Microgravity allows observation of these assembly processes free of confining sample walls and sedimentation and during timescales not possible using simulated microgravity. Results could provide insight into how to harness nanoparticles to fabricate and manufacture new materials.

ISS Ham pass: The crew participated in an ISS Ham pass with Berufliche Schule Direktorat 1 Nürnberg, Nuremberg, Germany. Some of the questions asked by the students included which languages an astronaut must be able to speak, how many people are on ISS currently, and how long an astronaut could stay on the ISS without health issues occurring. ISS Ham Radio provides opportunities to engage and educate students, teachers, parents, and other members of the community in science, technology, engineering, and math by providing a means to communicate between astronauts and the ground HAM radio units.

Nutrition Monitoring for the International Space Station (NutrISS): The crew logged their food and beverage intake using the EveryWear application. Long-duration spaceflight induces relevant changes in body composition and a loss of body mass. In the NutrISS investigation, a periodic assessment of body composition (body weight, fat mass, and fat-free mass) during spaceflight aboard the ISS is carried out using a dedicated bio-impedance analysis device to allow for the measurement of long-term energy balance modification over time. On the basis of this data, it is hypothesized that an adjusted diet maintaining a near-neutral energy balance, and/or increasing protein intake can limit microgravity-induced bone and muscle loss of crew members.

Ring Sheared Drop: The crew set up the Ring Sheared Drop experiment hardware in the MSG. During the end of the most recent set of sample processing, difficulties were encountered maintaining the desired spin motor speed. The current setup of the RSD hardware is for troubleshooting and root cause determination. The Ring Sheared Drop investigation examines the formation and flow of amyloids without the complications associated with the solid walls of a container, because in microgravity, surface tension provides containment of the liquid. Amyloids - fibrous, extracellular protein deposits found in organs and tissues - are associated with neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's. Results could contribute to better understanding of these diseases as well as to development of advanced materials.

Systems:

Dragon SpX-24 Arrival Preparations: The crew completed SpX-24 Dragon activities today, starting with Space Station Computer (SSC) relocations to the Lab Robotic Workstation (RWS) and Cupola in support of monitoring tools required for SpX-24 docking. The crew also participated in a review of Cargo Ops Products prior to the Cargo Ops Conference. SpX-24 is scheduled to dock tomorrow, December 22nd.

Regenerative ECLSS Recycle Tank Drain/Fill: Today, the crew set up the recycle tank to drain via the Urine Processor Assembly (UPA) Fill Drain Valve into a Brine EDV using the Urine Transfer System (UTS). Following the setup, the ground performed the tank drain using the UTS. Once the ground specialists completed the transfer, the crew verified the recycle tank was empty, terminated the drain, repositioned the fill/drain valve to force fill the recycle tank using UTS, and configured for nominal processing operations. The crew also swapped the EDV in the offload EDV spot of the UTS.

H2 Vent Valve Leak Rate Characterization: Today the crew completed activities to prepare for the H2 Vent Valve Leak Rate Characterization in the Lab. This characterization is necessary to support the relocation of the Oxygen Generation Assembly (OGA) back into the Lab, and the Lab configuration including OGA will need to meet leak rate and pressure decay requirements. Crew configured the Pressure Management Device (PMD) and Purge Adapter, and MCC-H performed commanding to complete the leak rate characterization.

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Hatch Seal Inspection: The crew continued the hatch seal inspection activities that began last Friday with the post-vestibule leak check on the Lab Aft Hatch. Crew took photos, assessed damage for any changes, and took measurements of damage. Crew will complete the Lab Forward Hatch inspection at a later date.

Completed Task List Activities:

Internal Wireless Instrumentation System (IWIS) Service Module (SM) Remote Sensor Unit (RSU) Check

Today's Ground Activities:

PMA Preparations for Ingress

Lab H2 Vent Valve Characterization using PMD

PMA Ventilation Prior to Ingress

ARS Lab MCA Vacuum Pressure Monitoring Mode Init

TCS TRRJ Locking

C2V2 RF Configuration

ACS - Inhibit GPS R/P Low Pressure Safing

CETA Light Activation

ACS Configuration for Dragon Docking to PMA3

PCS Reboot

Look Ahead Plan

Wednesday, December 22 (GMT 356)

Payloads:

DCB unpack

EasyMotion

Food Acceptability

Ice Cubes

MERLIN sample remove

Micro Age

NutrISS

PAUL XFR/install

PCG-20

Rhodium Cryptobiology

UOP activation

Systems:

Docking Dragon Monitoring Tools Setup

Dragon Zenith Approach Monitoring

Node 2 to Dragon Pressurization and Leak Check

Dragon Monitoring Tools Teardown

Node 2 to Dragon Final Pressurization and Vestibule prep for Ingress

ERA training

OBT Dragon Emergency Review

Dragon Cargo Transfer

Thursday, December 23 (GMT 357)

Payloads:

AWP

DCB unpack

Dragon locker remove

Food Physiology

LSG setup

Low Temp PCG

MERLIN Dragon install

Micro Age

Moderate Temp PCG

Nanoracks module 63, 94, 100 installation

NutrISS

PCG-20

Tangolab-4

Touching Surfaces

Systems:

Dragon Cargo Transfer

OBT Dragon Emergency Review

ERA manipulator checkout under ЭВТИ

Dragon Docking Station Support Computer Relocation

SSC 10 and 20 Swap

CMS ARED Cable Arm Rope Flip

Dragon-24 Locker Removal

IMS Conference

Friday, December 24 (GMT 358)

Payloads:

EasyMotion suit stow

Micro Age

NutrISS

Systems:

Crew Off-Duty Day

Today's Planned Activities:

Max Cycle Ergometer w/Vibration Isolation & Stabilization (CEVIS) Portable PFS Subject

INSPACE-4 (Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Emulsions 4) Experiment Run Ops

Combustion Integrated Rack Bottle Gather

ISS HAM Columbus Pass Kenwood

XF705 Camcorder Setup

Combustion Integrated Rack Manifold Bottle Replacement

NutrISS - ESA Nutritional Assessment

Combustion Integrated Rack Manifold #4 Bottle Replacement

Cargo Dragon - Station Support Computer Relocate

Combustion Integrated Rack Upper Rack Doors Close/Open

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain

Pressure Management Device (PMD) Equipment Setup for H2 Vent Valve Leak Rate Characterization

LSG Work Volume Deploy/Stow

INSPACE-4 (Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Emulsions 4) Experiment Run Conclude

Crew opens H2/N2 Vent Male Purge Adapter in support of the H2 Vent Valve Characterization

Dragon Zenith Node 2 Hatch Close/Open

INSPACE-4 (Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Emulsions 4) Hardware Stow

Polar Dragon Uninstall, Transfer, And EXPRESS Rack Install Overview

LSG Crew Restraint Installation Initial (Primary)

LMM Hardware Pack

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Hatch Seal Inspection

Ring-Sheared Drop Hardware Setup 2

Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap

LSG Primary Crew Restraint Fold

Dragon Rendezvous Operations Conference

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in Columbus

Photo TV High Definition (HD) Dragon Video Setup

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Fill Part 3

Dragon Cargo Operations Review

Dragon Cargo Operations Conference

