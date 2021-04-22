NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 21 April, 2021 - SpaceX Crew 2 Launch Delayed a Day

©NASA.
SpaceX Crew-2 Preflight
The seven Expedition 65 crew members will wait an extra day to greet the four SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts after their launch slipped due to high winds.
The International Space Station residents will stay focused on their human research activities to improve life on Earth and in space.
NASA and SpaceX managers pushed back the launch of the SpaceX Crew-2 mission to Friday at 5:49 a.m. EDT. Unfavorable weather conditions were predicted along the flight path after Thursday's launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, along with Mission Specialists Akihiko Hoshide and Thomas Pesquet, are now due to arrive at the orbital lab on Saturday at 5:10 a.m. The quartet will dock the Crew Dragon Endeavour to the Harmony module's forward-facing international docking adapter. NASA TV begins its continuous coverage of the launch and docking activities on Friday at 1:30 a.m.
Meanwhile, space research continues full speed ahead as the station residents help scientists understand how their bodies are adapting to living in microgravity. Four of the station astronauts are also preparing to return to Earth next week in the midst of the science and maintenance work on orbit.
Commander Shannon Walker began her day scanning the leg muscles of Flight Engineer Michael Hopkins using an ultrasound device to observe muscle tone, stiffness and elasticity. The duo then partnered up in the afternoon observing microscopic worms to study how space affects the genetic expression of muscles.
Flight Engineers Victor Glover and Soichi Noguchi took turns wearing virtual reality goggles and clicking a trackball today for a study exploring how astronauts perceive time when living off the Earth. The duo, along Walker and Hopkins, is also getting ready to complete its station mission on April 28. The foursome will parachute to Earth inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience and splashdown off the coast of Florida ending a 162-day space research mission.
Nearly two weeks into their mission, three new Expedition 65 crewmates have stepped into their roles as orbital researchers and troubleshooters. NASA Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei collected and stowed his blood, urine and fecal samples for a pair of space biology studies today. Veteran cosmonaut and Flight Engineer Oleg Novitskiy worked on Russian power and plumbing systems. First time cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov checked computer electronics and studied Earth photography techniques and optimal space exercises.
On-Orbit Status Report
Crew-2 Launch Delay: Teams discussed the weather forecast for the Thursday April 22 Crew-2 launch attempt and all concurred with delaying the launch. Winds and wave heights along the ascent corridor, including at the pad and staging areas, are predicted to be unfavorable for Thursday. The new target launch date is Friday April 23 at 4:49AM CT. Docking would occur on Saturday, April 24 at 4:10AM CT.
Payloads
Micro-16: The crew prepared the final group of Micro-16 Session 4 Day 2 samples for microscopy observations. This was the last load and microscopy operations for this experiment. Loss of muscle mass and strength present a major challenge for astronauts on future long space voyages. Determining Muscle Strength in Space-flown Caenorhabditis elegans (Micro-16) uses this tiny worm to test whether decreased expression of muscle proteins is associated with decreased strength. The research team developed a new device to measure muscle strength in multiple generations of space-reared C. elegans worms and compare that strength to postflight muscle gene expression analyses.
Myotones: The crew performed Myotones Ultrasound sessions and skin markings measurements. The investigation observes the biochemical properties of muscles (e.g. muscle tone, stiffness, elasticity) during long-term exposure spaceflight environment. Results from this investigation can provide a better understanding of the principles of human resting muscle tone. This could lead to the development of new strategies for alternative treatments for rehabilitation on Earth, as well as for future space missions.
Time Perception in Microgravity: The crew completed setup and experiment session for Time Perception in Microgravity. The accurate perception of objects in the environment is a prerequisite for spatial orientation and reliable performance of motor tasks. The experiment is also fundamental to motion perception, sound localization, speech, and fine motor coordination. It quantifies the subjective changes in time perception in humans during and after long-duration exposure to microgravity.
