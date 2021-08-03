NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 2 August, 2021 - Waiting on Starliner Launch

Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is now targeted for launch on Wednesday at 12:57 p.m. EDT atop the Atlas V rocket from United Launch Alliance at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Meteorologists predict a 50% chance of favorable weather at the launch pad on Florida's Atlantic coast.

For an on-time launch, Starliner would reach the International Space Station one day later and dock to the Harmony module's forward-port. All events will be broadcast live on NASA TV.

All is well aboard the orbiting lab today as all seven Expedition 65 crew members focus on physics research, spacesuit maintenance and station upkeep. The orbital residents are also gearing up for the next U.S. cargo mission to resupply the station.

Flight Engineers Megan McArthur joined Thomas Pesquet for several runs of the InSpace-4 nanoparticle study throughout Monday. The duo from NASA and ESA (European Space Agency) took turns working inside the Microgravity Science Glovebox for the space-manufacturing investigation. InSpace-4 seeks to develop advanced materials in microgravity to improve and strengthen spacecraft and Earthbound systems.

Both astronauts also trained on a computer for the rendezvous and capture of Northrop Grumman's Cygnus space freighter planned for Aug. 12 at 6:10 a.m. NASA TV will cover Cygnus' station arrival including its launch scheduled on Aug. 10 at 5:56 p.m.

Pesquet moved on and assisted Commander Akihiko Hoshide inside the Quest airlock and serviced a pair U.S. spacesuits ahead of an upcoming spacewalk for more roll-out solar array work. NASA Flight Engineers Shane Kimbrough and Mark Vande Hei worked on a variety of science, communications hardware and life support throughout Monday.

Cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov have been unpacking and configuring new hardware delivered aboard Nauka after it docked to the Zvezda service module's Earth-facing port last week. Novitskiy also activated a long-running Russian Earth observation experiment while Dubrov photographed the condition of Zvezda's treadmill and downlinked the files.

Combustion Integrated Rack/Advanced Combustion via Microgravity Experiments (CIR/ACME): The crew exchanged a used 85% O2/ 15% N2 bottle with a new one of the same composition; however, during the installation, a loose pressure relief valve body was found. The ground is discussing steps to re-tighten the valve body and proceed with operations. This will allow the continuation of the Cool Flames Investigation with Gases (CFI-G) part 2 test points. Cool diffusion flames were discovered during droplet combustion experiments aboard the ISS in 2012, and this initiated a rapidly growing field of combustion research. A cool flame is one that burns at about 600 degrees Celsius. A typical candle is about two times hotter, burning at around 1,400 degrees Celsius. Most internal combustion engines are designed using computer models that neglect cool flame chemistry, but ignition and flame propagation in engines depend on cool flame chemistry. Cool flame chemistry also has a significant impact on fuel octane and cetane numbers, whose understanding has large economic consequences.

Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Ellipsoids (InSPACE-4): The crew performed the steps necessary to initiate experiment runs, with a goal of working through runs 57-60. InSPACE-4 studies the assembly of tiny structures from colloids using magnetic fields. These structures change the properties of the assembled material, such as its mechanical response to or interaction with light and heat. Microgravity allows observation of these assembly processes free of confining sample walls and sedimentation and during timescales not possible using simulated microgravity. Results could provide insight into how to harness nanoparticles to fabricate and manufacture new materials.

Repository: The crew set up for blood collections later in the week and performed urine sampling in support of the Repository investigation. Repository supports scientific discovery that contributes to our fundamental knowledge in the area of human physiological changes and adaptation to a microgravity environment and provides unique opportunities to study longitudinal changes in human physiology spanning many missions.

T2 Treadmill Augmented Reality (T2AR) Monthly Maintenance: The crew performed the science operations for the T2AR system. The objective is to use the T2AR system to assist the crew with the ISS treadmill monthly maintenance. T2AR, conducts tests using augmented reality to help crew members perform inspection and maintenance on the Combined Operational Load Bearing External Resistance Treadmill (COLBERT), also known as the T2 Treadmill. The ability to perform such tasks without assistance from Mission Control is vital for future space exploration such as a mission to Mars, where significant time delays occur in communications between space and ground. Using augmented reality to guide astronauts through complex spacecraft maintenance and repair activities also reduces the time needed for training and task performance.

