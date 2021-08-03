NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 2 August, 2021 - Waiting on Starliner Launch

©NASA
Russia's "Nauka" Multipurpose Laboratory Module.
Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is now targeted for launch on Wednesday at 12:57 p.m. EDT atop the Atlas V rocket from United Launch Alliance at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Meteorologists predict a 50% chance of favorable weather at the launch pad on Florida's Atlantic coast.
For an on-time launch, Starliner would reach the International Space Station one day later and dock to the Harmony module's forward-port. All events will be broadcast live on NASA TV.
All is well aboard the orbiting lab today as all seven Expedition 65 crew members focus on physics research, spacesuit maintenance and station upkeep. The orbital residents are also gearing up for the next U.S. cargo mission to resupply the station.
Flight Engineers Megan McArthur joined Thomas Pesquet for several runs of the InSpace-4 nanoparticle study throughout Monday. The duo from NASA and ESA (European Space Agency) took turns working inside the Microgravity Science Glovebox for the space-manufacturing investigation. InSpace-4 seeks to develop advanced materials in microgravity to improve and strengthen spacecraft and Earthbound systems.
Both astronauts also trained on a computer for the rendezvous and capture of Northrop Grumman's Cygnus space freighter planned for Aug. 12 at 6:10 a.m. NASA TV will cover Cygnus' station arrival including its launch scheduled on Aug. 10 at 5:56 p.m.
Pesquet moved on and assisted Commander Akihiko Hoshide inside the Quest airlock and serviced a pair U.S. spacesuits ahead of an upcoming spacewalk for more roll-out solar array work. NASA Flight Engineers Shane Kimbrough and Mark Vande Hei worked on a variety of science, communications hardware and life support throughout Monday.
Cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov have been unpacking and configuring new hardware delivered aboard Nauka after it docked to the Zvezda service module's Earth-facing port last week. Novitskiy also activated a long-running Russian Earth observation experiment while Dubrov photographed the condition of Zvezda's treadmill and downlinked the files.
On-Orbit Status Report
Payloads
Combustion Integrated Rack/Advanced Combustion via Microgravity Experiments (CIR/ACME): The crew exchanged a used 85% O2/ 15% N2 bottle with a new one of the same composition; however, during the installation, a loose pressure relief valve body was found. The ground is discussing steps to re-tighten the valve body and proceed with operations. This will allow the continuation of the Cool Flames Investigation with Gases (CFI-G) part 2 test points. Cool diffusion flames were discovered during droplet combustion experiments aboard the ISS in 2012, and this initiated a rapidly growing field of combustion research. A cool flame is one that burns at about 600 degrees Celsius. A typical candle is about two times hotter, burning at around 1,400 degrees Celsius. Most internal combustion engines are designed using computer models that neglect cool flame chemistry, but ignition and flame propagation in engines depend on cool flame chemistry. Cool flame chemistry also has a significant impact on fuel octane and cetane numbers, whose understanding has large economic consequences.
Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Ellipsoids (InSPACE-4): The crew performed the steps necessary to initiate experiment runs, with a goal of working through runs 57-60. InSPACE-4 studies the assembly of tiny structures from colloids using magnetic fields. These structures change the properties of the assembled material, such as its mechanical response to or interaction with light and heat. Microgravity allows observation of these assembly processes free of confining sample walls and sedimentation and during timescales not possible using simulated microgravity. Results could provide insight into how to harness nanoparticles to fabricate and manufacture new materials.
Repository: The crew set up for blood collections later in the week and performed urine sampling in support of the Repository investigation. Repository supports scientific discovery that contributes to our fundamental knowledge in the area of human physiological changes and adaptation to a microgravity environment and provides unique opportunities to study longitudinal changes in human physiology spanning many missions.
T2 Treadmill Augmented Reality (T2AR) Monthly Maintenance: The crew performed the science operations for the T2AR system. The objective is to use the T2AR system to assist the crew with the ISS treadmill monthly maintenance. T2AR, conducts tests using augmented reality to help crew members perform inspection and maintenance on the Combined Operational Load Bearing External Resistance Treadmill (COLBERT), also known as the T2 Treadmill. The ability to perform such tasks without assistance from Mission Control is vital for future space exploration such as a mission to Mars, where significant time delays occur in communications between space and ground. Using augmented reality to guide astronauts through complex spacecraft maintenance and repair activities also reduces the time needed for training and task performance.
Systems
Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Maintenance: The crew performed this regularly scheduled maintenance today on the two EMU suits that are not going out the door in the upcoming EVA as well as a spare Hard Upper Torso (HUT). This activity included ionic and particulate filtration (scrubbing) and biocidal maintenance (iodination) of EMUs 3006 and 3004 and Airlock cooling/water loops.
