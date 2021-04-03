NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 2 April, 2021 - ISS Reboost

©NASA
Astronauts Kate Rubins and Mike Hopkins.
Today - ISS Reboost: Today the ISS performed a reboost using the SM Aft 75P R&D thrusters at 7:14 AM CT.
This is the second of two planned reboosts to set up phasing for the 64S two-orbit rendezvous on April 9th and 63S landing on April 17th. The burn duration was 2 minutes and 9 seconds with a Delta-V of 0.21 m/s.
Payloads
Solid Combustion Assembly (FLARE): The crew performed the Solid Combustion Experiment Insert 2. FLARE is a Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) investigation that explores the flammability of materials in microgravity. Various solid fuels are burned under different conditions and observed inside a flow tunnel. Microgravity significantly affects combustion phenomena and results are expected to contribute to the improvement of fire safety in space.
GRASP: Crewmembers performed GRASP science protocol sessions in the seated configuration. The purpose of the Gravitational References for Sensimotor Performance: Reaching and Grasping (GRASP) investigation is to better understand how the central nervous system (CNS) integrates information from different sensations (e.g. sight or hearing), encoded in different reference frames, in order to coordinate the hand with the visual environment. More specifically, the science team seeks to better understand if, and how, gravity acts as a reference frame for the control of reach-to-grasp.
Mochii: A crewmember removed and inspected the Mochii hardware as part of troubleshooting efforts. Mochii is a miniature Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) with spectroscopy to conduct real-time, on-site imaging and compositional measurements of particles on the ISS. Such particles can cause vehicle and equipment malfunctions and threaten crew health, but currently, samples must be returned to Earth for analysis, leaving crew and vehicle at risk. Mochii also provides a powerful new analysis platform to support novel microgravity science and engineering.
Veggie Monitoring: The crew captured Veggie Monitoring Surface Sample Collection Historical Documentation Photography. Culture-based Environmental Monitoring of Crop-based Space Food Systems (Veggie Monitoring) collects microbial samples from the surface of the station's Veggie plant production system in conjunction with quarterly Environmental Health System (EHS) sample collection. Longer exploration missions require space-based systems for growth of plants, and this investigation is expected to help establish requirements to protect these systems, plants, and crew from contamination.
Systems
Expedite the Processing of Experiments to Space Station (EXPRESS) Rack-1 Air Avionics Assembly (AAA): In order to access the AAA, the crew rotated down the EXPRESS-1 Rack. The crew then used both the AC dry vacuum and the wet/dry vacuum to clean the AAA inlet screens/sound control block and inlet manifold. After completing the cleaning, the crew rotated the EXPRESS-1 Rack back to the nominal position.
Dragon Relocation Crew Conference: The Crew-1 crew and ground teams completed a conference in preparation for Crew-1 Dragon port relocation from Node 2 forward to Node 2 zenith. The relocation is in preparation for Crew-2 arrival currently scheduled for April 23.
Completed Task List Activities:
Recorded Greeting Request - Down to Earth
Today's Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Payloads ops support
Crew-1 conference
BPA Activation
Look Ahead Plan
Saturday, April 3 (GMT 093)
Payloads:
Standard Measures Saliva collect (NASA)
ECLSS Brine Processor System Placement (NASA
Systems:
Crew off duty
Sunday, April 4 (GMT 094)
Payloads:
Standard Measures Saliva setup (NASA)
Systems:
Dragon departure prep
Monday, April 5 (GMT 095)
Payloads:
Standard Measures Saliva and blood Collect (NASA)
Repository Urine collect (NASA)
AC Touch (NASA)
Systems:
Crew-1 port relocation
Gather hardware for EBOT install
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
HRF Generic Saliva Collection 10 Minutes
Laptop RSK1 battery checkout
HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval And Insertion Operations
Standard Measures Body Sampling Survey
Standard Measures Body Sampling Collection
HRF Generic MELFI Sample Insertion Operations
HRF Generic Saliva Collection Stow
Cargo Dragon Station Support Computer Relocate (DEFERRED)
GRASP science performance in seated position
Solid Combustion Experiment Module (SCEM) Experiment Insert 2 Retrieval
Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Urine Processor Assembly (UPA) Brine Filter Changeout
Solid Combustion Experiment Module (SCEM) Igniter Reset
Transfer Zbook to FE-2
Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)
Antimicrobial Coatings Touch
HP Zbook RSS1 laptop replacement
Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain
Solid Combustion Experiment Module (SCEM) Experiment Insert 2 Install
Cold Atom Lab Science Module 2 Move and Remove
DAN03 Adlink Reboot
MELFI 3 Ice Brick Insert 3
Crew disconnects Mochii cabling and remove Top Plate and Shroud.
Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain Part 2
Food Acceptability Survey
Environmental Health System (EHS) - Microbial Air Sampler (MAS) Kit Sample Collection
Crew performs an internal component video sweep and inspects the Sample Chambler for debris, and then reseats Mochii internal Computer Memory Card and PCBs.
Crew connects Mochii cabling and replace Top Plate and Shroud.
Transfer Zbook from FE-2
Crew powers on Mochii and confirms power on is complete.
Lab ExPRESS-1 Rack Rotate Down
EXPRESS Rack AAA Fan Clean
Work Light Deploy in Lab
Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - JEM
Ultrasound 2 HRF Rack 1 Stow Alternate
Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap
Crew conference prior to Dragon port relocation
Environmental Health System (EHS) - Surface Sample Kit (SSK) Collection/Incubation
Crew Dragon Tablet Sync and Stow
Lab ExPRESS-1 Rack Rotate Up
Veggie Monitoring Surface Sample Collection Historical Documentation Photography
Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Fill Part 3
Computer Pantry H/W Consolidate
Standard Measures Fecal Collection
SERFE-CWCI Degas-2
SERFE CWC-I Remove and Replace
Crew Dragon Ballast Pre-Gather
CB/ISS CREW CONFERENCE
Space Acceleration Measurement System Control Unit Activation
