NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 20 April, 2021 - Microgravity Affects the Human Body

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon Endeavour atop stands at the Kennedy Space Center launch pad in Florida.

Science is in full swing aboard the International Space Station today as the Expedition 65 crew studies how microgravity affects the human body.

Back on Earth, four Commercial Crew astronauts are less than two days away from launching to the orbiting lab from Florida.

Blood samples, muscle scans and exercise were the subjects of Tuesday's space research to learn how the human body adapts to weightlessness. To start the day, Flight Engineers Michael Hopkins and Soichi Noguchi collected their blood samples and stowed them in a science freezer for later analysis. Hopkins then joined Flight Engineer Victor Glover for muscle scans using an ultrasound device to understand how space impacts muscle tone, stiffness and elasticity.

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, who is in his second week aboard the station, attached sensors to his chest and worked out on a stationary bike for another human research experiment during the day. The exercise study measures an astronaut's aerobic capacity and the effort required to perform strenuous activities such as spacewalks.

Another muscle study is observing changes in the genetic expression of muscles that take place in microgravity. Station Commander Shannon Walker of NASA peered at tiny worms in a microscope and recorded video as they wriggled through a specialized device that measures muscle strength. Muscle proteins change in space affecting muscle mass and strength and scientists are exploring therapies to offset this loss.

Cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov juggled a variety of science and maintenance tasks in the station's Russian segment today. Novitskiy powered down an atmospheric study then configured communications and ventilation gear. Dubrov inspected areas in the Russian modules and studied ways to maximize a workout in space.

NASA and SpaceX mission managers are "go" for Thursday's launch at 6:11 a.m. EDT of four Crew-2 astronauts to the space station. NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur will occupy the commander and pilot seats respectively inside the Crew Dragon Endeavour during the ride to their new home in space. They will be flanked by Mission Specialists Akihiko Hoshide and Thomas Pesquet when they dock on Friday at 5:30 a.m. to the Harmony module's forward-facing international docking adapter. NASA TV will broadcast the Crew-2 mission continuously from launch to docking beginning Thursday at 2 a.m.



On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Celestial Immunity: The crew swapped the Short Trays in two SABLs 1 and 3 in preparation to support operations. This project seeks to gain a broad understanding of how gravity affects overall human immune function and potentially uncover novel pathways of immune function that can be exploited to develop better vaccines and immunobiologics for human use. The project will build on earlier studies that evaluated lymphocyte (a type of white blood cell) function in microgravity. The project will also evaluate whether gravity-regulated immune pathways are affected by age by examining cells from young adult and elderly donors in parallel.

HISUI (Hyperspectral Imager Suit): The crew removed and replaced the Portable 4TB HDD from the Z-Book connected to JAXA Mission Data Recorder in support of HISUI operations. HISUI is a next-generation spaceborne hyperspectral Earth imaging system. The objective is to obtain the data necessary to begin a full-scale practical application development for hyperspectral remote sensing through manufacturing, and the inflight performance verification of a hyperspectral imager onboard ISS.

Micro-16: The crew performed Micro-16 Final Loading and Microscopy Operations for Session 4 Day 1. Loss of muscle mass and strength present a major challenge for astronauts on future long space voyages. Determining Muscle Strength in Space-flown Caenorhabditis elegans (Micro-16) uses this tiny worm to test whether decreased expression of muscle proteins is associated with decreased strength. The research team developed a new device to measure muscle strength in multiple generations of space-reared C. elegans worms and compare that strength to postflight muscle gene expression analyses.

Myotones: The crew performed Myotones Ultrasound sessions and skin markings measurements. The investigation observes the biochemical properties of muscles (e.g. muscle tone, stiffness, elasticity) during long-term exposure spaceflight environment. Results from this investigation can provide a better understanding of the principles of human resting muscle tone. This could lead to the development of new strategies for alternative treatments for rehabilitation on Earth, as well as for future space missions.

RTPCG-2 (Real-Time Protein Crystal Growth-2): The crew performed Real-time Protein Crystal Growth Production Plate Loading for plate S/N 2B1. Phase II Real-time Protein Crystal Growth on Board the International Space Station (RTPCG-2) demonstrates new methods for producing high-quality protein crystals in microgravity. Previous work has shown that microgravity produces high-quality protein crystals that can be analyzed to identify possible targets for drugs to treat disease. RTPCG-2 produces high-quality protein crystals for up to eight proteins for detailed analysis back on Earth.

SABL (Space Automated Bioproduct Laboratory): The crew swapped out the CO2 Incubator Controller for SABL-3. SABL supports a wide variety of investigations in the life, physical and material sciences with a focus on supporting research of biological systems and processes. It has over 23 liters of temperature-controlled volume with LED lighting for scientific hardware and investigations. It can be fitted to provide 5% CO2 (or any required concentration of CO2) for cell cultures or other types of investigations and has two USB 2.0 ports and two Ethernet LAN connections. It also has switchable 28vdc and 5vdc power supplies for investigation use.

ISS HAM: The crew performed a contact with Winmalee Public School, Blue Mountains, NSW, Australia. ISS Ham Radio provides opportunities to engage and educate students, teachers, parents and other members of the community in science, technology, engineering and math by providing a means to communicate between astronauts and the ground HAM radio units.

Systems

Adlink Ethernet Cable Swap: Three of the Ethernet cables in Node 3 had broken plastic tabs on the Adlink Mini PCs. Today the crew replaced the cables and provided feedback to the ground on Ethernet cable susceptibility to broken tabs and recommendations to protect them from future damage.

Node 2 (N2) Joint Station Local Area Network (JSL): The crew swapped a failed N2 JSL Firewall #2 with an onboard spare. Ground teams successfully checked out and configured the unit following power up.