Crew Alternate Sleep Accommodation (CASA) Blocked Airflow and CO2 Test: The crew measured airflow within CASA to fulfill a data gathering request. The intent of this test is to intentionally block the CASA outlet and measure the effect on airflow and CO2 levels within CASA with the doors open 1". FE-14 stayed in CASA for a 30 minute monitoring period while the Carbon Dioxide Monitor recorded continuous data for downlink. CASA is a crew accommodation located in the Columbus module that can host a 5th United States On-orbit Segment (USOS) crewmember when needed during periods of increased crew capacity. When not used as a crew accommodation, CASA is used for stowage.
Cygnus Rendezvous Training: FE-15 and FE-17 completed on-board training in preparation for the upcoming NG-16 mission. They reviewed the mission profile, rendezvous crew procedures and interfaces for monitoring/commanding.
Completed Task List Activities:
EML Sample Chamber Repacking
ESA PAO Message
Today's Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Internal Thermal Control System (ITCS) Airlock Low Temperature Loop (LTL) Flow Initiate
Internal Thermal Control System (ITCS) Airlock Low Temperature Loop (LTL) Flow Terminate
UHF-2 Activation
UHF-2 Deactivation
EMU Loop Scrub Support
Look Ahead Plan
Tuesday, August 3 (GMT 215)
Payloads:
EXPRESS locker move
HRF Blood/Urine (Repository)
InSPACE-4
ISS Experience Zcam C/O
JAXA IPU2 Installation
MELFI Icebrick insert
Stowage Consolidate
T2AR
Systems:
Toilet Pre-Treat Sample
NG-16 ROBOT Training
Wednesday, August 4 (GMT 216)
Payloads:
Butterfly IQ USND
EML Sample Chamber Repack
Food Acceptability
InSPACE-4
Systems:
OFT-2 Docking
Airlock Smoke Detector Cleaning
Thursday, August 5 (GMT 217)
Payloads:
CBEF humidifier installation
Food Physiology
GLACIER2/Iceberg1/2 desiccant swap
InSPACE-4
SABL3 unit relocate
Systems:
OFT-2 Ingress
Express Rack 11B kBar Install
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
CASA Air Flow Monitoring
CASA CO2 Monitor Reading
CASA Stowage Replace
Combustion Integrated Rack Bottle Gather
Combustion Integrated Rack Manifold Bottle Replacement
Combustion Integrated Rack Manifold #4 Bottle Replacement
Combustion Integrated Rack Upper Rack Doors Close
Combustion Integrated Rack Upper Rack Doors Open
ISS HAM Kenwood Radio Power Up
Carbon Dioxide Monitor (CDM) Battery Changeout
EPM Milbus Cable B reconnection at UIP level
Record ESA PAO Message with Thomas Pesquet
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Battery Removal
Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Swap
Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Hard Upper Torso (HUT) Scrubber Deconfiguration
Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Hard Upper Torso (HUT) Scrubber Install
Extravehicular Activity Hard Upper Torso Gather
Extravehicular Activity Hard Upper Torso Stow
Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Maintenance Scrub Initiation
EVA Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Scrub Deconfiguration
Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Maintenance Iodination
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) NASA Zero-Gravity Lever (NZGL) Familiarization
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Pistol Grip Tool (PGT) Familiarization
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Review
Food Consolidation
Health Maintenance System (HMS) Profile of Mood States (POMS) Questionnaire
HRF Generic Frozen Blood Collection Hardware Setup
HRF Generic MELFI Sample Insertion Operations
HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval and Insertion Operations
HRF Generic Urine Collection Male
INSPACE-4 (Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Emulsions 4) Experiment Run Ops
INSPACE-4 (Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Emulsions 4) Experiment Run Conclude
JEM Stowage Consolidation for NG-16 Part3
Max360 Camera utilization
MELFI 1 Ice Brick Insert 4
MELFI 2 Ice Brick Insert 3
MELFI 3 Ice Brick Insert 1
On-board Training (OBT) Cygnus Rendezvous Review
On-board Training (OBT) Cygnus Robotics Review
On-Board Training (OBT) CYGNUS OBT Conference
Emer Air Supply On Board Training Refresh
Photo/TV AVN443 HD Encoder Deploy and Minicam stowage consolidation
Public Affairs Office (PAO) Downlink Message
Public Affairs Office (PAO) High Definition (HD) Config Setup
Public Affairs Office (PAO) Social Media Event
Relocate PBAs post MLM
Pressure Management Device Limit Bypass
PMM1S4 Audit
Bringing ODF on IPAD and Samsung up to date
Treadmill 2 (T2) Monthly Maintenance w/ Augmented Reality
Treadmill 2 (T2) Augmented Reality Questionnaire
Treadmill 2 (T2) Augmented Reality Sidekick Stow
Treadmill 2 (T2) Augmented Reality Gather
Treadmill 2 (T2) Augmented Reality - Sidekick OBT
TRRJ Constraint Review