Systems
Toilet Stall Attachment Mechanism Repair: The crew replaced the tightening knob on two Toilet Stall attachment mechanisms on the starboard-top panel. The original hardware had become non-captive during use and a repair kit was flown on NG-15. One of the two mechanisms was successfully repaired, however, a fastener on the second mechanism failed during closeout of the activity. The Stall was replaced onto the Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) rack and attached with the available hardware. Crew have been advised to avoid applying loads into the Stall while in this interim configuration. Teams are assessing a plan to recover the failed mechanism.
Completed Task List Activities:
None
Today's Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Payloads ops support
MISSE robo ops
Crew-1 system checkout
Look Ahead Plan
Thursday, April 22 (GMT 112)
Crew off duty
Payloads:
Food Physiology Urine saliva collect (NASA)
Standard Measures Blood collect (NASA)
Systems
Dragon tablet sync
Weekly housekeeping
Friday, April 23 (GMT 113)
Payloads:
AC touch (NASA)
AWP watch don (NASA)
Standard Measures Blood collect (NASA)
MAND print removal (NASA)
Food Acceptability (NASA)
Food Physiology Saliva collect(NASA)
Systems
CASA install part 3
Crew-2 Dragon arrival
ISS Safety Briefing
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval And Insertion Operations
HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Setup and Frozen Blood Collection Subject
HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Operator
HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Configuration
HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Spin Conclude
iPad WiFi switch to CrewNet network to install Everywer App
HRF Generic MELFI Sample Insertion
Micro-16 MELFI Media Kit Retrieve
HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Conclude And Stow
Micro-16 Checklist Print
Micro-16 Maintenance Work Area Preparation
HRF Generic Urine Collection Male
MRM1 Comm Config
Microscope Reposition Preparation
Echo Unit Setup for Myotones experiment
HRF Generic MELFI Sample Insertion Operations
Myotones Measurements
JPM THC b Water Separator R&R
Myotones Ultrasound scan using ECHO Unit
Comm reconfig for nominal ops
Myotones Device Data Transfer
XF305 Camcorder Setup [Deferred]
Solid Combustion Experiment Module (SCEM) Experiment LAN Cable Reconfiguration [Deferred]
Dragon Multi-Port Charger Relocate
Countermeasures Systems (CMS) Exercise Equipment Gather
Crew Departure Preparations for Return to Earth
Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain
iWatch Charge for SpX CREW DRAGON
63S Cargo Restow
Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain Part 2
Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)
HRF Generic Urine Collection Male
Micro-16 Experiment Setup
Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis
HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval And Insertion Operations
Micro-16 Final Loading Operations
EveryWear App Configuration
Micro-16 Microscopy Operations
Atmosphere Control and Supply (ACS) Nitrogen Oxygen Recharge System (NORS) Low Pressure Oxygen Supply
Crew Dragon Tablet Sync
Mouse Transfer Box Gather
Crew Dragon Tablet Stow
JPM THC b Water Separator Connector Demate
Antimicrobial Coatings Touch
Micro-16 Final Loading Operations
Time experiment science
HRF Generic Urine Collection Male
HRF Generic MELFI Sample Insertion Operations
JPM THC b Water Separator R&R Closeout
Food Physiology MELFI Sample Retrieval
Food Physiology Fecal Sample Processing
In Flight Maintenance Stall Knob Remove & Replace [Aborted]
Time experiment science
LIGHT INSTALLATION AT JPM1OF7
Food Physiology MELFI Sample Insertion 2
Food Physiology MELFI Sample Insertion 3
Food Physiology Fecal Sample Processing Hardware And Portable Glovebag Stow
Micro-16 MELFI Culture Return Bag Insertion
Microscope Reposition Post Ops
Micro-16 Experiment Stow
Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Fill Part 3
Crew Departure Preparations for Return to Earth
HRF Generic Urine Collection Male
Echo Unit Stowage
Astrobee Off
HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval And Insertion Operations
Crew Departure Preparations for Return to Earth
Remove SpX-CREW DRAGON iWatch from charger
Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Sample Data Record
Polar Desiccant Swap
Crew time for ISS adaptation and orientation
Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
Calendar
Recent Articles
Masthead
Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com
Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter