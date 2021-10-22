NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 20 October, 2021 - Life Support, Spacesuits and Botany Work

The uncrewed Russian Progress 78 spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station's Poisk module at 7:42 p.m. EDT today and will arrive at the station's Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module for redocking tomorrow.

Progress 78 will back out to a distance of 120 miles from the space station for a period of just over 24 hours to allow for station keeping. The cargo spacecraft will then make an automated docking at 12:23 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, to the new module.

The maneuver will position Progress 78 to conduct leak checks of the Nauka module's propellent lines before they are used with the new module's thrusters for orientation control of the station. Progress 78 arrived at the station in July and will depart in late November.

Life support, spacesuits and botany work filled Wednesday's schedule for the Expedition 66 crew aboard the International Space Station. The orbital residents are also gearing up for a Russian resupply ship backing away from the station tonight and switching docking ports just over a day later.

Astronauts Megan McArthur of NASA and Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) were back in the Tranquility module today replacing components inside the oxygen generation system (OGS). The duo started the work on Tuesday flushing OGS parts of contaminants. They closed out the work today and reactivated the U.S. life support device.

Commander Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency) spent the afternoon in the U.S. Quest airlock working on a U.S. spacesuit. The two-time space station resident verified the resized suit is fully functional ahead of an upcoming spacewalk planned for later this year.

NASA Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei serviced a pair of science freezers during the morning. Afterward, he cleaned debris around the Advanced Plant Habitat then photographed the condition of the botany research facility. Station Flight Engineer Shane Kimbrough of NASA, who is also commander of the SpaceX Crew-2 mission, is now packing cargo and turning his attention to early November's return to Earth of he and his Crew-2 crewmates McArthur, Hoshide and Pesquet aboard the Crew Dragon Endeavour.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads:

Plant Habitat-04: A crewmember removed plant litter (detritus) from the growth chamber and photographed the plants/peppers. Numerous healthy peppers have been reported and the crew has been watching the plants with interest. Microgravity Growth of New Mexico Hatch Green Chile as a Technical Display of Advanced Plant Habitat's Capabilities (Plant Habitat-04) demonstrates using the Advanced Plant Habitat (APH) by growing peppers in space for the first time. An excellent source of Vitamin C, peppers are more difficult to cultivate than many possible space crops because they take longer to germinate, grow, and develop fruit. The investigation includes microbial analysis to improve understanding of plant-microbe interactions in space and assessment of flavor and texture, which vary based on the growth environment and care such as amount of watering.

Polar-4: The crew inspected and took photos of the front sealing face of POLAR and the door seal to check for any damage or anomalies. Polar is a Cold Stowage managed facility that provides transport and storage of science samples at cryogenic temperatures (-80ºC) to and from the International Space Station (ISS). Polar operates on 75 W supplied power and uses air cooling as its heat rejection method. Polar can accommodate up to 12.75 liters of sample volume and 20 lbm including sample support equipment.

Probiotics: The crew collected saliva samples and filled out an experiment questionnaire. Some species of harmful bacteria such as Salmonella grow stronger and more virulent in the microgravity environment of space. At the same time, the human immune system is weaker in space, leading to increased health risks. The objective of the Probiotics investigation is to study the impact of continuous consumption of beneficial bacteria (probiotics) on immune function and intestinal microbiota in astronauts in a closed microgravity environment. The results of this investigation may be used to support improvements in crew members' intestinal microbiota and their immune function on long-duration space missions.

Space Automated Bioproduct Lab-4 (SABL-4): The crew performed an activation and checkout of SABL S/N 4 located in EXpedite the PRocessing of Experiments for Space Station Racks (EXPRESS) Rack 8. SABL supports a wide variety of investigations in the life, physical and material sciences with a focus on supporting research of biological systems and processes. It has over 23 liters of temperature-controlled volume with LED lighting for scientific hardware and investigations. It can be fitted to provide 5% CO2 (or any required concentration of CO2) for cell cultures or other types of investigations and has two USB 2.0 ports and two Ethernet LAN connections. It also has switchable 28vdc and 5vdc power supplies for investigation use.

SpaceDuino: The crew installed the SpaceDuino hardware in the Columbus module starboard endcone area, and then activated the investigation. SpaceDuino studies the technical capabilities and economic benefit of off-the-shelf hardware and open source software in microgravity. Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and other single board computers have increased in computational power, reliability, and availability while decreasing in cost. Paired with features such as low-voltage sensors and wireless communication, these systems can provide low-cost data acquisition and control, increasing opportunities for microgravity-based research and allowing for more efficient use of resources.

Toilet: The crew checked the cover on the Toilet Conductivity Sensor inlet and outlet for any pretreated urine leaks and filled out a questionnaire. The Toilet System is an Exploration Tech Demo that has evolved into a permanent USOS system. The Toilet has the same basic design as the Orion Universal Waste Management System (UWMS). The Toilet System will be the primary WMS for USOS for up to 90-crew-days and interfaces with the Urine Transfer System (UTS) to allow concurrent WHC/Toilet operations.

