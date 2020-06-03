NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 2 June, 2020 - Ringing the NASDAQ Opening Bell.

The three NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station rang the NASDAQ opening bell this morning then joined the rest of the Expedition 63 crew for ongoing lab operations.

Commander Chris Cassidy kicked off the U.S. financial markets Tuesday morning ringing the NASDAQ opening bell alongside Flight Engineers Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken. The NASA trio will broaden space science activities, both private and public, on the orbiting lab to benefit humans on and off the Earth.

Meanwhile, Cassidy is helping Hurley and Behnken get up to speed with station operations and systems. Hurley and Behnken today familiarized themselves with the station's workout facilities including the advanced resistive exercise device (ARED). The ARED simulates free-weight exercises and works all the major muscle groups. The duo also reviewed personal protective equipment and helped unpack Japan's HTV-9 cargo craft.

The two visitors each previously visited the station twice during the space shuttle era. Hurley rode shuttles Endeavour and Atlantis in 2009 and 2011. Behnken flew on Endeavour twice in 2008 and 2010.

Cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner continued their Russian research and maintenance tasks today. Ivanishin photographed how man-made and natural causes are affecting the Earth. Vagner explored how space travelers may pilot future spacecraft on planetary missions.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Combustion Integration Rack/Advanced Combustion via Microgravity Experiments (CIR/ACME): In a continuation of the s-Flame part 2 investigation, the crew performed the necessary activities to change out a mass flow controller and igniter. The mass flow controller allows the ACME experimenters to study combustion under different gas flow regimes. The igniter was changed from a well-used hoop style igniter to a coil style igniter which can deliver more energy to ignite a gas mixture. A minor leak was seen in one of the coolant Quick Disconnect (QD) fittings when it was removed, but this is not expected to be an issue once installed again. The purpose of s-Flame is to advance our ability to predict the structure and dynamics, including extinction and instabilities, of both soot-free and sooty flames. The results may contribute to the development of lean-burn engines for improved efficiency and reduced pollutant emissions here on Earth. S-Flame is one of five experiments hosted by CIR/ACME which is designed to study gaseous flames.

Systems

Emergency Roles and Responsibilities Review: All five crewmembers participated in this required training. Some of the topics covered were crew accountability during emergency situations, escape vehicle readiness, ISS Commander responsibilities and safe haven plan.

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis & Data Record: Crew performed an analysis of the water processing assembly (WPA) using the TOCA. The TOCA unit oxidizes organic carbon species present in the water to carbon dioxide gas and measures the concentration using nondispersive infrared spectroscopy. Analysis of the potable water using the TOCA occurs on a weekly basis.

Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Portable Emergency Provisions (PEP) Inspection: Today, the crew performed the periodic PEP inspection, which involves utilizing a PEPs matrix and inspecting various emergency provisions such as the Portable Fire Extinguisher (PFE), Portable Breathing Apparatus (PBA), Quick Don Mask (QDM), and Extension Hose Tee Assemblies at multiple locations throughout the space station. The crew spends several minutes on each item and notes any visible damage. Inspections are performed routinely to ensure the PEPs are in good operational condition.

H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV) Cargo Review & Conference: In preparation to perform HTV Cargo Ops, the newly arrived crew reviewed cargo ops products prior to a cargo conference with ground specialists. The conference was an opportunity to discuss a high-level overview of the required cargo transfer associated with the vehicle.

Crew Dragon Safe Haven Demo: The USOS crew participated in a mock drill to simulate an emergency scenario on ISS that would lead the Demo-2 crew to ingress Crew Dragon to establish a safe haven. The demonstration is meant to validate the anticipated time required to perform these actions in the event of a real emergency.

Completed Task List Activities:

Handover of Increment 63 Crew

RWS Monitor Cover Photo Documentation

Microgravity Science Glovebox Drawer Audit Part 3

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

LSR Rack Activation

JEM RMS Ops

CIR Ops Ground Support

Look Ahead Plan

Wednesday, 6/3 (GMT 155)

Payloads:

Electrolysis Measurement setup and Sample Exchange

Hourglass-SD swap

Plant Habitat-02 Preparation

Systems:

EHS PWD Water Collect & Analysis

OBT ISS EMER Hardware Fam

OBT HTV Emer Review

HMS AED Inspect

Thursday, 6/4 (GMT 156)

Payloads:

CIR Manifold Bottle Change

ELF Round Robin sample install

Electrolysis Measurement Sample Exchange

Plant Habitat-02

Systems:

EVA SOP R&R (EMU 3006)

HTV Cargo Ops

Friday, 6/5 (GMT 157)

Payloads:

Electrolysis Measurement Sample Exchange

Food Physiology

J-SOLISS removal

MSRR/MSL/GEDS sample Exchange

NanoRacks MOD-48 Imagery

Radi-N2 retrieve and handover

Systems:

SpaceX-20 SODF Quick Response Crew Trainer

HTV Cargo Ops

ISS Crew Handover

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Power up Soyuz 745 Angular Rate Integration Unit (БИУС)

SCENARIY. Observation and photography using photo equipment

URAGAN. SOVA PL closeout ops and hardware teardown

ISS Familiarization for Demo2 Crew

Monitoring RS structural shell surfaces using Multipurpose Eddy Current Device МВП-2К

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (RGN) Wastewater Storage Tank Assembly (WSTA) Fill

ARED Handover Video Review

ARED Crew Handover

Window photography on EV hatch 1, EV hatch 2 in MRM2 and EV hatch 1 in DC1

Preparation for downlink data on monitoring RS structural surfaces

PILOT-T. Experiment Ops

Treadmill 2 (T2) Handover Video Review

T2 Crew Handover

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis & Data Record

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - Lab

Dragon Cargo Unpack

DUBRAVA. Observation and photography using photo equipment

ACME Igniter Tip Replace (Spherical Burner Installed)

VIZIR. Coordinate Referencing System (СКП-УП) PL Session

HTV Cargo Operations Review & Conference

ACME Controller Replace 1

Dragon Safe Haven Demonstration

Robotic Workstation (RWS) Teardown

Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Portable Emergency Provisions (PEPS) Inspection

Crew ISS Emergency Roles and Responsibilities Review

