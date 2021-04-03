NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 2 April, 2021 - ISS Reboost

Today - ISS Reboost: Today the ISS performed a reboost using the SM Aft 75P R&D thrusters at 7:14 AM CT.

This is the second of two planned reboosts to set up phasing for the 64S two-orbit rendezvous on April 9th and 63S landing on April 17th. The burn duration was 2 minutes and 9 seconds with a Delta-V of 0.21 m/s.

Payloads

Solid Combustion Assembly (FLARE): The crew performed the Solid Combustion Experiment Insert 2. FLARE is a Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) investigation that explores the flammability of materials in microgravity. Various solid fuels are burned under different conditions and observed inside a flow tunnel. Microgravity significantly affects combustion phenomena and results are expected to contribute to the improvement of fire safety in space.

GRASP: Crewmembers performed GRASP science protocol sessions in the seated configuration. The purpose of the Gravitational References for Sensimotor Performance: Reaching and Grasping (GRASP) investigation is to better understand how the central nervous system (CNS) integrates information from different sensations (e.g. sight or hearing), encoded in different reference frames, in order to coordinate the hand with the visual environment. More specifically, the science team seeks to better understand if, and how, gravity acts as a reference frame for the control of reach-to-grasp.

Mochii: A crewmember removed and inspected the Mochii hardware as part of troubleshooting efforts. Mochii is a miniature Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) with spectroscopy to conduct real-time, on-site imaging and compositional measurements of particles on the ISS. Such particles can cause vehicle and equipment malfunctions and threaten crew health, but currently, samples must be returned to Earth for analysis, leaving crew and vehicle at risk. Mochii also provides a powerful new analysis platform to support novel microgravity science and engineering.

Veggie Monitoring: The crew captured Veggie Monitoring Surface Sample Collection Historical Documentation Photography. Culture-based Environmental Monitoring of Crop-based Space Food Systems (Veggie Monitoring) collects microbial samples from the surface of the station's Veggie plant production system in conjunction with quarterly Environmental Health System (EHS) sample collection. Longer exploration missions require space-based systems for growth of plants, and this investigation is expected to help establish requirements to protect these systems, plants, and crew from contamination.

Systems

Expedite the Processing of Experiments to Space Station (EXPRESS) Rack-1 Air Avionics Assembly (AAA): In order to access the AAA, the crew rotated down the EXPRESS-1 Rack. The crew then used both the AC dry vacuum and the wet/dry vacuum to clean the AAA inlet screens/sound control block and inlet manifold. After completing the cleaning, the crew rotated the EXPRESS-1 Rack back to the nominal position.

Dragon Relocation Crew Conference: The Crew-1 crew and ground teams completed a conference in preparation for Crew-1 Dragon port relocation from Node 2 forward to Node 2 zenith. The relocation is in preparation for Crew-2 arrival currently scheduled for April 23.



Completed Task List Activities:

Recorded Greeting Request - Down to Earth

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Payloads ops support

Crew-1 conference

BPA Activation

Look Ahead Plan

Saturday, April 3 (GMT 093)

Payloads:

Standard Measures Saliva collect (NASA)

ECLSS Brine Processor System Placement (NASA

Systems:

Crew off duty

Sunday, April 4 (GMT 094)

Payloads:

Standard Measures Saliva setup (NASA)

Systems:

Dragon departure prep

Monday, April 5 (GMT 095)

Payloads:

Standard Measures Saliva and blood Collect (NASA)

Repository Urine collect (NASA)

AC Touch (NASA)

Systems:

Crew-1 port relocation

Gather hardware for EBOT install

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

HRF Generic Saliva Collection 10 Minutes

Laptop RSK1 battery checkout

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval And Insertion Operations

Standard Measures Body Sampling Survey

Standard Measures Body Sampling Collection

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Insertion Operations

HRF Generic Saliva Collection Stow

Cargo Dragon Station Support Computer Relocate (DEFERRED)

GRASP science performance in seated position

Solid Combustion Experiment Module (SCEM) Experiment Insert 2 Retrieval

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Urine Processor Assembly (UPA) Brine Filter Changeout

Solid Combustion Experiment Module (SCEM) Igniter Reset

Transfer Zbook to FE-2

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

Antimicrobial Coatings Touch

HP Zbook RSS1 laptop replacement

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain

Solid Combustion Experiment Module (SCEM) Experiment Insert 2 Install

Cold Atom Lab Science Module 2 Move and Remove

DAN03 Adlink Reboot

MELFI 3 Ice Brick Insert 3

Crew disconnects Mochii cabling and remove Top Plate and Shroud.

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain Part 2

Food Acceptability Survey

Environmental Health System (EHS) - Microbial Air Sampler (MAS) Kit Sample Collection

Crew performs an internal component video sweep and inspects the Sample Chambler for debris, and then reseats Mochii internal Computer Memory Card and PCBs.

Crew connects Mochii cabling and replace Top Plate and Shroud.

Transfer Zbook from FE-2

Crew powers on Mochii and confirms power on is complete.

Lab ExPRESS-1 Rack Rotate Down

EXPRESS Rack AAA Fan Clean

Work Light Deploy in Lab

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - JEM

Ultrasound 2 HRF Rack 1 Stow Alternate

Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap

Crew conference prior to Dragon port relocation

Environmental Health System (EHS) - Surface Sample Kit (SSK) Collection/Incubation

Crew Dragon Tablet Sync and Stow

Lab ExPRESS-1 Rack Rotate Up

Veggie Monitoring Surface Sample Collection Historical Documentation Photography

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Fill Part 3

Computer Pantry H/W Consolidate

Standard Measures Fecal Collection

SERFE-CWCI Degas-2

SERFE CWC-I Remove and Replace

Crew Dragon Ballast Pre-Gather

CB/ISS CREW CONFERENCE

Space Acceleration Measurement System Control Unit Activation



Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.