NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 20 May, 2020 - Japan’s HTV-9 Cargo Spacecraft Launches.

Carrying four tons of supplies, water, spare parts and experiment hardware for the Expedition 63 crew aboard the International Space Station, HTV-9 launched from Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan on Wednesday, May 20 at 1:31 p.m. EDT (2:31 a.m. Thursday, May 21, Japan time).

The cargo vehicle will arrive at the station Monday, May 25. Live coverage of rendezvous and grapple will begin at 6:45 a.m. and capture of HTV-9 is scheduled to occur around 8:15 a.m. and coverage of HTV-9's final installation will begin at 9:30 a.m.

HTV-9 will approach the station from below and slowly make its way toward the orbital outpost. Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy of NASA, with assistance from Russian Flight Engineer Ivan Vagner of Roscosmos, will operate the station's Canadarm2 robotic arm from the station's cupola and grapple the 12-ton spacecraft.

The cargo includes six new lithium-ion batteries needed to complete an overall update of the station's electrical system. The batteries and corresponding adapter plates will replace aging nickel-hydrogen batteries for two power channels on the station's far starboard truss segment (S6) through a series of spacewalks by the station's crew members planned for later this year. This is the final set of new batteries to be launched to the station as part of an overall upgrade of its power system that began in January 2017. Learn more about the science experiments and technology heading to station here.

At the time of launch, the International Space Station will be flying about 256 statute miles over the Atlantic Ocean just off the southern coast of Brazil.



On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Astrobee: The crew powered on the Astrobee units for 4hrs to allow ground to perform systems evaluations. Astrobee is made up of three free-flying, cube-shaped robots which are designed to help scientists and engineers develop and test technologies for use in microgravity to assist astronauts with routine chores, and give ground controllers additional eyes and ears on the space station. The autonomous robots, powered by fans and vision-based navigation, perform crew monitoring, sampling, logistics management, and accommodate up to three investigations.

Muscle Tone in Space (Myotones): The crew performed Session #2 of Myotones Measurements using the Myotones device on 10 specific muscle locations. Blood Draws were also performed and processed through HRF2 rack centrifuge and placed in cold stowage to allow investigators to track the tissue markers in the connective tissue and extra-cellular matrix components. Myotones investigation observes the biochemical properties of muscles during long-term exposure to the spaceflight environment. Results from this investigation are expected to provide insight into principles of human resting muscle tone, which could lead to the development of new strategies for alternative treatments for rehabilitation both on Earth and for future space missions.

Spacecraft Atmosphere Monitor: The crew powered up the Spacecraft Atmosphere Monitor unit to allow ground teams to trouble shoot steps. Unfortunately the ground was not able to recover the front display needed to interface and gather data at the current location. The Spacecraft Atmosphere Monitor investigation demonstrates the capabilities of a small, reliable, portable gas chromatograph mass spectrometer instrument aboard the International Space Station (ISS) to conduct major and minor elements of air measurement. The instrument transmits data back to the ground research team every two seconds, providing a continuous analysis to the ground research team.

Systems

H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV)9 Launch: HTV9 launched successfully today from Tanegashima Space Center, Japan at 12:31 PM CT. Capture and berthing are scheduled for Monday, May 25. The vehicle will deliver approximately four tons of supplies, space parts, and experiment hardware.

On-board Training (OBT) HTV Robotics Onboard Trainer (ROBoT) Session: Today the crew performed self-study OBT using Robotics Onboard Trainer (ROBoT) in preparation for HTV approach and rendezvous. The training session includes a practice run for HTV approach and retreat monitoring as well as HTV capture using simulated Space Station Remote Manipulator System (SSRMS) operations.

CREW DRAGON Rendezvous Review Computer Based Training (CBT): The crew continued their familiarization training today by utilizing a computer based trainer to review Dragon2 rendezvous operations. SpaceX Demo-2 mission is the first manned demonstration flight to the ISS for the Dragon2 spacecraft. The vehicle is planned to launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on May 27.

Completed Task List Activities:

ARED Quarterly Maintenance

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Swap

EMU Data Recorder (EDAR) Installation on EMU 3009

EMU Positive Pressure Relief Valve (PPRV) Cycling

COL1F3 Hardware Consolidate

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

LSR Deactivation

ETHOS Life Support Rack Troubleshooting Support

DDCU Reconfiguration for decreasing beta

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, 5/21 (GMT 142)

Payloads:

Robo Pro Challenge Checkout (JAXA)

Food Physiology Brief (NASA)

RED-EYE restow (NASA)

Systems:

HTV Cargo Review & Conference

HTV Robotics Onboard Trainer (ROBoT) OBT

Crew Dragon Rendezvous Review CBT

TOCA WWB Changeout

TOCA WRS Analysis & Data Record

Friday, 5/22 (GMT 143)

Payloads:

Astrobee power off (NASA)

Systems:

Node 2 MTL Pump PPA Replacement

Recycle Tank Drain/Fill Ops

EHS FMK Stow

HTV Capture Review

Saturday, 5/23 (GMT 144)

Payloads:

OFF-Duty

Systems:

PCS Relocate

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Myotones Kit Gathering & Device Setup with EPM Laptop

Myotones Blood Draw, Centrifugation, and MELFI Insertion

MYOTONES. Blood Draw and Centrifugation (operator assistance)

Pressurization of Elektron-VM Liquid Unit before Activation

Regeneration of БМП Ф2 Micropurification Cartridge (term)

Myotones Measurements

URAGAN. VSS Software Update

Myotones Device Data Transfer

Preparation for FS1 Laptop Replacement

MATRYOSHKA-R. Tritel Hardware Monitoring

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

LOR. Experiment Ops

Water transfer from SM Aft Progress 448 Rodnik Water Tank 1 (БВ1) to EDV

PILOT-T. Experiment Ops

Astrobee Activation for Ground Commanding

Environmental Health System (EHS) - Formaldehyde Monitoring Kit (FMK) Deployment Operations

Environmental Health System (EHS) Grab Sample Container (GSC) Sampling Operations

Spacecraft Atmosphere Monitor Troubleshooting

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (RGN) Wastewater Storage Tank Assembly (WSTA) Fill

SpX-CREW DRAGON review CBT

On-board Training (OBT) HTV Robotics Onboard Trainer (ROBoT) Session

SpX-CREW DRAGON Rendezvous review CBT2

Spacecraft Atmosphere Monitor MCA Plug Remove [ABORTED]

Recharging Soyuz 745 Samsung Tablet post-OBT

Program Management/ISS Crew Conference

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.