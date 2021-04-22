NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 21 April, 2021 - SpaceX Crew 2 Launch Delayed a Day

The seven Expedition 65 crew members will wait an extra day to greet the four SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts after their launch slipped due to high winds.

The International Space Station residents will stay focused on their human research activities to improve life on Earth and in space.

NASA and SpaceX managers pushed back the launch of the SpaceX Crew-2 mission to Friday at 5:49 a.m. EDT. Unfavorable weather conditions were predicted along the flight path after Thursday's launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, along with Mission Specialists Akihiko Hoshide and Thomas Pesquet, are now due to arrive at the orbital lab on Saturday at 5:10 a.m. The quartet will dock the Crew Dragon Endeavour to the Harmony module's forward-facing international docking adapter. NASA TV begins its continuous coverage of the launch and docking activities on Friday at 1:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, space research continues full speed ahead as the station residents help scientists understand how their bodies are adapting to living in microgravity. Four of the station astronauts are also preparing to return to Earth next week in the midst of the science and maintenance work on orbit.

Commander Shannon Walker began her day scanning the leg muscles of Flight Engineer Michael Hopkins using an ultrasound device to observe muscle tone, stiffness and elasticity. The duo then partnered up in the afternoon observing microscopic worms to study how space affects the genetic expression of muscles.

Flight Engineers Victor Glover and Soichi Noguchi took turns wearing virtual reality goggles and clicking a trackball today for a study exploring how astronauts perceive time when living off the Earth. The duo, along Walker and Hopkins, is also getting ready to complete its station mission on April 28. The foursome will parachute to Earth inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience and splashdown off the coast of Florida ending a 162-day space research mission.

Nearly two weeks into their mission, three new Expedition 65 crewmates have stepped into their roles as orbital researchers and troubleshooters. NASA Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei collected and stowed his blood, urine and fecal samples for a pair of space biology studies today. Veteran cosmonaut and Flight Engineer Oleg Novitskiy worked on Russian power and plumbing systems. First time cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov checked computer electronics and studied Earth photography techniques and optimal space exercises.

On-Orbit Status Report

Crew-2 Launch Delay: Teams discussed the weather forecast for the Thursday April 22 Crew-2 launch attempt and all concurred with delaying the launch. Winds and wave heights along the ascent corridor, including at the pad and staging areas, are predicted to be unfavorable for Thursday. The new target launch date is Friday April 23 at 4:49AM CT. Docking would occur on Saturday, April 24 at 4:10AM CT.

Payloads

Micro-16: The crew prepared the final group of Micro-16 Session 4 Day 2 samples for microscopy observations. This was the last load and microscopy operations for this experiment. Loss of muscle mass and strength present a major challenge for astronauts on future long space voyages. Determining Muscle Strength in Space-flown Caenorhabditis elegans (Micro-16) uses this tiny worm to test whether decreased expression of muscle proteins is associated with decreased strength. The research team developed a new device to measure muscle strength in multiple generations of space-reared C. elegans worms and compare that strength to postflight muscle gene expression analyses.

Myotones: The crew performed Myotones Ultrasound sessions and skin markings measurements. The investigation observes the biochemical properties of muscles (e.g. muscle tone, stiffness, elasticity) during long-term exposure spaceflight environment. Results from this investigation can provide a better understanding of the principles of human resting muscle tone. This could lead to the development of new strategies for alternative treatments for rehabilitation on Earth, as well as for future space missions.

Time Perception in Microgravity: The crew completed setup and experiment session for Time Perception in Microgravity. The accurate perception of objects in the environment is a prerequisite for spatial orientation and reliable performance of motor tasks. The experiment is also fundamental to motion perception, sound localization, speech, and fine motor coordination. It quantifies the subjective changes in time perception in humans during and after long-duration exposure to microgravity.

Systems

Toilet Stall Attachment Mechanism Repair: The crew replaced the tightening knob on two Toilet Stall attachment mechanisms on the starboard-top panel. The original hardware had become non-captive during use and a repair kit was flown on NG-15. One of the two mechanisms was successfully repaired, however, a fastener on the second mechanism failed during closeout of the activity. The Stall was replaced onto the Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) rack and attached with the available hardware. Crew have been advised to avoid applying loads into the Stall while in this interim configuration. Teams are assessing a plan to recover the failed mechanism.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Payloads ops support

MISSE robo ops

Crew-1 system checkout

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, April 22 (GMT 112)

Crew off duty

Payloads:

Food Physiology Urine saliva collect (NASA)

Standard Measures Blood collect (NASA)

Systems

Dragon tablet sync

Weekly housekeeping

Friday, April 23 (GMT 113)

Payloads:

AC touch (NASA)

AWP watch don (NASA)

Standard Measures Blood collect (NASA)

MAND print removal (NASA)

Food Acceptability (NASA)

Food Physiology Saliva collect(NASA)

Systems

CASA install part 3

Crew-2 Dragon arrival

ISS Safety Briefing

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval And Insertion Operations

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Setup and Frozen Blood Collection Subject

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Operator

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Configuration

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Spin Conclude

iPad WiFi switch to CrewNet network to install Everywer App

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Insertion

Micro-16 MELFI Media Kit Retrieve

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Conclude And Stow

Micro-16 Checklist Print

Micro-16 Maintenance Work Area Preparation

HRF Generic Urine Collection Male

MRM1 Comm Config

Microscope Reposition Preparation

Echo Unit Setup for Myotones experiment

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Insertion Operations

Myotones Measurements

JPM THC b Water Separator R&R

Myotones Ultrasound scan using ECHO Unit

Comm reconfig for nominal ops

Myotones Device Data Transfer

XF305 Camcorder Setup [Deferred]

Solid Combustion Experiment Module (SCEM) Experiment LAN Cable Reconfiguration [Deferred]

Dragon Multi-Port Charger Relocate

Countermeasures Systems (CMS) Exercise Equipment Gather

Crew Departure Preparations for Return to Earth

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain

iWatch Charge for SpX CREW DRAGON

63S Cargo Restow

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain Part 2

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

HRF Generic Urine Collection Male

Micro-16 Experiment Setup

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval And Insertion Operations

Micro-16 Final Loading Operations

EveryWear App Configuration

Micro-16 Microscopy Operations

Atmosphere Control and Supply (ACS) Nitrogen Oxygen Recharge System (NORS) Low Pressure Oxygen Supply

Crew Dragon Tablet Sync

Mouse Transfer Box Gather

Crew Dragon Tablet Stow

JPM THC b Water Separator Connector Demate

Antimicrobial Coatings Touch

Micro-16 Final Loading Operations

Time experiment science

HRF Generic Urine Collection Male

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Insertion Operations

JPM THC b Water Separator R&R Closeout

Food Physiology MELFI Sample Retrieval

Food Physiology Fecal Sample Processing

In Flight Maintenance Stall Knob Remove & Replace [Aborted]

Time experiment science

LIGHT INSTALLATION AT JPM1OF7

Food Physiology MELFI Sample Insertion 2

Food Physiology MELFI Sample Insertion 3

Food Physiology Fecal Sample Processing Hardware And Portable Glovebag Stow

Micro-16 MELFI Culture Return Bag Insertion

Microscope Reposition Post Ops

Micro-16 Experiment Stow

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Fill Part 3

Crew Departure Preparations for Return to Earth

HRF Generic Urine Collection Male

Echo Unit Stowage

Astrobee Off

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval And Insertion Operations

Crew Departure Preparations for Return to Earth

Remove SpX-CREW DRAGON iWatch from charger

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Sample Data Record

Polar Desiccant Swap

Crew time for ISS adaptation and orientation