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Maintenance: The crew performed this regularly scheduled maintenance today on the two EMU suits that are not going out the door in the upcoming EVA as well as a spare Hard Upper Torso (HUT). This activity included ionic and particulate filtration (scrubbing) and biocidal maintenance (iodination) of EMUs 3006 and 3004 and Airlock cooling/water loops.

Crew Alternate Sleep Accommodation (CASA) Blocked Airflow and CO2 Test: The crew measured airflow within CASA to fulfill a data gathering request. The intent of this test is to intentionally block the CASA outlet and measure the effect on airflow and CO2 levels within CASA with the doors open 1". FE-14 stayed in CASA for a 30 minute monitoring period while the Carbon Dioxide Monitor recorded continuous data for downlink. CASA is a crew accommodation located in the Columbus module that can host a 5th United States On-orbit Segment (USOS) crewmember when needed during periods of increased crew capacity. When not used as a crew accommodation, CASA is used for stowage.

Cygnus Rendezvous Training: FE-15 and FE-17 completed on-board training in preparation for the upcoming NG-16 mission. They reviewed the mission profile, rendezvous crew procedures and interfaces for monitoring/commanding.

EML Sample Chamber Repacking

ESA PAO Message

Internal Thermal Control System (ITCS) Airlock Low Temperature Loop (LTL) Flow Initiate

Internal Thermal Control System (ITCS) Airlock Low Temperature Loop (LTL) Flow Terminate

UHF-2 Activation

UHF-2 Deactivation

EMU Loop Scrub Support

CASA Air Flow Monitoring

CASA CO2 Monitor Reading

CASA Stowage Replace

Combustion Integrated Rack Bottle Gather

Combustion Integrated Rack Manifold Bottle Replacement

Combustion Integrated Rack Manifold #4 Bottle Replacement

Combustion Integrated Rack Upper Rack Doors Close

Combustion Integrated Rack Upper Rack Doors Open

ISS HAM Kenwood Radio Power Up

Carbon Dioxide Monitor (CDM) Battery Changeout

EPM Milbus Cable B reconnection at UIP level

Record ESA PAO Message with Thomas Pesquet

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Battery Removal

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Swap

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Hard Upper Torso (HUT) Scrubber Deconfiguration

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Hard Upper Torso (HUT) Scrubber Install

Extravehicular Activity Hard Upper Torso Gather

Extravehicular Activity Hard Upper Torso Stow

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Maintenance Scrub Initiation

EVA Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Scrub Deconfiguration

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Maintenance Iodination

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) NASA Zero-Gravity Lever (NZGL) Familiarization

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Pistol Grip Tool (PGT) Familiarization

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Review

Food Consolidation

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Profile of Mood States (POMS) Questionnaire

HRF Generic Frozen Blood Collection Hardware Setup

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Insertion Operations

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval and Insertion Operations

HRF Generic Urine Collection Male

INSPACE-4 (Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Emulsions 4) Experiment Run Ops

INSPACE-4 (Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Emulsions 4) Experiment Run Conclude

JEM Stowage Consolidation for NG-16 Part3

Max360 Camera utilization

MELFI 1 Ice Brick Insert 4

MELFI 2 Ice Brick Insert 3

MELFI 3 Ice Brick Insert 1

On-board Training (OBT) Cygnus Rendezvous Review

On-board Training (OBT) Cygnus Robotics Review

On-Board Training (OBT) CYGNUS OBT Conference

Emer Air Supply On Board Training Refresh

Photo/TV AVN443 HD Encoder Deploy and Minicam stowage consolidation

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Downlink Message

Public Affairs Office (PAO) High Definition (HD) Config Setup

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Social Media Event

Relocate PBAs post MLM

Pressure Management Device Limit Bypass

PMM1S4 Audit

Bringing ODF on IPAD and Samsung up to date

Treadmill 2 (T2) Monthly Maintenance w/ Augmented Reality

Treadmill 2 (T2) Augmented Reality Questionnaire

Treadmill 2 (T2) Augmented Reality Sidekick Stow

Treadmill 2 (T2) Augmented Reality Gather

Treadmill 2 (T2) Augmented Reality - Sidekick OBT

TRRJ Constraint Review

