©NASA
NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 2 June, 2020 - Ringing the NASDAQ Opening Bell.
The three NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station rang the NASDAQ opening bell this morning then joined the rest of the Expedition 63 crew for ongoing lab operations.
Commander Chris Cassidy kicked off the U.S. financial markets Tuesday morning ringing the NASDAQ opening bell alongside Flight Engineers Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken. The NASA trio will broaden space science activities, both private and public, on the orbiting lab to benefit humans on and off the Earth.
Meanwhile, Cassidy is helping Hurley and Behnken get up to speed with station operations and systems. Hurley and Behnken today familiarized themselves with the station's workout facilities including the advanced resistive exercise device (ARED). The ARED simulates free-weight exercises and works all the major muscle groups. The duo also reviewed personal protective equipment and helped unpack Japan's HTV-9 cargo craft.
The two visitors each previously visited the station twice during the space shuttle era. Hurley rode shuttles Endeavour and Atlantis in 2009 and 2011. Behnken flew on Endeavour twice in 2008 and 2010.
Cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner continued their Russian research and maintenance tasks today. Ivanishin photographed how man-made and natural causes are affecting the Earth. Vagner explored how space travelers may pilot future spacecraft on planetary missions.
On-Orbit Status Report
Payloads
Combustion Integration Rack/Advanced Combustion via Microgravity Experiments (CIR/ACME): In a continuation of the s-Flame part 2 investigation, the crew performed the necessary activities to change out a mass flow controller and igniter. The mass flow controller allows the ACME experimenters to study combustion under different gas flow regimes. The igniter was changed from a well-used hoop style igniter to a coil style igniter which can deliver more energy to ignite a gas mixture. A minor leak was seen in one of the coolant Quick Disconnect (QD) fittings when it was removed, but this is not expected to be an issue once installed again. The purpose of s-Flame is to advance our ability to predict the structure and dynamics, including extinction and instabilities, of both soot-free and sooty flames. The results may contribute to the development of lean-burn engines for improved efficiency and reduced pollutant emissions here on Earth. S-Flame is one of five experiments hosted by CIR/ACME which is designed to study gaseous flames.
Systems
Emergency Roles and Responsibilities Review: All five crewmembers participated in this required training. Some of the topics covered were crew accountability during emergency situations, escape vehicle readiness, ISS Commander responsibilities and safe haven plan.
Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis & Data Record: Crew performed an analysis of the water processing assembly (WPA) using the TOCA. The TOCA unit oxidizes organic carbon species present in the water to carbon dioxide gas and measures the concentration using nondispersive infrared spectroscopy. Analysis of the potable water using the TOCA occurs on a weekly basis.
Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Portable Emergency Provisions (PEP) Inspection: Today, the crew performed the periodic PEP inspection, which involves utilizing a PEPs matrix and inspecting various emergency provisions such as the Portable Fire Extinguisher (PFE), Portable Breathing Apparatus (PBA), Quick Don Mask (QDM), and Extension Hose Tee Assemblies at multiple locations throughout the space station. The crew spends several minutes on each item and notes any visible damage. Inspections are performed routinely to ensure the PEPs are in good operational condition.
H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV) Cargo Review & Conference: In preparation to perform HTV Cargo Ops, the newly arrived crew reviewed cargo ops products prior to a cargo conference with ground specialists. The conference was an opportunity to discuss a high-level overview of the required cargo transfer associated with the vehicle.
Crew Dragon Safe Haven Demo: The USOS crew participated in a mock drill to simulate an emergency scenario on ISS that would lead the Demo-2 crew to ingress Crew Dragon to establish a safe haven. The demonstration is meant to validate the anticipated time required to perform these actions in the event of a real emergency.
Completed Task List Activities:
Handover of Increment 63 Crew
RWS Monitor Cover Photo Documentation
Microgravity Science Glovebox Drawer Audit Part 3
Today's Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
LSR Rack Activation
JEM RMS Ops
CIR Ops Ground Support
Look Ahead Plan
Wednesday, 6/3 (GMT 155)
Payloads:
Electrolysis Measurement setup and Sample Exchange
Hourglass-SD swap
Plant Habitat-02 Preparation
Systems:
EHS PWD Water Collect & Analysis
OBT ISS EMER Hardware Fam
OBT HTV Emer Review
HMS AED Inspect
Thursday, 6/4 (GMT 156)
Payloads:
CIR Manifold Bottle Change
ELF Round Robin sample install
Electrolysis Measurement Sample Exchange
Plant Habitat-02
Systems:
EVA SOP R&R (EMU 3006)
HTV Cargo Ops
Friday, 6/5 (GMT 157)
Payloads:
Electrolysis Measurement Sample Exchange
Food Physiology
J-SOLISS removal
MSRR/MSL/GEDS sample Exchange
NanoRacks MOD-48 Imagery
Radi-N2 retrieve and handover
Systems:
SpaceX-20 SODF Quick Response Crew Trainer
HTV Cargo Ops
ISS Crew Handover
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Power up Soyuz 745 Angular Rate Integration Unit (БИУС)
SCENARIY. Observation and photography using photo equipment
URAGAN. SOVA PL closeout ops and hardware teardown
ISS Familiarization for Demo2 Crew
Monitoring RS structural shell surfaces using Multipurpose Eddy Current Device МВП-2К
Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (RGN) Wastewater Storage Tank Assembly (WSTA) Fill
ARED Handover Video Review
ARED Crew Handover
Window photography on EV hatch 1, EV hatch 2 in MRM2 and EV hatch 1 in DC1
Preparation for downlink data on monitoring RS structural surfaces
PILOT-T. Experiment Ops
Treadmill 2 (T2) Handover Video Review
T2 Crew Handover
Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis & Data Record
Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - Lab
Dragon Cargo Unpack
DUBRAVA. Observation and photography using photo equipment
ACME Igniter Tip Replace (Spherical Burner Installed)
VIZIR. Coordinate Referencing System (СКП-УП) PL Session
HTV Cargo Operations Review & Conference
ACME Controller Replace 1
Dragon Safe Haven Demonstration
Robotic Workstation (RWS) Teardown
Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Portable Emergency Provisions (PEPS) Inspection
Crew ISS Emergency Roles and Responsibilities Review
Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
Calendar
Recent Articles
Masthead
Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com
Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter