NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 22 February, 2021 - Cygnus Berthed

The Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo spacecraft was berthed to the International Space Station's Earth-facing port of the Unity module at 7:16 a.m. EST Monday morning and subsequently bolted into place.

Cygnus will remain at the space station until May, when the spacecraft will depart the station. Following departure, the Cygnus will dispose of several tons of trash during a fiery reentry into Earth's atmosphere.

The spacecraft, which launched at 12:36 p.m. EST Saturday, Feb. 20, on an Antares rocket from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, brings approximately 8,000 pounds of research, hardware, and supplies to the orbiting laboratory to support the Expedition 64 and 65 crews. The Cygnus was captured earlier Monday morning at 4:38 a.m. EST.

Highlights of science investigations aboard this Cygnus include:

A new vision

Millions of people on Earth suffer from retinal degenerative diseases. These conditions have no cure, although treatments can slow their progression. Artificial retinas or retinal implants may provide a way to restore meaningful vision for those affected. In 2018, startup LambdaVision sent their first experiment to the space station to determine whether the process used to create artificial retinal implants by forming a thin film one layer at a time may work better in microgravity.

A second experiment by LambdaVision launching on NG CRS-15, Protein-Based Artificial Retina Manufacturing, builds on the first project, evaluating a manufacturing system that uses a light-activated protein to replace the function of damaged cells in the eye. This information may help LambdaVision uncover whether microgravity optimizes production of these retinas, and could assist people back on Earth.

Bringing advanced computing aboard the space station

Due to a need to prioritize reliability over performance, computing capabilities in space are reduced compared to capabilities on the ground, creating challenges when transmitting data to and from space. Although relying on ground-based computers is possible for exploration on the Moon or in low-Earth orbit, this solution will not work for exploration farther into the solar system. Launched in 2017, the SpaceborneComputer study ran a high-performance commercial off-the-shelf computer system in space with the goal of having the system operate seamlessly for one year. It successfully performed more than 1 trillion calculations (or one teraflop) per second for 207 days without requiring reset.

Spaceborne Computer-2 builds on the successes of this first study, exploring how off-the-shelf computer systems can advance exploration by processing data significantly faster in space with edge computing and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. This experiment plans to demonstrate that Earth-based data processing of current station science data can instead be performed on station. Eliminating the need for researchers to send all raw data back to Earth for analysis could speed scientists' time-to-insight from months to minutes.

Space worms to the rescue

Tiny worms could help us determine the cause of muscle weakening that astronauts can experience in microgravity. Astronauts work out more than two hours a day aboard the space station to prevent bone and muscle loss caused by living in a microgravity environment during long-duration missions. Thanks to a new device for measuring the muscle strength of tiny C. elegans worms, researchers with the Micro-16 study can test whether decreased expression of muscle proteins is associated with this decreased strength. The device consists of a small microscope slide filled with little rubber pillars. The strength of the worms is measured by how much force the worms apply to the pillars as they move around the slide.

Preparing for the Moon

The International Space Station serves as a testing ground for technologies we plan to use on future Artemis missions to the Moon. The NASA A-HoSS investigation puts to the test tools planned for use on the crewed Artemis II mission that will orbit the Moon. Built as the primary radiation detection system for the Orion spacecraft, the Hybrid Electronic Radiation Assessor (HERA) was modified for operation on the space station.

Verifying that HERA can operate without error for 30 days validates the system for crewed Artemis mission operations. A related investigation, ISS HERA, flew in 2019 aboard the space station. ISS HERA provided data and operational feedback in preparation for the Orion spacecraft's uncrewed Artemis I mission that will launch in 2021.



On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

SABL (Space Automated Bioproduct Laboratory): The crew removed the CO2 Incubator Controller from the SABL-1 unit. SABL supports a wide variety of investigations in the life, physical and material sciences with a focus on supporting research of biological systems and processes. It has over 23 liters of temperature-controlled volume with LED lighting for scientific hardware and investigations. It can be fitted to provide 5% CO2 (or any required concentration of CO2) for cell cultures or other types of investigations and has two USB 2.0 ports and two Ethernet LAN connections. It also has switchable 28VDC and 5VDC power supplies for investigation use.

ISS HAM: The crew performed a reconfiguration of the Columbus module ISS HAM radio hardware in effort to recover transmission capability. ISS Ham Radio provides opportunities to engage and educate students, teachers, parents and other members of the community in science, technology, engineering and math by providing a means to communicate between astronauts and the ground HAM radio units.

Antimicrobial Coatings (Boeing Environment Responding Antimicrobial Coatings or AC): The crew touched each coupon on the AC placard and took photos of the experiment. Boeing Environment Responding Antimicrobial Coatings tests an antimicrobial coating on several different materials that represent high-touch surfaces. Some microbes change characteristics in microgravity, which could create new risks to crew health and spacecraft systems as well as creating the possibility of contaminating other planetary bodies. The samples remain in space approximately six months then return to Earth for analysis.

Systems

Northrop Grumman (NG)-15 Mission: The NG-15 Cygnus vehicle (S.S. Katherine Johnson) rendezvoused with the ISS and was captured by the ISS Crew utilizing the Space Station Remote Manipulator System (SSRMS) at 3:40 AM CT. Following capture, the Cygnus spacecraft was maneuvered and berthed to the Node 1 Nadir Common Berthing Mechanism (CBM) by Robotics Ground Controllers and fully integrated with the ISS. Once integrated, the crew ingressed the Pressurized Cargo Module (PCM) to transfer time critical payloads and cold bags from Cygnus to the ISS. The Cygnus NG-15 mission is part of the Commercial Resupply Services-2 (CRS-2) contract and is expected to be berthed to ISS until May 28, 2021.

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Hardware Install: The crew installed a High Definition EMU Camera Assembly (HECA) and Lithium-Ion EVA Helmet Interchangeable Portable Light (EHIP) Power Adapters (LEPA) on EMU 3015. The HECA is a collaborative technology between the Gateway/xEVA Project and the ISS/EMU program.

Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Remove and Replace (R&R): The crew removed the TOCA from the Water Recovery System (WRS) 1 Rack face and installed the New TOCA onto the front of the WRS 1 Rack. The TOCA provides capabilities to measure total organic carbon, total inorganic carbon, total carbon, pH and conductivity in water.

Airlock (A/L) Thermal Cover Hardware Preparation: The crew installed a Tether Extension Assembly (D-Ring Extender) onto the A/L Cover Stiffener to act as a safe tether location for temporary stowage of the A/L Cover Strap and Hook. During this activity, the crew also measured and marked the A/L Cover Stiffener Strap, removed an unnecessary grounding wire, and removed all launch packaging. The A/L Thermal Cover hardware is planned to be installed during an upcoming EVA in order to fix the current cover which is mishappen and provide better protection for the A/L structure.

Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Pre-Treat Tank R&R: The crew R&R'd the Pre-Treat Tank as part of nominal WHC preventative maintenance. Each tank contains five liters of pre-treat solution, a mix of acid, chromium oxide, and water, used for toilet flushing and required for nominal WHC operation.

Completed Task List Activities:

Wanted Poster for JSL Firewalls

WHC KTO Replace

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Cygnus Berthing and Integration Commanding

A/L Configuration for METOX Regeneration

Lab CDRA Activation (In-Work)

Look Ahead Plan

Tuesday, February 23 (GMT 054)

Payloads:

HRF VEG Qstn (NASA)

PBRE Water inspect (NASA)

Astrobee prep and crew conf (NASA)

ISAAC install and chkout (NASA)

Micro-16 Microscope setup and MELFI insert (NASA)

AstroRad Vest don and survey 2 (NASA)

TangoLab-1 Activation and chkout (NASA)

Systems:

Cygnus Cargo Ops

EVA Loop Scrub

EMU H2O Recharge

EVA Enhanced Caution & Warning System OBT

Cygnus Emergency OBT

30 to 28 VDC Converter Power Cable Install

Wednesday, February 24 (GMT 055)

Payloads:

PBRE Water inspect (NASA)

AC touch (NASA)

CIR-FOMA Calibration unit replace (NASA)

Systems:

EMU On-orbit Fitcheck Verification

IROSA Prep EVA Procedure Review

HRF Rack 1 PEHG Install

Thursday, February 25 (GMT 056)

Payloads:

PBRE Water inspect (NASA)

Food Acceptability (NASA)

Food Physiology Brief (NASA)

Industrial Crystallization Facility (ICF) install (NASA)

CIR FOMA Calibration prep part 1(NASA)

Micro-16 Microscopy, Experiment setup and init. Ops (NASA)

EPM SMSC R&R (ESA)

ELF Fastener R&R, Cartridge Install (JAXA)

TOHOKU2021 Ops (JAXA)

CBEF Ethernet cable reconnect (JAXA)

Systems:

EMU Resize

EVA Tool Config

EVA Procedure Conference

IFM Hatch Seal Inspect

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Robotics Workstation (RWS) Configuration

Rendezvous and Prox Ops Program (RPOP) Setup

Cygnus PCS Command and C2V2 Link verification

Centerline Berthing Camera System (CBCS) Powerup

[РО]-ПрК hatch opening in SM

Ultrasound 2 HRF Rack 1 Stow Alternate

Cygnus R-BAR Approach

Battery [АКБ] SM-AGAT-U55 Charge Termination (2 pieces) and GoPro Installation in ПрК

INSPECTION WITH A MAGNIFYING GLASS AND PATCHING SUSPECT SITES

ExtraVehicular Activity (EVA) HD EMU Camera (HECA) Install

X2R19 Software Transition Review

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Pre-Treat Tank Remove & Replace

Space Station Remote Manipulator System (SSRMS) Cygnus Capture

Remote Workstation Monitor HD Video Downlink Deactivation RWS.

MELFI 1 Ice Brick Insert 1

SETTING UP PRESSURE MANAGEMENT CONFIGURATION IN ПРК USING [ВК-316М] PRESSURE GAUGE

Station Support Computer (SSC) 24 Shell Swap

Space Automated Bioproduct Lab, CO2 Incubator Removal

Virtual Reality Training (VRT) Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Simplified Aid for EVA Rescue (SAFER)

Antimicrobial Coatings Touch

ISS HAM Columbus Reconfiguration

Rodent Research Hardware Wanted

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Lithium-Ion EVA Helmet Interchangeable Portable (EHIP) Power Adapter Installation

Node 1 Centerline Berthing Camera System (CBCS) Removal

PHOTOBIOREACTOR. Glovebox-C" Nutrient Medium Tank Replacement (first session)

TOCA R&R

Cygnus/Node 1 Pressurization and Leak Check

PCS Laptop Relocate

PILOT-T. Experiment Ops

Portable Computer System (PCS) Hard Drive Image

Node 1 Nadir to Cygnus Vestibule Outfitting, Part 1

GoPro Removal, video downlink via broadband communication system and charging SM-GLS-U02 Battery (2 pieces) and АКБ SM-AGAT-U55 Battery (2 pieces) initiation

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Spaceflight Cognitive Assessment Tool for Windows (WinSCAT) Test

Airlock Thermal Cover Hardware Preparation

Node 1 Nadir to Cygnus Vestibule Outfitting Part 2

Common Berthing Mechanism (CBM) Controller Panel Assembly (CPA) Rotation and Closeout

Cygnus Ingress

[АК-1М] air sampling in Cygnus prior to air duct laying

Cygnus Cargo Photo

HRF Rack 1 PEHG Big Picture Words And Crew Procedure Review

Transfer Cygnus Cargo Operations

HRF Rack 1 Crew PEHG Installation Operations Conference

GOPRO SM-GLS-U02 Battery (2 pieces) Charge Termination

X2R19 Portable Computer System (PCS) Verification

Metal Oxide (METOX) Regeneration Initiation

Scalar DG-3X Battery Charge Initiate & Terminate