Touching Surfaces: The crew performed a periodic touching of the five Touch Arrays which are deployed in different locations in the US segment of ISS. Previous space research conducted during short-term flight experiments and long-term environmental monitoring on board orbiting space stations (such as MIR or the International Space Station) suggests that the relationship between humans and microbes is altered in the crewed habitat in space. This interdisciplinary project Touching Surfaces aims to investigate novel, laser-structured antimicrobial surfaces onboard the ISS. The realistic testing of the tailor-made nanostructured antimicrobial surface in space allows for the determination of the most suitable design for antimicrobial surfaces for terrestrial applications such as public transportation and clinical settings, as well as future human space mission and habitation design.

Systems:

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Orbital Replacement Unit (ORU) Checkout: Today, the crew performed a checkout of EMU 3004. This checkout is nominally completed to verify that the reassembled EMU is fully functional following the Hard Upper Torso (HUT) R&R that was completed last week.

Oxygen Generation Assembly (OGA) Hydrogen (H2) ORU R&R: The crew performed an R&R of the OGA H2 sensor and cleaned the associated Avionics Air Assembly (AAA) inlet. The H2 sensor R&R is a routine maintenance activity and is necessary due to the nominal degradation of the H2 sensor materials over time.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Mobile Servicing System (MSS) PowerUp

Video Distribution Subsystem (VDS) Robotics Ground Configuration

Mobile Servicing System (MSS) Walkoff to Lab PDGF

Crew Dragon System Checkout

Mobile Servicing System (MSS) Powerdown

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, October 21 (GMT 294)

Payloads:

Actiwatch Plus setup/stow

Advanced Nano Step

CIR FOMA Calibration prep

Food Acceptability

JAXA Water Recovery system Gastrap module install

Pilote science session

Plasma Kristall-4 disk audit and experiment campaign fam

RFID label apply

SABL activation and checkout

Soret Facet Cell removal

Toilet Daily Questionnaire and photo survey

VR headset troubleshooting

Systems:

EMU Resize

KCU Cable Pin Fix

OGA ORU Stow

Friday, October 22 (GMT 295)

Payloads:

Actiwatch Plus setup/stow

ELC1 shell swap

Express Rack Bulb Replacement

Food Physiology

GITAI Node 3 valve open, camcorder setup and Hardware remove

HRF GDS tank photo

JAXA Mission data recorder HD replace

NanoRacks Airlock temp stow replace

RFID label apply

Ring Sheared Drop-2 sample install

Toilet Daily big picture word review, questionnaire, dose check, and leak check

Systems:

COL WOOV8 R&R

N3 Endcone Stowage Replace

NRAL Stowage Replace

CASA Outfitting

EVA HUT Stow

Saturday, October 23 (GMT 296)

Payloads:

HRF urine setup

LIDAL re-install (WOOV8 cleanup)

MELFI icebrick insert

Toilet daily questionnaire

Systems:

Crew Day-off

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Probiotics Saliva Operations

Probiotics Saliva Sample MELFI Insertion

Probiotics Question

Environmental Health System (EHS) - Coliform Water Sample Analysis 44 +/- 4 hours post processing

SSIPC Management Conference

Oxygen Generation Assembly Hydrogen ORU R&R Part 5

MERLIN 3 Desiccant Swap

MERLIN 3 Icebrick Insert

Virtual Reality Headset charge

PERSONAL CO2 MONITOR - IPAD DATA COLLECTION AND STOW

Crew Departure Preparations for Return to Earth

Photo/TV SAW MAST Setup

SpaceDuino Install and Activate

Acoustic Monitor Data Transfer and Stow

SpaceDuino Hardware Activation

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Battery Operations Terminal File Transfer Terminate

Photo/TV Node 3/Cupola Camcorder Setup

ESA Weekly crew conference

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Config JEM Setup

NOD3A5 Avionics Air Assembly (AAA) Cleaning

PAO Preparation

Countermeasures System (CMS) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Quarterly Maintenance

Photo TV SAW MAST port Survey

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - JEM

Toilet System Pretreat Dose Check

Solar Array Survey Equipment Stow

Touching Event for the Touching Surfaces experiment

PR Photos for Touching Surfaces

Extravehicular Mobility Unit Orbital Replacement Unit Checkout

Polar Door Inspection

Radio Frequency Identification Label Application

Environmental Health System (EHS) - Formaldehyde Monitoring Kit (FMK) Deployment Operations

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Oxygen Generation System (OGS) Activation

Environmental Health System (EHS) Grab Sample Container (GSC) Sampling Operations

Plant Habitat-04 DEBRIS Hardware Gather

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

Plant Habitat-04 Debris Remove

Crew Dragon Tablet Sync

Node 3 Toilet Leak Inspection

Crew Dragon Tablet Stow

Toilet System Daily Questionnaire

Dragon/ISS Undock Crew Conference

ISS HAM Kenwood Radio Power Down in Columbus

USOS Window Shutter Close

Photo T/V (P/TV) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Exercise Video Setup

ISS HAM Radio Power Down in Service Module

Crew time for ISS adaptation and orientation

CDM Check

Crew Alternate Sleep Accommodation (CASA) Keep-Out Zone (KOZ) & Door Stop Check

Photo/TV Camcorder Setup Verification

