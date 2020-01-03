NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 2 January 2020.

Today - Rodent Research-19 (RR-19): The crew continued to perform Bone Densitometer scans using the Experiment box in the Life Science Glovebox.

Mighty Mice in Space: Preclinical Evaluation of a Broad Spectrum Myostatin Inhibitor to Prevent Muscle and Bone Loss Due to Disuse uses rodent models on the ISS to investigate the potential benefits of targeting the myostatin (MSTN) and activin signaling pathways to prevent skeletal muscle and bone loss during spaceflight and on the recovery of muscle and bone following return to Earth. This research could provide valuable preclinical data to support clinical trials for MSTN therapies for a wide range of conditions that affect muscle and bone health. Such research is particularly important for conditions that involve disuse muscle atrophy (muscle wasting due to immobility or lessened activity)--for example, patients recovering from hip fracture surgery, intensive care patients, and the elderly.

BioFabrication Facility (BFF): The Crew replaced the Media Bag and Waste Bag inside the Tissue Cassettes of the BFF and installed the facility into the Microgravity Experiment Research Locker/Incubator (MERLIN) unit for SpX-19 return. The BFF is dedicated to manufacturing human organs and tissues in space, primarily for use by patients on Earth. Besides printing tissue, the BFF also can help maintain the health of deep space exploration crews by producing food and personalized pharmaceuticals on demand.

Combustion Integrated Rack (CIR): As a continuation of the s-Flame experiment, the crew performed manifold H2 and CH4 bottle exchanges. The CIR includes an optics bench, combustion chamber, fuel and oxidizer control, and five different cameras for performing combustion experiments in microgravity.

Space Tango MultiLab Locker (TangoLab-2): The crew removed Card #07, performed a telemetry check and took documentation photos. TangoLab-2 is a reconfigurable general research facilities designed for microgravity research and development and pilot manufacturing in the ISS.

Hybrid Electronic Radiation Assessor (ISS HERA): The crew de-installed the HERA hardware and packed it for return on SpX-19. ISS HERA refines data analysis and operational products that support future exploration missions. It uses an existing on-orbit radiation detection system developed for Orion and Exploration Mission 1 (EM-1), modified to operate on the space station. The investigation also serves an opportunity to evaluate this hardware in the space radiation environment prior to the EM-1 flight.

Systems:

Lab Port 6 (LAB1P6) Common Cabin Air Assembly (CCAA) Water Separator Remove and Replace (R&R): Today the crew completed a second replacement of the Water Separator that was originally replaced last week. After the R&R, ground teams determined the incorrect spare serial number had been installed. The crew installed the correct spare and a nominal checkout of the system was performed. The CCAA is the primary component responsible for the control of temperature and humidity in the USOS segment and consists of a fan, a condensing heat exchanger, an air/water separator, temperature and liquid sensors, and electrical controlling hardware.

SpX-19 Cargo Operations: In preparation for the SpX-19 unberth and return to the ground, the ISS crew took the opportunity to work on Cargo transfer operations. The ISS crew, working off a Cargo Transfer list, packed and transferred a variety cargo items on the Dragon vehicle. SpX-19 is scheduled to depart ISS on Sunday, January 5th.

Robotic Survey of Columbus (COL) Trunnions: The robotics team performed a survey of the Cargo Bridge & Columbus Trunnion using the MSS cameras in preparation for the Bartolomeo (BTL) commercial facility arriving on SpX-20. Upon arrival, it will be robotically deployed and attached to the ram-facing Columbus (COL) trunnion pins. The trunnion-to-trunnion distance is critical to the success of Bartolomeo installation as a larger-than-expected spacing could result in excessive structural loading within the outrigger beam during trunnion clamp closure. This survey will assist in confirming the on orbit trunnion-to-trunnion measurement.

