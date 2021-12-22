©NASA
NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 21 December, 2021 - SpaceX CRS 24 Launches.
SpX-24 Launch: Today, the SpaceX-24 Dragon spacecraft launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket at 4:07AM CST.
The spacecraft is carrying more than 6,500 pounds of research, supplies, and hardware to the ISS. Following the successful launch, the Dragon spacecraft will then prepare to rendezvous with a planned docking at the ISS early Wednesday morning, December 22nd.
Payloads:
Combustion Integrated Rack/Advanced Combustion via Microgravity Experiments (CIR/ACME): The crew replaced an 85% oxygen/15% nitrogen bottle with another bottle of the same composition. They also replaced a 100% ethylene (CH2=CH2) fuel bottle with a new bottle of the same composition. This was performed in support of the on-going Flame Design part 2 experiment. The Flame Design investigation studies the production and control of soot in order to optimize oxygen-enriched combustion and the design of robust, soot-free flames. Soot can adversely affect efficiency, emissions, and equipment lifetime, so this may lead to more efficient and cleaner burner designs.
Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Ellipsoids-4 (InSPACE-4): The crew set the appropriate parameters, distributed particles in the sample vial as needed, and adjusted the camera field of view for the final two runs of the experiment session. Following the completion of these experiment runs, the InSPACE-4 hardware was removed from the Microgravity Science Glovebox (MSG) and stowed. InSPACE-4 studies the assembly of tiny structures from colloids using magnetic fields. These structures change the properties of the assembled material, such as its mechanical response to or interaction with light and heat. Microgravity allows observation of these assembly processes free of confining sample walls and sedimentation and during timescales not possible using simulated microgravity. Results could provide insight into how to harness nanoparticles to fabricate and manufacture new materials.
ISS Ham pass: The crew participated in an ISS Ham pass with Berufliche Schule Direktorat 1 Nürnberg, Nuremberg, Germany. Some of the questions asked by the students included which languages an astronaut must be able to speak, how many people are on ISS currently, and how long an astronaut could stay on the ISS without health issues occurring. ISS Ham Radio provides opportunities to engage and educate students, teachers, parents, and other members of the community in science, technology, engineering, and math by providing a means to communicate between astronauts and the ground HAM radio units.
Nutrition Monitoring for the International Space Station (NutrISS): The crew logged their food and beverage intake using the EveryWear application. Long-duration spaceflight induces relevant changes in body composition and a loss of body mass. In the NutrISS investigation, a periodic assessment of body composition (body weight, fat mass, and fat-free mass) during spaceflight aboard the ISS is carried out using a dedicated bio-impedance analysis device to allow for the measurement of long-term energy balance modification over time. On the basis of this data, it is hypothesized that an adjusted diet maintaining a near-neutral energy balance, and/or increasing protein intake can limit microgravity-induced bone and muscle loss of crew members.
Ring Sheared Drop: The crew set up the Ring Sheared Drop experiment hardware in the MSG. During the end of the most recent set of sample processing, difficulties were encountered maintaining the desired spin motor speed. The current setup of the RSD hardware is for troubleshooting and root cause determination. The Ring Sheared Drop investigation examines the formation and flow of amyloids without the complications associated with the solid walls of a container, because in microgravity, surface tension provides containment of the liquid. Amyloids - fibrous, extracellular protein deposits found in organs and tissues - are associated with neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's. Results could contribute to better understanding of these diseases as well as to development of advanced materials.
Systems:
Dragon SpX-24 Arrival Preparations: The crew completed SpX-24 Dragon activities today, starting with Space Station Computer (SSC) relocations to the Lab Robotic Workstation (RWS) and Cupola in support of monitoring tools required for SpX-24 docking. The crew also participated in a review of Cargo Ops Products prior to the Cargo Ops Conference. SpX-24 is scheduled to dock tomorrow, December 22nd.
Regenerative ECLSS Recycle Tank Drain/Fill: Today, the crew set up the recycle tank to drain via the Urine Processor Assembly (UPA) Fill Drain Valve into a Brine EDV using the Urine Transfer System (UTS). Following the setup, the ground performed the tank drain using the UTS. Once the ground specialists completed the transfer, the crew verified the recycle tank was empty, terminated the drain, repositioned the fill/drain valve to force fill the recycle tank using UTS, and configured for nominal processing operations. The crew also swapped the EDV in the offload EDV spot of the UTS.
