NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 20 July, 2020 - Another Spacewalk!

The sun's glint beams on the South Pacific Ocean as the International Space Station orbited just off the coast of Auckland, New Zealand. Credit: NASA. (July 14, 2020)

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Chris Cassidy and are scheduled to depart the International Space Station's Quest airlock Tuesday for a spacewalk to will conduct a series of tasks in preparation for future upgrades to the station.

The duo will set their spacesuits to battery power about 7:35 a.m. EDT tomorrow, signifying the start of their spacewalk. NASA will begin its live coverage on NASA Television and the agency's website at 6 a.m.

During their spacewalk, the two astronauts will remove handling aids from two locations at the base of station solar arrays, run cables, remove a lens filter cover from an external camera, and prepare the outside of the Tranquility module for the arrival later this year of the Nanoracks commercial airlock on a SpaceX cargo delivery mission.

This will be the 231st spacewalk in support of space station assembly and maintenance and the tenth for each of the spacewalkers. Behnken will be designated extravehicular crew member 1 and wear a spacesuit bearing red stripes. Cassidy will be extravehicular crew member 2, wearing a suit with no stripes.

Cassidy arrived at the space station in April, taking command of Expedition 63. Behnken, who is serving as a flight engineer for the expedition, arrived at the station in May with fellow Commercial Crew astronaut Douglas Hurley on SpaceX's Crew Dragon Demo-2 test flight.

On-Orbit Status Report

Systems

S6 Battery Extravehicular Activity (EVA) #4 Preparations: Today, the crew continued preparations for the final EVA in the S6 battery upgrade series by performing their equipment lock preps for Extravehicular Activity Mobility Units (EMU) 3004 and 3006. The crew also completed the EVA tool audit, pre-EVA periodic health status (PHS) exams and installed batteries into the pistol grip tool (PGT). Finally, the crew completed EVA procedure reviews and participated in a pre-EVA procedure review conference. The EVA will include several getaheads as a result of the crew working ahead of the timeline and completing all battery changeout tasks during last week's successful EVA. The crew is scheduled to egress the Quest Joint Airlock tomorrow shortly after 6:40 am CT.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

US/RS comm config to support activities in MRM

Lab MCA rapid sample of Airlock for POM accuracy check

Airlock LTL flow term

Look Ahead Plan

Tuesday, 7/21 (GMT 203)

Payloads:

HRF Saliva Setup (NASA)

Systems:

US EVA #68 (Prep and EVA)

Wednesday, 7/22 (GMT 204)

Payloads:

HRF Saliva Collect and Blood/Urine Setup (NASA)

Astrobee On (NASA)

Food Physiology Collections (NASA)

EarthKAM Shutdown/Stow (NASA)

Systems:

Post-EVA PHS Exams

EMU H2O Recharge

EVA A/L Deconfig

EVA Debrief

WHC Manual Fill

Thursday, 7/23 (GMT 205)

Payloads:

HRF Saliva, Blood and Urine Collect (NASA)

FIR/CDM Plate Changeout (NASA)

Food Physiology MELFI Inserts and Hardware Stow (NASA)

CBEF-L Config (JAXA)

SAMS EE R&R (NASA)

Systems:

EVA SAFER Test Module C/O

Thermal Amine Swingbed Removal

JEM Stowage Audit

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

S/G 1 Voice Checkout from Baikonur

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Periodic Health Status (PHS) Pre EVA Examination

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) iPad Contingency Procedures preparation

TORU Simulation

EVA PGT Battery Install

Polar Desiccant Swap

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Tool Configuring

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Tool Audit.

Auxiliary Computer System [ВКС] Laptops Antivirus Update

MRM1 comm config for tag-up

SEPARATSIA. Service Filling of [СРВ-У-РС]

Cleaning FGB Gas-Liquid Heat Exchanger (ГЖТ) Detachable Screens 1, 2, 3

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Review & Conference

Comm reconfig for nominal ops

ПC1, ПС2 Dust Collectors Filters Vacuum Cleaning in FGB (panels 203, 403)

Equipment Lock (E-LK) Preparation

Transfer T61p laptop to USOS for disposal

PILLE sensors gathering and setup prior to USOS EVA

T61p Laptop RSS2, S/N 1156 Handover

Assessing condition of connectors and cables mated to Command Processing Unit БОК-3 (behind SM panels 407, 408) for moisture or corrosion

Changeout of ПФ1-4 dust filter cartridges in SM

URISYS Hardware Setup

Preparation for Antivirus Scanning on [ВКС] Laptops