Emergency Equipment Preparation for Crew-2: The crew configured 5 emergency masks with ammonia cartridges pre-installed in preparation for Crew-2 arrival.

Crew Quarters (CQ) Deck Cleaning: The crew cleaned the CQ deck intake and exhaust ducts, fans and airflow sensors in preparation for Crew-2 arrival.

Mobile Servicing System (MSS) Operations: Robotics operations began yesterday in support of the Materials International Space Station Experiment (MISSE) payload. Robotics Ground Controllers translated the Mobile Transporter (MT) from Work Site (WS) 4 to WS7, unstowed the Special Purpose Dexterous Manipulator (SPDM) and Robot Microconical Tool (RMCT), extracted the MISSE Transfer Tray from the Japanese Experiment Module (JEM) Airlock, and translated the MT from WS7 to WS2. Operations will continue daily through Sunday.

Look Ahead Plan

Wednesday, April 21 (GMT 111)

Payloads:

AC touch (NASA)

Myotones (ESA)

FLARE(SCEM) Cable reconfig (JAXA)

Micro-16 final load ops (NASA)

Standard Measures Blood collect (NASA)

Food Physiology Fecal and Urine collect (NASA)

HRF2 T/s de-cable and stow(NASA)

Systems

JPM THC water separator R&R

Dragon undock conference

Thursday, April 22 (GMT 112)

Payloads:

Food Physiology Urine saliva collect (NASA)

Standard Measures Blood collect (NASA)

Systems

Dragon tablet sync

Weekly housekeeping

Friday, April 23 (GMT 113)

Payloads:

AC touch (NASA)

AWP watch don (NASA)

Standard Measures Blood collect (NASA)

MAND print removal (NASA)

Food Acceptability (NASA)

Food Physiology Saliva collect(NASA)

Systems

CASA install part 3

Crew-2 Dragon arrival

ISS Safety Briefing

Data Preparation for Return

Handover of Increment 64 Crew

Video recording of greetings

HRF Generic Saliva Collection 10 Minutes

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Setup And Frozen Blood Collection Subject

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Operator

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval And Insertion Operations

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Configuration

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Spin Conclude

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Insertion

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Conclude And Stow

Columbus cleanup for Myotones

Real-time Protein Crystal Growth Recipe Card Print

Weekly c/o of RS video recording equipment

Micro-16 Crew Review

ISS HAM Columbus Pass Kenwood

Micro-16 MELFI Media Kit Retrieve

Micro-16 Checklist Print

Celestial Immunity SABL Tray Swap

Max Cycle Ergometer w/ Vibration Isolation & Stabilization (CEVIS) Portable PFS Partial Set Up

Myotones Kit Gathering

Crew Departure Preparations for Return to Earth

Echo Unit Setup for Myotones experiment

Max Cycle Ergometer w/Vibration Isolation & Stabilization (CEVIS) Portable PFS Power Up

Microscope Reposition Preparation

Mission Data Recorder Laptop Configuration Portable 4TB HDD R&R

Myotones Device Setup with EPM Laptop

Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap

HRF Urine Collection Device Review

Micro-16 Maintenance Work Area Preparation

Myotones Measurements

EMER-1c Ammonia Response printout

Max Cycle Ergometer w/Vibration Isolation & Stabilization (CEVIS) Portable PFS Subject

Myotones Ultrasound scan using ECHO Unit

PAO Preparation

Public Affairs Office (PAO) High Definition (HD) Config JEM Setup

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - JEM

Payload Laptop Terminal 5 (PLT5) CMOS battery replacement

Myotones Measurements

Payload Laptop Terminal 5 (PLT5) BIOS Setting

Myotones Ultrasound scan using ECHO Unit

Micro-16 Experiment Setup

Food Physiology Crew Diet Briefing

Crew time for ISS adaptation and orientation

Echo Unit Stowage

Micro-16 Final Loading Operations

Space Automated Bioproduct Lab, CO2 Incubator Installation

Adlink Mini PC Ethernet Cable Swap

Max Cycle Ergometer w/Vibration Isolation & Stabilization (CEVIS) Portable PFS Partial Stow

SpX-Crew Dragon Emergency Equipment Gather Stage 2

HRF Generic Urine Collection Setup

Micro-16 Final Loading Operations

HRF Generic Frozen Blood Collection Hardware Setup First Time Performance

Food Physiology Fecal Reference Material Review And Sample Collection Hardware Setup

IMS delta file prep

Micro-16 Microscopy Operations

Food Physiology Maintenance Work Area Preparation

SpX-CREW DRAGON review CBT

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Crew Quarters (CQ) Deck Cleaning

Food Physiology Fecal Sample Processing Hardware Setup New

Food Physiology Fecal Sample Collection

Food Physiology MELFI Sample Insertion 1

Micro-16 Experiment Stow

Food Physiology Fecal Sample Collection Hardware Stow

Max Cycle Ergometer w/Vibration Isolation & Stabilization (CEVIS) Portable PFS Conclude

NODE 2 Joint Station LAN Firewall #2 Remove and Replace

Real-time Protein Crystal Growth Maintenance Work Area Preparation

Food Acceptability Survey

In-Flight Maintenance Node 3 Intermodule Ventilation (IMV) Screen Inspection

Astrobee Off

Real-time Protein Crystal Growth Production Plate Load S/N 2B1

Micro-16 MELFI Culture Return Bag Insertion

Microscope Reposition Post Ops

Help Houston troubleshoot noises of different CCAA equipment

Atmosphere Control and Supply (ACS) Oxygen Supply Swap

Photo T/V (P/TV) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Exercise Video Stow