H2 Vent Valve Leak Rate Characterization: Today the crew completed activities to prepare for the H2 Vent Valve Leak Rate Characterization in the Lab. This characterization is necessary to support the relocation of the Oxygen Generation Assembly (OGA) back into the Lab, and the Lab configuration including OGA will need to meet leak rate and pressure decay requirements. Crew configured the Pressure Management Device (PMD) and Purge Adapter, and MCC-H performed commanding to complete the leak rate characterization.
In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Hatch Seal Inspection: The crew continued the hatch seal inspection activities that began last Friday with the post-vestibule leak check on the Lab Aft Hatch. Crew took photos, assessed damage for any changes, and took measurements of damage. Crew will complete the Lab Forward Hatch inspection at a later date.
Completed Task List Activities:
Internal Wireless Instrumentation System (IWIS) Service Module (SM) Remote Sensor Unit (RSU) Check
Today's Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
PMA Preparations for Ingress
Lab H2 Vent Valve Characterization using PMD
PMA Ventilation Prior to Ingress
ARS Lab MCA Vacuum Pressure Monitoring Mode Init
TCS TRRJ Locking
C2V2 RF Configuration
ACS - Inhibit GPS R/P Low Pressure Safing
CETA Light Activation
ACS Configuration for Dragon Docking to PMA3
PCS Reboot
Look Ahead Plan
Wednesday, December 22 (GMT 356)
Payloads:
DCB unpack
EasyMotion
Food Acceptability
Ice Cubes
MERLIN sample remove
Micro Age
NutrISS
PAUL XFR/install
PCG-20
Rhodium Cryptobiology
UOP activation
Systems:
Docking Dragon Monitoring Tools Setup
Dragon Zenith Approach Monitoring
Node 2 to Dragon Pressurization and Leak Check
Dragon Monitoring Tools Teardown
Node 2 to Dragon Final Pressurization and Vestibule prep for Ingress
ERA training
OBT Dragon Emergency Review
Dragon Cargo Transfer
Thursday, December 23 (GMT 357)
Payloads:
AWP
DCB unpack
Dragon locker remove
Food Physiology
LSG setup
Low Temp PCG
MERLIN Dragon install
Micro Age
Moderate Temp PCG
Nanoracks module 63, 94, 100 installation
NutrISS
PCG-20
Tangolab-4
Touching Surfaces
Systems:
Dragon Cargo Transfer
OBT Dragon Emergency Review
ERA manipulator checkout under ЭВТИ
Dragon Docking Station Support Computer Relocation
SSC 10 and 20 Swap
CMS ARED Cable Arm Rope Flip
Dragon-24 Locker Removal
IMS Conference
Friday, December 24 (GMT 358)
Payloads:
EasyMotion suit stow
Micro Age
NutrISS
Systems:
Crew Off-Duty Day
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Max Cycle Ergometer w/Vibration Isolation & Stabilization (CEVIS) Portable PFS Subject
INSPACE-4 (Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Emulsions 4) Experiment Run Ops
Combustion Integrated Rack Bottle Gather
ISS HAM Columbus Pass Kenwood
XF705 Camcorder Setup
Combustion Integrated Rack Manifold Bottle Replacement
NutrISS - ESA Nutritional Assessment
Combustion Integrated Rack Manifold #4 Bottle Replacement
Cargo Dragon - Station Support Computer Relocate
Combustion Integrated Rack Upper Rack Doors Close/Open
Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain
Pressure Management Device (PMD) Equipment Setup for H2 Vent Valve Leak Rate Characterization
LSG Work Volume Deploy/Stow
INSPACE-4 (Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Emulsions 4) Experiment Run Conclude
Crew opens H2/N2 Vent Male Purge Adapter in support of the H2 Vent Valve Characterization
Dragon Zenith Node 2 Hatch Close/Open
INSPACE-4 (Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Emulsions 4) Hardware Stow
Polar Dragon Uninstall, Transfer, And EXPRESS Rack Install Overview
LSG Crew Restraint Installation Initial (Primary)
LMM Hardware Pack
In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Hatch Seal Inspection
Ring-Sheared Drop Hardware Setup 2
Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap
LSG Primary Crew Restraint Fold
Dragon Rendezvous Operations Conference
Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in Columbus
Photo TV High Definition (HD) Dragon Video Setup
Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Fill Part 3
Dragon Cargo Operations Review
Dragon Cargo Operations Conference
