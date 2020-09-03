NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 2 September, 2020 - ISS Servicing.

The Expedition 63 crew serviced a variety of International Space Station hardware today ensuring research, power and life support systems continue operating in good condition.

Heart research and team psychology studies also filled today's science schedule.

Commander Chris Cassidy of NASA wrapped up science rack swap work that he began on Monday. He finished moving and reinstalling three advanced science facilities, known as EXPRESS racks, in three different lab modules. The rack exchanges will support future experiments being delivered on an upcoming Cygnus resupply mission from Northrop Grumman.

Afterward, Cassidy collected water samples from the potable water dispenser for analysis on Earth and on the station. The veteran astronaut also inspected U.S. module hatches and replaced pipes in the orbiting lab's restroom, known as the Waster and Hygiene Compartment.

Three-time space station cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin strapped himself on an exercise bike this morning for an assessment of his cardiac activity in space. First-time space flyer Ivan Vagner assisted Ivanishin attaching sensors to the test subject and monitoring his activities during the hour-long test.

The Russian duo then checked battery temperatures and connections before studying how international space crews interact with mission controllers around the world. Ivanishin went on to set up advanced Earth observation gear while Vagner worked on power system diagnostics.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

EXPRESS Rack Relocation: Following the relocation of EXPRESS racks 8, 10B, and 11B, the crew mated the umbilicals, adjusted the flow control valve, and assisted with the initial checkout of EXPRESS rack 11B. EXpedite the PRocessing of Experiments to Space Station (EXPRESS) Racks are multipurpose payload rack systems that store and support research aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The EXPRESS Racks support science experiments in any discipline by providing structural interfaces, power, data, cooling, water, and other items needed to operate science experiments in space. ER 11B is one of 3 basic EXPRESS racks. Basic EXPRESS Racks have been simplified to include only the most commonly required resources and feature more common connectors such as a standard Ethernet cable.

ISS HAM Pass: The crew participated in an ISS HAM pass with the KMO (Klub Młodych Odkrywców) Kolska Wyspa, Kolo, Poland. Three schools will be part of this contact: Adam Mickiewicz Primary School No. 2 (with ~120 students ages 12 to 15); Kazimierz Wielki Secondary School (with ~90 students ages 16 to 19); and the January Insurgents Primary School (with ~60 students ages 12 to 15). ISS Ham Radio provides opportunities to engage and educate students, teachers, parents and other members of the community in science, technology, engineering and math by providing a means to communicate between astronauts and the ground HAM radio units.

Systems

Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Maintenance: The crew removed and replaced the piping between the pump separator and the dose pump. The piping is replaced every 6 months as part of preventive maintenance to ensure continued performance and preclude a functional failure.

In-Flight Maintenance (IFM) Hatch Seal Inspection: Today, the ISS crew completed a cleaning and inspection of the USOS Hatch Seals, Hatch Plate Sealing Surfaces, and Crank Handle Mechanisms for foreign object debris (FOD) or damage.

Environmental Health System (EHS) Operations: Today, the ISS crew performed periodic EHS water sampling by collecting water samples from the Potable Water Dispenser (PWD) for in-flight and post-flight analysis. In-flight samples were used to perform a Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) analysis that measures the amount of organic constituents in the potable water. The crew also tested the water samples for the presence of Coliform bacteria utilizing a Coliform test bag. These tests are used to determine if the drinking water is safe for crew consumption.

Mobil Servicing System (MSS) Operations: Today, the robotics ground controllers (ROBO) powered up the Mobile Servicing System (MSS) to continue with day 2 operations of the Materials on ISS Experiment (MISSE) - Flight Facility (FF) video survey and contingency bare bolts actuation. The MISSE payload has MISSE Sample Containers (MSCs) stuck in the open configuration and in order to bring the MSCs inside for return, they must be fully closed.

Completed Task List Activities:

ISS HAM Columbus Radio Exchange

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Ground Supt for MISSE Ops

DDCU Safing for ER-11 Umbilical Mate

POIC Ground Systems Transition

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, 9/3 (GMT 247)

Payloads:

JEMAL Ops/NREP Hardware Remove

SCRAM Power On

Systems:

UPA Software Transition

EHS TOCA Run

SSC Relocate

Friday, 9/4 (GMT 248)

Payloads:

Astrobee Localization/Mobility Ops

Biolab TCU Clean

JEMAL Ops

MELFI1 EU Swap

Radi-N2 Retrieve & Handover

Systems:

EHS CFM T+2

Saturday, 9/5 (GMT 249)

Payloads:

Astrobee Off

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

ТБУ (Universal Bioengineering Thermostat). Checking ТБУ-В No.07 temperature and unobstructed area near ТБУ-В inlet/outlet vents

Structures and Mechanisms (S&M) Rack Transfer Restow

Measuring ПТАБ battery case and connectors temperature on battery modules No.4

Light Ions Detector Return

Changeout of ПФ1 & ПФ2 dust filters. Discard removed filters. Reflect deltas in IMS) and cleaning В1, B2 fan screens in MRM2

Environmental Health System (EHS) Potable Water Dispenser (PWD) Sample Collect

Cardiovascular evaluation during graded stress test on cycle ergometer

Changeout of СО filter unit in Gas Analyzer ГА ГЛ2106

Maintenance of Quick Release screw clamps on SM Aft-Progress 448 Interface

Environmental Health System (EHS) Coliform Water Processing

ISS HAM Service Module Pass

Moding СО gas analyzer (ГЛ2106) to OPERATION

Diagnostics of FGB СУБК instruments 11М156М

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Potable Water Dispenser (PWD) Sample Analysis & Data Record

NanoRacks External Platform Operations Review

Troubleshooting FGB Power Supply System БФ-2 and БСШ-2 devices using oscilloscope

VZAIMODEISTVIYE (INTERACTION-2) Experiment Ops

Hatch Seal Inspection

EXPRESS Rack-11 Umbilical Mate

EXPRESS Rack11B Rack MTL Flow Rate Adjust

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Waste Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Piping R&R

URAGAN. Installation and activation of Auto Orientation System for Video Spectral Equipment (SOVA) and photo equipment

EXPRESS Rack11B Initial Activation and Checkout