Completed Task List Activities:

Dragon Cargo Ops

Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Cargo Bridge and Columbus Trunnion Robotic Survey

Friday, 1/3 (GMT 003) - Off Duty Day

Payloads:

NUTRISS ON and log (ESA)

ICE CUBES #6 Removal for Dragon Return (ESA)

Space Moss Run 2 Micro-G and 1-G Sample Fixation and closeout (JAXA)

CBEF Humidifier fan unit removal (JAXA)

Rodent Bone Densitometer Scans (NASA)

Rodent Transporter Setup (NASA)

Bone Densitometer Imaging Unit Changeout for return and Photo (NASA)

Systems:

Dragon Cargo Transfer

SDS Survey

Crew reconfigures PPSB SOX switches to DISCHARGE

Saturday, 1/4 (GMT 004)

Payloads:

NUTRISS ON and log (ESA)

STPH-5 ICE Photo (NASA)

Advanced Nano Step Cartridge and Cell-2 removal for return (JAXA)

Rodent Access Unit Clean (NASA)

Powered Ascent Utility Locker (PAUL) CubeLabs (NSCF_IPS02) removed to CS return (NASA)

Food Acceptability (NASA)

Systems:

Dragon Cargo and Center Stack Transfer

Sunday, 1/5 (GMT 005)

Payloads:

Probiotics Fecal collection (JAXA)

CBEF-L LTL Box Set valve setting (JAXA)

Advanced Nano Step Specimen RB Cell-2 prep for return (JAXA)

BioFabricator Fill bags prep for return (NASA)

Space Biofilms GAPs removal for return (NASA)

Systems:

Dragon Cargo and Center Stack Transfer

Node 2 Nadir/Dragon Vestibule Config for Depress

Dragon Unberth and Release

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

NutrISS ESA Nutritional Assessment

TangoLab-2 Card Cube Remove

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis

LSG Secondary Crew Restraint Unfold

Replacement of ИПК-1М personal protection gear in FGB

BioFabrication Facility Procedure Review 4

Hyrid Electronics Radiation Assessor (HERA) Hardware Stow

BioFabrication Facility Glacier Sample Retrieve

Fan Screen Cleaning of Central Fan ЦВ1 in FGB

BioFabrication Facility Tissue Cassette Removal

Combustion Integrated Rack Manifolds 4 & 5 Bottle Replacements

Advanced Space Experiment Processor Historical Photo 2

Air ducts ВД1, ВД2 cleaning in MRM2

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain

NutrISS - ESA Nutritional Assessment

Environmental Health System (EHS) - Compound Specific Analyzer-Combustion Products (CSA-CP) Checkout Part 2

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain Part 2

In-Flight Maintenance LAB1P6 Common Cabin Air Assembly (CCAA) Water Separator Remove and Replace

Rodent Research Bone Densitometer Scan

MRM1 Ventilation Grid Cleaning (Group B)

RR Polar Sample Removal

Cargo Transfer to Dragon

Central Post Laptop. Quarterly scheduled maintenance

In-Flight Maintenance LAB1P6 Common Cabin Air Assembly (CCAA) Water Separator Restow

TIMER

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Fill Part 3

Environmental Health System (EHS) - Formaldehyde Monitoring Kit (FMK) Stow Operation

IMPACT. Photography of IMPACT Plate through DC1 EV Hatch 1 window.

BioFabrication Facility Procedure Review 5

BioFabrication Facility MWA Preparation

Weekly ISS RS Video HW functional check

BioFabrication Facility Merlin Insert

Selection of Personal Hygiene Articles for primary use

BioFabrication Facility Historical Photo 4

INTERACTION-2

Food Acceptability Survey

Return CCAA Airflow back to nominal

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Sample Data Record

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (RGN) Wastewater Storage Tank Assembly (WSTA) Fill[ABORTED]

Inventory Management System (IMS) Conference

Reminder Rodent Research Thermal Consideration

Reminder Probiotics Fecal Operations

Record EPO Paxi script

ISS Experience Mid-Mission Debrief

Record ESA PAO Message Skylight with Luca Parmitano (W50)

OPTIMIS Tablet Application Troubleshooting

Columbus Deck Repack Parts 2 & 3

ISS Experience Presleep OPS

AMS Procedure/video review

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Review

Extravehicular Activitiy (EVA) Suit Intravehicular (IV) Review

iPad Check Apple Operating System Downloaded



