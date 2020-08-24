©NASA
NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 21 August, 2020 - Retrieving RADI-N2 Detectors.
Payloads - RADI-N2 (Radiation Dosimetry Inside ISS-Neutrons): The crew retrieved the 8 neutron bubble detectors and pouches and handed them over to the Russian crew for processing.
The objective of this Canadian Space Agency investigation is to better characterize the ISS neutron environment, define the risk posed to the crew members' health, and provide the data necessary to develop advanced protective measures for future spaceflight. It's been recognized that neutrons make up a significant fraction (10-30%) of the biologically effective radiation exposure in low-Earth orbit. The bubble detectors used in the investigation are designed detect neutrons and ignore all other radiation.
Systems
Mobile Servicing System (MSS) Operations: Yesterday, MSS software version 10.1 was uplinked to ISS. Following the uplink, ground controllers (ROBO) power cycled the Lab and Cupola Robotics Work Stations (RWS) to download the new software. The Lab RWS was commanded to backup status nominally. The Cupola RWS command to active status was aborted due to invalid checkpoint data. After ROBO reset the checkpoint data the Cupola RWS was commanded to active status and the MSS was powered up. Due to the 2.5 hour delay, the Direct Drive Testing activity was postponed to a later date. The Feed Forward Limping (FFL) checkout was completed.
USOS Isolation Operations: Today, the crew completed gathering and transferring items to the Russian Segment along with placing life support equipment in a dormant state in preparation for the upcoming USOS isolation period. The crew closed several module hatches to allow the ground team to monitor pressures throughout the weekend. The crew will remain isolated in the Russian Segment (SM/MRM2/Soyuz/Progress) until Monday afternoon. The ECLS Community has been tracking an increase in nominal atmosphere leakage since October 2019.
Completed Task List Activities:
USOS Isolation Gather
Today's Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
USOS Module Isolation Ground Support
MT Translation and SSRMS Walk-off
LSR Software Update
RGN OGA Discharge
Look Ahead Plan
Saturday, 8/22 (GMT 235)
Payloads:
Off-duty
Systems:
Crew Off Duty
Sunday, 8/23 (GMT 236)
Payloads:
Off-duty
Systems:
Crew Off Duty
Monday, 8/24 (GMT 237)
Payloads:
No Payload activities
Systems:
Hatch Open for Leak Isolation
WHC Reactivation
EMU Glove TMG DTO
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
AC Vacuum Cleaner Label
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Caps Cargo Transfer Bag (CTB) Audit
EVA EMU Glove TMG R&R DTO
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) On-Orbit Replaceable Unit (ORU) Cargo Transfer Bag (CTB) Cleanup
Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)
In-Flight Maintenance (IFM) Jumper Quick Disconnect (QD) Maintenance
In-Flight Maintenance LAB Filter Inspection
Inventory Management System (IMS) conference
JEMRMS WVE VLU Removing and Replacing
Radiation Dosimetry Inside ISS-Neutrons Hardware Handover
Radi-N Detector Retrieval/Readout
Three Payload Rack Transfer Big Picture Words Review
Egressing the USOS for Module Isolation and Leak Determination
USOS Isolation Gather
USOS Item Transfer
Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap
Wanted Poster - APAS Hatch Cover
Waste & Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Operations Break
